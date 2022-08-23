ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comments / 0

Related
104.5 The Team

One of the Weirdest Ice Cream Flavors in America is Made In New York

Maybe you're one of those people who truly enjoys weird food combos. Have you heard that one of the weirdest ice cream flavors in America is made right here in New York State?. With all the hot temperatures that took place in the summer of 2022 here in New York, we understand you may have been looking for ways to cool down. Maybe one of those ways was enjoying a delicious cold treat. If your ice cream consumption went way up this summer, we absolutely understand why. When you’re looking for a tasty way to cool down, what’s your flavor of choice?
RESTAURANTS
104.5 The Team

See The Capital Region’s 10 Best Cider Donuts 2022 [RANKED]

Crisp fall days will be here before you know it, which means it is time to get our fill of the best cider donuts in the Capital Region. Of all the things we love about fall in Upstate New York, my favorite thing is eating all the great cider donuts at our great orchards and bakeries. In fact, I love them so much, that I started eating them all year long. Which is fine I guess, but there is just something about autumn, the harvest, and the perfect cider donut.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Linus Music#Entertain#American Idol#Concert#Tiktok#The New York State Fair
104.5 The Team

One Upstate College Decides It’s High Time For A New Minor

Saying you minored in cannabis at college does feel like a punch line from a lame 90s-00s bro movie. The joke gets a little less funny when you realize cannabis is becoming a booming business in a time where other industries are lagging behind. Grandview Research predicts that cannabis will be a $40 billion industry in America by 2030.
COBLESKILL, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Longevity
104.5 The Team

New York State Mom Gave Her Baby Fentanyl For Sad Shameful Reason

Any tragic death from America’s growing crisis with opioids leads to questions, but as an Upstate community mourns the loss of an 11-month-old to fentanyl toxicity they have only one – how could she? She being the baby’s mother, who, along with her boyfriend, now faces criminal charges for her role in the child’s heartbreaking death.
HEALTH
104.5 The Team

Video Catches Upstate NY Woman Attacked by Rabid Fox!

Awww foxes are so cute! Ok, not the ones with rabies, as this woman from Ithaca knows all too well after this encounter. She was on the phone outside her home when surveillance cameras caught the animal walking into the yard. It sneaks right up to her and viciously bites her on the leg. She's caught by total surprise and tries to fight it off, but the fox is relentless. Despite shaking and kicking the animal, he keeps coming back for more, even jumping up into her chest as she continues to to be mauled.
ITHACA, NY
104.5 The Team

The Shocking Cost of College Tuition in New York State

Today President Joe Biden announced that there will be a huge bailout for people with student debt. According to College Tuition Compare, there are 514 colleges in New York State and they claim that the average cost for tuition at a 4 year university in New York is over $23,000 for students who live in the state and just over $30,000 for students who live out of state. Imagine going back for your Master's degree.
COLLEGES
104.5 The Team

New York State Updates COVID Guidance For Schools

New York State officials released new guidance for schools. On Monday, with the upcoming school year a few weeks away, New York State Gov. Kathy Hochul updated COVID guidance for schools across New York State. "Since the early, uncertain days of the pandemic, New York schools, teachers and parents stepped...
EDUCATION
104.5 The Team

Pulled Over In NY? You Might Not Even Realize This $300 Violation!

Your vehicle could be in violation right now and you don't even know it. This 5 minute fix could save you from getting a $300 ticket. Let's assume that your vehicle paperwork is in order. Before you take that daytrip this weekend take a look around your car. Is everything in order? Check your headlights, turn signals and brake lights. All good? There is one minor detail you may have missed.
PUBLIC SAFETY
104.5 The Team

104.5 The Team

Schenectady, NY
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

104.5 The Team ESPN Radio has the best sports coverage for Albany, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy