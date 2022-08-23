Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wgel.com
Overdose Awareness
The Bond County Recovery Council and HSHS Holy Family Hospital are partnering for the Council’s second annual Overdose Awareness Event Wednesday, August 31, from 6 to 8 PM on the Bond County Courthouse lawn in Greenville. There will be free BBQ, snacks and bottled water. The event will also offer informational booths, guest speakers, and a time of remembrance for those lost to overdose. For more, visit Bond County Recovery Council on Facebook.
wgel.com
Fish Fry
Highland VFW Post 5694 will be having a fish fry on Fridays, from 4-7 PM. There will be Fish, Chicken, Shrimp, and Sides. Carryout and limited indoor dining available. For more information, call 654-6367.
wgel.com
House Fire In Highland
The Highland Fire Department received a call of a structure fire Friday at 6:14 AM. The home was located in the 600 block of 8th Street in Highland. The fire department reports upon their arrival crews were met with heavy fire on all floors of the structure. Crews worked quickly and began an aggressive transitional attack to contain and control the fire, minimizing property loss. The residence was not occupied at the time of the fire.
wgel.com
KC Board Makes Commitment To Upgrade Info System
At its August meeting, the Kaskaskia College Board of Trustees made a big financial commitment to upgrade its primary student information system for college operations. Board members approved spending $1,127,057 for the first year upgrade of the Ellucian system. That total includes $614,164 of federal Higher Education Emergency Relief Funds.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wgel.com
Michael C. Cristel
Michael C. Cristel, 74, of Highland, IL, passed away, Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at St. Joseph Hospital, in Highland. He was born December 3, 1947, to Charles and Catherine (nee Patrok) Cristel. On February 10, 1968, He married Linda Reagan, at St. Stephen Catholic Church in Caseyville, IL. Michael graduated...
wgel.com
JV Tennis Tournament Set For Labor Day
Public school students will not be in class September 5 due to Labor Day, however, Greenville High School tennis girls will be busy that day. GHS is hosting a Labor Day Junior Varsity Quad at the Greenville University tennis courts. Joining the Lady Comets in the doubles tournament will be...
wgel.com
Jury Trial Date Set In Murder Case
A jury trial date has been set for a Greenville man being held on a murder charge. Demarcus C. Gurlly, age 29, is charged with the February 10 murder of Laquita M. Sullivan, age 37 of Greenville. A pre-trial hearing has been set in Bond County Circuit Court for September...
wgel.com
Comets Fall At Hillsboro
The Greenville Comets opened the 2022 football season Friday night at Hillsboro and were defeated 13-7. Hillsboro got the ball first, but a big GHS defensive play ended up with Tristan Filipiak recovering a fumble out of the air at the Hillsboro 29 yard line. Six plays later, Grant Wilderman...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wgel.com
Stolen Vehicle Charge In Fayette County
Dalton Allen, age 22 of Ramsey, is charged in Fayette County Circuit Court with two offenses. They include a Class 1 felony for alleged possession of a stolen vehicle, and a misdemeanor of alleged criminal damage of less than $500 to the vehicle. A pre-trial hearing is scheduled in the...
wgel.com
Comets Coach Todd Hutchinson: Sports Shop Interview
Friday night was the first football game of the season for the Greenville Comets. They were defeated 13-7 by Hillsboro. Following the game, WGEL’s Jeff Leidel talked with Comets head coach Todd Hutchinson. Click below to hear their conversation:
wgel.com
Great Start For Comets Soccer
The Greenville Comets boys’ soccer team had a great start to its 2022 season with a first round win in the St. Anthony Tournament on Tuesday. The GHS squad won 3-0 as Lucas Field recorded the hat trick. The soccer Comets continue in the tournament Thursday, playing Salem at...
wgel.com
Multiple Charges For Ramsey Man
Brandon Buatte, age 33 of Ramsey, faces multiple criminal charges in Fayette County. The felony charges include alleged unlawful possession of 15 to 100 grams of methamphetamine, aggravated domestic battery, two counts of possession of controlled substances and possession of a stolen vehicle. Bail was set at %7,500 cash. A...
Comments / 0