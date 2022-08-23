Read full article on original website
One of the Weirdest Ice Cream Flavors in America is Made In New York
Maybe you're one of those people who truly enjoys weird food combos. Have you heard that one of the weirdest ice cream flavors in America is made right here in New York State?. With all the hot temperatures that took place in the summer of 2022 here in New York, we understand you may have been looking for ways to cool down. Maybe one of those ways was enjoying a delicious cold treat. If your ice cream consumption went way up this summer, we absolutely understand why. When you’re looking for a tasty way to cool down, what’s your flavor of choice?
Upstate New York September Festivals Honor A Wide Variety of Foods
The rich variety of foods that we love in Upstate New York are on full display in the month of September. There are food festivals from one corner of the region to the other making this month a "foodies delight." Starting right out of the chute on Labor Day Weekend,...
Upstate NY City Names Incredible Hulk Actor Honorary Police Officer
I think the Incredible Hulk is definitely someone any police force would want on their side. Now, when you think of Lou Ferrigno you probably think of the Marvel Comic's Hulk movies in which Lou plays a security guard. When I was a kid, I had 3 go to shows...
See The Capital Region’s 10 Best Cider Donuts 2022 [RANKED]
Crisp fall days will be here before you know it, which means it is time to get our fill of the best cider donuts in the Capital Region. Of all the things we love about fall in Upstate New York, my favorite thing is eating all the great cider donuts at our great orchards and bakeries. In fact, I love them so much, that I started eating them all year long. Which is fine I guess, but there is just something about autumn, the harvest, and the perfect cider donut.
‘Take a Walk In the Park’ In These 11 Upstate New York Urban Green Spaces
Everybody loves a park. We have posted galleries showcasing New York's beautiful national, state, and county parks in the past. This gallery is a little bit different. Here, we take a look at some of our wonderful city parks. Green spaces that are in the center of some of our most historic cities.
One Upstate College Decides It’s High Time For A New Minor
Saying you minored in cannabis at college does feel like a punch line from a lame 90s-00s bro movie. The joke gets a little less funny when you realize cannabis is becoming a booming business in a time where other industries are lagging behind. Grandview Research predicts that cannabis will be a $40 billion industry in America by 2030.
These Great 1859 Catskills Photos Could Have Been Taken Yesterday
On a hike or a day trip around Upstate New York, it’s not unusual to snap a few photos. Grab your phone, aim, shoot, memory. But for William England, a British photography pioneer, his pictures of Kaaterskill Falls took considerably more effort. England traveled to the United States from...
One of the Last Open Sears Stores is in NY! Wanna See Inside?
Not abandoned, in fact it's fully operational. 'Help Wanted' signs are even posted at the entrances. The phrase 'Welcome to Sears' is rarely uttered today, but back in its heyday, there were about 3,500 stores. Today, somewhere between 25 and 30 full size Sears stores remain nationwide. One of the...
Potential Tragedy: 3 Pulled From Lake In Catskills After Drowning
A peaceful Sunday at a popular lake in the Hudson Valley turned to tragedy. First responders rushed to White Lake in Sullivan County following reports of three people who drowned in the Catskills lake. Potential Tragedy In Sullivan County, New York. Mark Lieb of Rockland Video tells Husdon Valley Post...
New York State Mom Gave Her Baby Fentanyl For Sad Shameful Reason
Any tragic death from America’s growing crisis with opioids leads to questions, but as an Upstate community mourns the loss of an 11-month-old to fentanyl toxicity they have only one – how could she? She being the baby’s mother, who, along with her boyfriend, now faces criminal charges for her role in the child’s heartbreaking death.
Video Catches Upstate NY Woman Attacked by Rabid Fox!
Awww foxes are so cute! Ok, not the ones with rabies, as this woman from Ithaca knows all too well after this encounter. She was on the phone outside her home when surveillance cameras caught the animal walking into the yard. It sneaks right up to her and viciously bites her on the leg. She's caught by total surprise and tries to fight it off, but the fox is relentless. Despite shaking and kicking the animal, he keeps coming back for more, even jumping up into her chest as she continues to to be mauled.
Which Capital Region Schools are Investing in Your Students the Most? [RANKINGS]
Every parent wants to send their students to a school that invests in their kids. Investing in students comes in a variety of forms: top-notch faculty and staff, quality materials to use in classrooms, musical instruments and athletic equipment...the list is endless. Some school districts are able to provide these...
The Shocking Cost of College Tuition in New York State
Today President Joe Biden announced that there will be a huge bailout for people with student debt. According to College Tuition Compare, there are 514 colleges in New York State and they claim that the average cost for tuition at a 4 year university in New York is over $23,000 for students who live in the state and just over $30,000 for students who live out of state. Imagine going back for your Master's degree.
New York State Updates COVID Guidance For Schools
New York State officials released new guidance for schools. On Monday, with the upcoming school year a few weeks away, New York State Gov. Kathy Hochul updated COVID guidance for schools across New York State. "Since the early, uncertain days of the pandemic, New York schools, teachers and parents stepped...
Capital Region Warned Against Watering Lawn, Is Your County Impacted?
Though the summer months are beginning to wind down, the hot and dry weather appears to be going nowhere. So much so, in fact, that the State of New York is cautioning its counties not to engage in certain activities that involve using a lot of water. Here's the latest...
Pulled Over In NY? You Might Not Even Realize This $300 Violation!
Your vehicle could be in violation right now and you don't even know it. This 5 minute fix could save you from getting a $300 ticket. Let's assume that your vehicle paperwork is in order. Before you take that daytrip this weekend take a look around your car. Is everything in order? Check your headlights, turn signals and brake lights. All good? There is one minor detail you may have missed.
