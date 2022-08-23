Read full article on original website
wgxa.tv
Fort Valley Police: Fugutive arrested in connection to a teen homicide victim
PEACH COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - The suspect in a Fort Valley homicide has been arrested. In a post on Facebook, the Fort Valley Police Department says Daquan Williams was arrested at a home Sunday morning by the Peach County Sheriff's Office. Investigators say Williams was wanted for aggravated assault in...
Second suspect arrested in the death of 16-year-old in Fort Valley
FORT VALLEY, Ga. — A second man has been arrested in the death of a Fort Valley teen, according to the Fort Valley Police Department. Daquan Williams was arrested and charged with aggravated assault on Sunday. Williams is the second person charged in the shooting of the 16-year-old. On...
12 Georgia residents facing life in prison after alleged multi-drug trafficking operation
MACON, Ga. — A total of 12 people are facing federal drug and gun charges for allegedly being involved in the armed distribution of massive amounts of methamphetamine, fentanyl and other controlled substances. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office...
Georgia man sentenced to 20 years for assaulting girlfriend
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — A Spaulding County jury announced on Wednesday the conviction of a Douglasville man on an aggravated assault charge. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Jonathan Isaac Smith, 23, was sentenced to 20 years for injuries he caused on his then-girlfriend, Kira...
wgxa.tv
Deputies: Two shot in Macon Saturday night, victims not cooperating with investigators
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A Saturday night shooting in Macon is under investigation. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, two people were shot on Elkan Avenue. That's off Rocky Creek Road in south Macon. Investigators say they still don't know the exact location of where the shooting happened...
16-year-old charged in Eastman murder, his mom also faces charges
EASTMAN, Ga. — An arrest has been made in the shooting death of a 21-year-old man in Eastman on Aug. 21, according to a release from the GBI. 16-year-old Andre Lynn Johnson of Rhine was arrested on Wednesday and charged with Malice Murder, Felony Murder and Aggravated Assault in the death of Za’Quon Brown.
41nbc.com
$8K being offered in Warner Robins unsolved homicide
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— An eight thousand dollar reward is being offered for an arrest and conviction in a unsolved homicide. The Warner Robins Police Department says in March of 1987, officers responded to a home on Crawford Street in reference to a person down. That’s where they found 59-year-old Evelyn Springer unconscious with a head injury.
Three suspects arrested, charged with murder in connection to Americus death
AMERICUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Three people were arrested in connection to a 19-year-old found dead in Americus, Georgia, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). 23-year-old Charles Harvey Jr. was taken into custody on Aug. 25 by the GBI Americus Field Office, the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office, Americus Police Department, and the U.S. Marshals […]
'We are cracking down': Baldwin County leaders speak after 12 arrested on drug charges
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Leaders in Baldwin County are saying the arrest of 12 people on federal drug and firearms charges is a long time coming. They say they hope it sends a message to other dealers. 13WMAZ’s Jessica Cha spoke with some about their thoughts and explains more about...
41nbc.com
Fort Valley Police Department announces arrest in connection with shooting death of teen
FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Fort Valley Police announced an arrest Thursday in connection with the shooting death of a 16-year-old on Saturday, August 20. Witnesses identified Keyshon Williams and two other males as the people who assaulted the juvenile and a relative before the shooting, which resulted in the victim’s death.
wgxa.tv
Macon community hosts balloon release in memory of recent murder victim
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) - A balloon release was held for the late Ja'Mya Warner. All gathered around the Tattnall Park Fountain where the family and friends mourned the loss of the 18-year-old. Warner just graduated with the class of 2022 at Westside High School. Warner was fatally shot while driving...
Arrest made in fatal 2020 drive-by shooting of Macon 15-year-old
MACON, Ga. — A second arrest has been made in the shooting of a 15-year-old in 2020 on Center Street in Macon, according to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. Jamarion Lawrence was standing on the house's porch in the 600 block of Center Street just before 5 p.m. on Dec. 6, 2020, when several shots were heard. Lawrence was hit multiple times in the upper body, according to the release.
GBI arrests 3 in 24-year-old Americus man's death
AMERICUS, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation along with the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office, Americus Police Department, and the U.S. Marshals Service Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force, has arrested three people in connection to the death of a 24-year-old man. According to a news release from the...
3 arrested after nearly 3,000 pounds of meth discovered at Georgia residence, deputies say
MERIWETHER COUNTY, Ga. — Three people were arrested in Meriwether County earlier this month after deputies discovered close to 3,000 pounds of methamphetamine in construction pipes in a resident's front yard. The Meriwether County Sheriff's Office says that on Aug. 12, deputies noticed that a large delivery of black...
wgxa.tv
Social media sounds off: Porch pirate gets pinched
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office extends a thank you to community members who shared photos of a wanted porch pirate, leading to his arrest. Social media shares, phone call's and email tips led to investigators identifying the man and serving him with an arrest warrant on Thursday morning.
12 people charged in Milledgeville drug ring
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — A dozen people face possible life in prison for allegedly dealing drugs in Milledgeville. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Macon, a grand jury indicted the group this month. Two are from Atlanta and 10 from Milledgeville. They are accused of dealing methamphetamine, fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, and marijuana.
Man who died after crash on I-75 North identified
MACON, Ga. — Update:. Macon-Bibb Coroner Leon Jones has confirmed the identity of the man who died in the I-75 crash on Saturday night. 71-year-old Richard W.H. Syme was pronounced dead at the scene, a little after 10 p.m. Jones said he was attempting to enter Hartley Bridge road...
wgxa.tv
Bibb deputies looking for woman in connection to shooting of 3-year-old
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is looking for a woman they want to question regarding the shooting of a 3-year-old. The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. on August 18 at a home in the 2000 block of Danbury Drive. Deputies say a mother took her 3-year-old...
Macon-Bibb commissioner hosts block parties to curb gun violence
MACON, Ga. — Last year, Macon-Bibb rolled out its Macon Violence Prevention program to curb violent crime in Macon. Thursday, one of that program's partner agencies took a more lighthearted approach to their mission. They hosted a block party at Filmore Thomas Park. When you think of a block party with food, fun, games and a bounce house, you probably aren't thinking of guns. Exactly the point, says Commissioner Al Tillman.
Family of Warner Robins man killed in Atlanta officer-involved shooting seeks answers
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — More than 100 days ago, Rogers Kyaruzi was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Atlanta. His family in Warner Robins says they still haven’t gotten any new information on his case. The family of Rogers Kyaruzi says the Georgia Bureau of Investigation told them...
