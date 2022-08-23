Read full article on original website
3rd annual Cortland Community Matters Fair is next weekend (Sponsored Content)
The third annual Cortland Community Matters Fair is slated for Noon to 4 p.m. Sept. 4 at Suggett Park in the City of Cortland. Organized by area resident Apryl Beatty, this year’s free-of-charge fair will be the first one where COVID-19 pandemic restrictions will be loosened. This means more community-engaging activities will be added to the event, Beatty said.
Cincinnatus BOE discusses capital project & students’ progress in reading
The Cincinnatus Central School District met on Thursday, August 18 in the school library to discuss capital project updates, hear about students’ progress in reading, and make final preparations for the 2022-2023 school year. The BOE’s meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Sept. 8. Capital Project. CCSD Superintendent...
Cortland County COVID-19 Wrap-Up for Saturday, Aug. 27
Here is a breakdown of recent COVID-19 numbers in Cortland County. It is based on recorded information from the Cortland County Health Department and the New York State Department of Health. The county health department noted as of Aug. 26, the level of COVID-19 transmission in the county is low.
Cortland Weather Outlook: Monday, August 29
FUNFLICKS BRINGS THE DRIVE-IN TO YOU. CLICK THE IMAGE BELOW!!. Your Cortland County weather forecast for Monday, August 29, 2022:. Summer may be winding down, but temperatures will be plenty warm today. Sunshine will be plentiful this morning and into the afternoon with only some daytime heating fair weather clouds...
The Cortland Voice to Host County High School Varsity Sports Media Day this Weekend (Fall 2022)
The Cortland Voice will be holding its Cortland County High School Media Day August 28th, 2022 at TC3’s Extension Center on Main Street in Cortland. We will be doing media days for each high school sport season starting this fall. The Title sponsor of this season's media day is Visions Federal Credit Union.
