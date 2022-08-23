St. Peter man killed in single-vehicle Fond du Lac County crash identified

FOND DU LAC - The man who died when his truck overturned early Sunday morning on County WH in the Town of Marshfield has been identified as Justin Lindberg, 34, from St. Peter.

According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office, Lindberg was traveling west on County W when he lost control of his truck on a curve near County WH. The truck entered a ditch and became airborne, traveling across County WH. The truck landed on the north side of the road and overturned several times, ejecting Lindberg near the truck.

He was found by Mount Calvary firefighters. Officials were notified of his death at around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

Lindberg was the only one in the truck, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Contact Rebecca Loroff at 920-907-7801 or rloroff@gannett.com.