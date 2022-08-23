ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

Burglary Suspect Who Entered Home with Family Inside Arrested in Vista

A man armed with a knife was arrested on suspicion of residential burglary and robbery after he entered a home while the family was still inside, authorities said Sunday. The crime occurred around 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of North Santa Fe Avenue in Vista, according to Sgt. Austin Smith of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
VISTA, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Domestic Violence Suspect Arrested After Standoff

At 10:45 am on Sunday, August 28, 2022, Oceanside Police responded to a home on the 100 Block of Ely Street regarding a domestic violence incident. While responding officers were notified that there were several residents including children in the home and the suspect was armed with a knife. As officers arrived on the scene, the suspect exited the house with a knife and walked toward the officers. When officers made attempts to safely detain the suspect, he attempted to run back into the residence, where the victims were believed to be. Officers deployed bean bag rounds to divert the suspect from the residence. The suspect ran and hid in a garage area that has no connecting doors to the interior of the residence. Officers used this opportunity to immediately enter the residence and ensure all victims were removed from the area and brought to safety.
OCEANSIDE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
City
National City, CA
State
Utah State
Local
California Crime & Safety
msn.com

'Pain Never Ends' For Oceanside Murder Victim's Family

OCEANSIDE, CA — The United States has one of the world's most complex justice systems designed to hold the guilty accountable while exonerating the innocent. But for all of our efforts to achieve justice, our system is fraught with loopholes that allow the guilty to keep hurting and inflicting pain on their victims and families.
OCEANSIDE, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Smith
NBC San Diego

Two Women Stabbed During Fight in San Diego

A 43-year-old woman was stabbed several times Friday in the Teralta East neighborhood of San Diego. San Diego Police Department officers were called at 3:14 a.m. to an alley near the 4300 block of Euclid Avenue where they learned the victim was involved in an altercation with a 28-year-old woman who at some point during the argument drew a knife and stabbed the victim several times in the upper torso and arms, said Officer D. O'Brien.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

SWAT Team Called After Woman Shoots Tow Truck Driver Repossessing Her Car

A SWAT team was called to the Palm City neighborhood of San Diego Friday after a woman shot a tow truck driver who was trying to repossess her vehicle, authorities said. San Diego Police said a woman and a few others confronted the tow truck driver who was attempting to remove her vehicle near the intersection of Palm Avenue and Hollister Drive at about 1 a.m., according to NBC7 San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grand Theft#Goldendoodle#Flyers#Northern Division
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC San Diego

El Cajon Dad Enters Plea in Case of Slain Mother of 9

More than a dozen family members and friends showed up Thursday to support a man accused of murdering his 37-year-old wife in their El Cajon home while, according to a family friend, their nine children slept in their beds. One of the family members of Abdulhannan Al Wari's to hear...
EL CAJON, CA
CBS 8

Man accused of killing veterinarian in Rolando appears in court

SAN DIEGO — The man accused of killing Dr. Clark Kelly at Boulevard Animal Clinic in Rolando on June 15 was in court Thursday for a mental competency hearing. CBS 8 cameras were not allowed in the courtroom and the hearing was closed to the public, but 37-year-old Patrick O’Brien, the man charged with Dr. Kelly’s murder, called CBS 8 from the jail before his hearing.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy