ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean County, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
Beach Radio

South Toms River, NJ mayor Gregory Handshy dies

South Toms River Mayor Gregory J. Handshy died Sunday at the age of 66, the third New Jersey mayor to die in office during 2022. Handshy was elected mayor in 2019. Previously he was a councilman from 2013-2015 and again from 2017-2019. A cause of death was not disclosed in his obituary.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Toms River, NJ
State
California State
Ocean County, NJ
Government
State
Ohio State
Pine Beach, NJ
Government
County
Ocean County, NJ
City
Island Heights, NJ
City
Pine Beach, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Guinness World Records#World Record#Kayaks#It Happened Here#Nj#The Pine Beach Yacht Club
Beach Radio

Save Big with This New Jersey Grocery Store Opening Soon at the Jersey Shore

Did you know another ALDI was being built in Ocean County?. Locations for ALDI in Ocean County are Forked River, Toms River (Rt. 37), Manahawkin, and Brick. There are seven ALDI's in Ocean and Monmouth Counties. And, more to come. When I go to ALDI, I love their bakery department. The bread is so fresh and delicious. I have several friends that only get their lunch meat there and absolutely love it. I hear all the time when I say, "ALDI" - it's so fresh.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Kayak
News Break
Politics
Travel Maven

The Clearest Lake in New Jersey is a Must Visit

New Jersey lakes are picturesque spots where you can cool down, take a swim, and spend some much-needed time outdoors relaxing. NJ is actually home to over 1,500 lakes that each offer something special and unique. Some are known for their sandy shoreline while others are known for their pristine landscape. Atsion Lake is known for having the clearest water.
HAMMONTON, NJ
94.5 PST

94.5 PST

Princeton, NJ
18K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

94.5 PST plays the best contemporary hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Princeton, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wpst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy