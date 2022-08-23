Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
‘Some stuff he has to clean up’: Falcons’ Arthur Smith gets real about Desmond Ridder after embarrassing loss to Jets
The Atlanta Falcons had a forgettable Monday, thanks to a disastrous performance on the field that resulted in a 24-16 road loss to the New York Jets. While it’s just a preseason game, the Falcons failed to provide an overall positive impression on head coach Arthur Smith, who did not hold back when he spoke about […] The post ‘Some stuff he has to clean up’: Falcons’ Arthur Smith gets real about Desmond Ridder after embarrassing loss to Jets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL・
Falcons Released 2 Veteran Wide Receivers On Tuesday
The Atlanta Falcons released veteran wide receivers Auden Tate and Geronimo Allison ahead of Tuesday's 80-man roster cut deadline. Neither player was able to make it through the preseason despite some seriously-lacking wide receiver depth on the Falcons' roster. Tate, a former seventh-round pick, spent the first four seasons of...
Yardbarker
Mariota, Ridder shine bright in Falcons loss to Jets
The Falcons’ loss to the Jets last night wasn’t all for nothing. After Atlanta took a 16-0 lead in the first half behind bright performances from both Marcus Mariota and Desmond Ridder, New York rallied in the second half with backups to secure the victory. But the loss shouldn’t overshadow the brilliant play from the Falcons quarterbacks.
saturdaytradition.com
SEC program reportedly trying to flip elite 4-star WR pledge from Ohio State
Teams celebrate verbal commitments, but, in some cases, a prospect’s recruitment isn’t truly wrapped up until he signs his Letter of Intent and sends it to his college of choice. Carnell Tate appears to be one of those prospects. Tate, a 4-star wide receiver rated in the top-60...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Aaron Murray sends warning, message to Georgia fans on Stetson Bennett
Stetson Bennett made a name for himself in 2021 as he went from backup to national champion quarterback at Georgia. Even though he has that title to his name, ESPN analyst and former Georgia quarterback Aaron Murray had a message for Bulldogs fans about Bennett. During an appearance on “Always...
WATCH: Tate Ratledge Talks Dabo Swinney Attempting to Flip Him From Georgia
Tate Ratledge was a long-time commit to the University of Georgia. He was all but ready to move to Athens and early enroll in the University of Georgia. That was until Sam Pittman, then offensive line coach at Georgia, announced he'd taken the head coaching job at the University of Arkansas. ...
‘This is my home’: Dansby Swanson drops truth bomb on extension talks with Braves
The Atlanta Braves are working to secure each member of their winning core for the long term. Shortstop Dansby Swanson is next as he continues his breakout season. The Braves have already started discussing a new deal with the 28-year-old. In 126 games this season, he has a slash line of .291/.346/.450 with 143 hits, 28 doubles, 16 home runs and 16 stolen bases this season. His career-best season at the plate is making him a candidate to sign a contract extension. According to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, Swanson has made it clear that Atlanta is his home and that he wants to be with the Braves.
Matt Olson does something Freddie Freeman never could (Video)
Yes, it’s true, not everything Matt Olson does should be tied back to Freddie Freeman. However, I must admit it’s fun to torment Braves fans with the obvious comparison. Freeman had a tremendous career in Atlanta before leaving for the Dodgers this offseason. By now, the saga has played out, you don’t need my synopsis of events.
RELATED PEOPLE
thecomeback.com
Urban Meyer reveals why he feared Alabama & Nick Saban
It’s safe to say that former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer and Alabama coach Nick Saban will go down as some of the top coaches in college football history. And there’s clearly plenty of mutual respect between the two coaches, who have faced each other several times. In...
Yardbarker
Takeaways from Falcons’ loss to the Jets
I was happy for a Falcons’ win last week at the Lions that I came back to reality this week knowing it is still preseason. Falcons traveled to New Jersey to play the New York Jets in preseason game two. The game started well for the Falcons but the end resulted in a 16-24 loss.
Four Atlanta Falcons players to root for in the coming weeks
The Atlanta Falcons have plenty of players that you should cheer on but here are four specific players you should be supporting. The Atlanta Falcons are in a unique position right now, there has not been this much change to the roster in a long time, but that change brings players with unique backgrounds.
FOX Sports
Deion Jones comes off PUP list for Falcons, ready to compete
ATLANTA (AP) — Falcons linebacker Deion Jones came off the physically unable to perform list on Wednesday and was finally back at practice. Now he must carve out a role for himself on defense. Jones knows nothing is guaranteed, including a starting spot he’s had since Atlanta drafted him...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Report: Raiders may part ways with 2021 first-round pick Alex Leatherwood
While NFL draft busts are not uncommon, it is rare that a team is eager to move on from a first-round selection just one year after making the pick. The Las Vegas Raiders, however, appear to be in that situation. The Raiders are considering “all options” for offensive lineman Alex...
Comments / 1