Burglary Suspect Who Entered Home with Family Inside Arrested in Vista
A man armed with a knife was arrested on suspicion of residential burglary and robbery after he entered a home while the family was still inside, authorities said Sunday. The crime occurred around 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of North Santa Fe Avenue in Vista, according to Sgt. Austin Smith of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
Armed felon arrested with missing teen in his vehicle
Border Patrol agents recently arrested a convicted felon found driving with a 15-year-old passenger who was reported missing in Arizona, authorities said.
Driver arrested after police pursuit on I-5
San Diego police arrested a driver suspected of leading police on a high-speed chase on northbound Interstate 5 Sunday morning, authorities said.
Domestic Violence Suspect Arrested After Standoff
At 10:45 am on Sunday, August 28, 2022, Oceanside Police responded to a home on the 100 Block of Ely Street regarding a domestic violence incident. While responding officers were notified that there were several residents including children in the home and the suspect was armed with a knife. As officers arrived on the scene, the suspect exited the house with a knife and walked toward the officers. When officers made attempts to safely detain the suspect, he attempted to run back into the residence, where the victims were believed to be. Officers deployed bean bag rounds to divert the suspect from the residence. The suspect ran and hid in a garage area that has no connecting doors to the interior of the residence. Officers used this opportunity to immediately enter the residence and ensure all victims were removed from the area and brought to safety.
'Pain Never Ends' For Oceanside Murder Victim's Family
OCEANSIDE, CA — The United States has one of the world's most complex justice systems designed to hold the guilty accountable while exonerating the innocent. But for all of our efforts to achieve justice, our system is fraught with loopholes that allow the guilty to keep hurting and inflicting pain on their victims and families.
Man Sentenced for Dragging El Cajon Police Officer 200 Yards With SUV
A man who drove an SUV while an El Cajon police officer clung to the window, dragging the lawman about 200 yards and causing him serious injuries, was sentenced Friday to more than nine years in state prison. David Pangilinan, 43, pleaded guilty earlier this year to assault with a...
Minors suspected in multiple South Bay shootings
Authorities are searching for a pair of minors Friday suspected in a pair of shooting incidents that left several people injured, according to San Diego Police Department.
More than 375 unwanted weapons collected in guns for gift cards event
A total of 377 unwanted firearms were turned in by the public Sunday at a Guns for Gift Cards event in the Vista Traffic Court parking lot, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.
Two Women Stabbed During Fight in San Diego
A 43-year-old woman was stabbed several times Friday in the Teralta East neighborhood of San Diego. San Diego Police Department officers were called at 3:14 a.m. to an alley near the 4300 block of Euclid Avenue where they learned the victim was involved in an altercation with a 28-year-old woman who at some point during the argument drew a knife and stabbed the victim several times in the upper torso and arms, said Officer D. O'Brien.
Oceanside police searching for possibly armed suspect
Oceanside police are searching for a potentially armed man Friday, the department announced in a tweet.
SWAT Team Called After Woman Shoots Tow Truck Driver Repossessing Her Car
A SWAT team was called to the Palm City neighborhood of San Diego Friday after a woman shot a tow truck driver who was trying to repossess her vehicle, authorities said. San Diego Police said a woman and a few others confronted the tow truck driver who was attempting to remove her vehicle near the intersection of Palm Avenue and Hollister Drive at about 1 a.m., according to NBC7 San Diego.
Two women stabbed in fight
Two women were stabbed multiple times during a fight in the Teralta East neighborhood Friday, police said.
Surf turf disputes at Windansea draw increased police attention after violent altercation
In light of a recent altercation in the water at La Jolla’s Windansea Beach, the San Diego Police Department is increasing its patrols of the area, including having officers work overtime. The afternoon of Aug. 13, a male surfer and some others in the water got into an argument...
Officials identify man found wrapped up along rural road
The body was found wrapped in an undisclosed material and left on the side of a street in rural North County this week.
La Mesa Man Sentenced 10 Years for Fatal DUI Crash into Adult Day Care Facility
A man who crashed his SUV into an adult day care facility in La Mesa while driving under the influence of drugs, killing a man inside the building, was sentenced Friday to 10 years in state prison. Daniel Joseph Corona, 62, pleaded guilty earlier this year to gross vehicular manslaughter...
Cyclist killed by motorcycle rider in police chase identified
The speeding motorcycle rider was trying to escape law enforcement when he hit the cyclist in Carlsbad, officials said.
El Cajon Dad Enters Plea in Case of Slain Mother of 9
More than a dozen family members and friends showed up Thursday to support a man accused of murdering his 37-year-old wife in their El Cajon home while, according to a family friend, their nine children slept in their beds. One of the family members of Abdulhannan Al Wari's to hear...
Man accused of killing veterinarian in Rolando appears in court
SAN DIEGO — The man accused of killing Dr. Clark Kelly at Boulevard Animal Clinic in Rolando on June 15 was in court Thursday for a mental competency hearing. CBS 8 cameras were not allowed in the courtroom and the hearing was closed to the public, but 37-year-old Patrick O’Brien, the man charged with Dr. Kelly’s murder, called CBS 8 from the jail before his hearing.
Wrapped body found alongside road in San Diego County
Authorities are investigating a body that was found alongside a road in the unincorporated San Marcos area Thursday, San Diego County Sheriff's Department said.
Repeat DUI Offender, Former Marine, Gets 15 Years to Life in Crash That Killed Aspiring Firefighter
A former Camp Pendleton Marine who drove drunk and caused a wrong-way crash that killed a motorcyclist in Fallbrook was sentenced Thursday to 15 years to life in state prison. A jury convicted Adam Daniel Barooshian, 29, of second-degree murder for the New Year’s Day 2019 crash that killed Christopher Williams, also 29, of Oceanside.
