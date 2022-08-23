ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Harrisburg pizza place closing following workers’ push for union

By Bryan Munoz, Avery Van Etten
abc27 News
 5 days ago

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Local pizza favorite Knead announced on Instagram Tuesday that it is closing up shop permanently.

Both the Knead Slice Shop and Knead Market are closing immediately, effective Aug. 23, according to the post.

“We are truly heartbroken to announce that we’ve made the difficult decision to permanently close both Knead Slice Shop and Knead Market effective immediately (August 23, 2022), regardless of the outcome or the occurrence of the requested union election,” the post reads.

The post continues, “We respect the right of workers to organize under the National Labor Relations Act or other appropriate laws. We hope our workers will recognize our related right as an employer, especially a small employer, during these extremely difficult operational times, to close our entire business operation.”

Workers heard about the closing on Instagram, and they blame it on their push to unionize.

“A lot of the stuff that we were trying to ask for, wanted to negotiate for, were non-economic conditions of our work, so scheduling, a disciplinary policy, a handbook — just stuff that was going to give us some job security,” said Knead employee Anne-Marie Stewart.

Workers like Stewart say a union could have been good for the business. “Essentially, you’re going to be the only unionized pizza shop in Harrisburg, in Central Pa.,” Stewart said.

The decision got a mixed reaction from the community. Knead’s Instagram post received hundreds of comments, many expressing disappointment.

There were 11 people who worked at Knead before it closed.

