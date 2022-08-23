ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

‘Some stuff he has to clean up’: Falcons’ Arthur Smith gets real about Desmond Ridder after embarrassing loss to Jets

The Atlanta Falcons had a forgettable Monday, thanks to a disastrous performance on the field that resulted in a 24-16 road loss to the New York Jets. While it’s just a preseason game, the Falcons failed to provide an overall positive impression on head coach Arthur Smith, who did not hold back when he spoke about […] The post ‘Some stuff he has to clean up’: Falcons’ Arthur Smith gets real about Desmond Ridder after embarrassing loss to Jets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Falcons Released 2 Veteran Wide Receivers On Tuesday

The Atlanta Falcons released veteran wide receivers Auden Tate and Geronimo Allison ahead of Tuesday's 80-man roster cut deadline. Neither player was able to make it through the preseason despite some seriously-lacking wide receiver depth on the Falcons' roster. Tate, a former seventh-round pick, spent the first four seasons of...
Mariota, Ridder shine bright in Falcons loss to Jets

The Falcons’ loss to the Jets last night wasn’t all for nothing. After Atlanta took a 16-0 lead in the first half behind bright performances from both Marcus Mariota and Desmond Ridder, New York rallied in the second half with backups to secure the victory. But the loss shouldn’t overshadow the brilliant play from the Falcons quarterbacks.
‘This is my home’: Dansby Swanson drops truth bomb on extension talks with Braves

The Atlanta Braves are working to secure each member of their winning core for the long term. Shortstop Dansby Swanson is next as he continues his breakout season. The Braves have already started discussing a new deal with the 28-year-old. In 126 games this season, he has a slash line of .291/.346/.450 with 143 hits, 28 doubles, 16 home runs and 16 stolen bases this season. His career-best season at the plate is making him a candidate to sign a contract extension. According to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, Swanson has made it clear that Atlanta is his home and that he wants to be with the Braves.
Matt Olson does something Freddie Freeman never could (Video)

Yes, it’s true, not everything Matt Olson does should be tied back to Freddie Freeman. However, I must admit it’s fun to torment Braves fans with the obvious comparison. Freeman had a tremendous career in Atlanta before leaving for the Dodgers this offseason. By now, the saga has played out, you don’t need my synopsis of events.
Urban Meyer reveals why he feared Alabama & Nick Saban

It’s safe to say that former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer and Alabama coach Nick Saban will go down as some of the top coaches in college football history. And there’s clearly plenty of mutual respect between the two coaches, who have faced each other several times. In...
Takeaways from Falcons’ loss to the Jets

I was happy for a Falcons’ win last week at the Lions that I came back to reality this week knowing it is still preseason. Falcons traveled to New Jersey to play the New York Jets in preseason game two. The game started well for the Falcons but the end resulted in a 16-24 loss.
Four Atlanta Falcons players to root for in the coming weeks

The Atlanta Falcons have plenty of players that you should cheer on but here are four specific players you should be supporting. The Atlanta Falcons are in a unique position right now, there has not been this much change to the roster in a long time, but that change brings players with unique backgrounds.
Deion Jones comes off PUP list for Falcons, ready to compete

ATLANTA (AP) — Falcons linebacker Deion Jones came off the physically unable to perform list on Wednesday and was finally back at practice. Now he must carve out a role for himself on defense. Jones knows nothing is guaranteed, including a starting spot he’s had since Atlanta drafted him...
