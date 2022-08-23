Read full article on original website
WJBF.com
Coolie Myrick Foundation hosting launch event
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — The “Coolie Myrick Foundation” is holding its launch event Saturday, August 27. The group has been a fixture in the community for several years. Now they are a 501-c3. The event is from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the Kroc Center on...
msn.com
Izzy Scott’s family holds opening foundation concert benefit
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After four-year-old Izzy Scott lost his life earlier this summer, his family is keeping his legacy alive. On Saturday, August 27, the Izzy Scott Foundation celebrated the start of their organization with a benefit concert in Grovetown. Friends and family all gathered together for food and...
The Izzy Scott Foundation held a benefit concert to raise awareness for swim laws in Georgia
GROVETOWN, GA. (WJBF)- “At the end of the day, we cannot get our son back. Like, no matter how much I cry, scream– no matter what– he- I can’t get him back like I can’t get him back,” mother Dori Scott. Family, friends, and the rest of the community still seek justice for 4-year old […]
Solid Rock church unites for fellowship despite recent local incidents
APPLING, GA. (WJBF)- Despite the recent amount of tragedies in the area, Solid Rock church hosted its annual Family and Friends reunion. “Family and friends, or homecoming, is just an opportunity for family and friends to come back together,” Pastor Larry Sims. Since the pandemic, the church was unable to hold the event like they […]
WRDW-TV
Entertainment In The Mix: CSRA schools talent show, food festivals, and more!
[FULL] Morning Mix - National Dog Day, Augusta Broadway Singers, and more!. New plans and policies are coming to some of our local school districts. Columbia County looks for public input on future 10-year plans, and Aiken County implements a new clear bag policy for sports events. We have the details, plus more. Here are your top headlines.
Augusta performers remember the late Richard Justice
AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- Happening this weekend, a tribute concert to the late Richard Justice, who died two years ago from COVID-19. The Augusta Broadway Singers (TABS) are honoring a man who had a tremendous impact on Augusta’s arts community. The group chose songs from shows Richard was in or directed as well as some he […]
WRDW-TV
WATCH: Under the Lights | Week 2 highlights
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Here is a look at the highlights and scores from Under the Lights week 2. Check out News 12 at 11 every Friday for Under the Lights.
WRDW-TV
Grovetown plans for new community center at old train depot
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As the city of Grovetown continues to expand, they are looking to hold onto the town’s history. One way they are doing that is by rebuilding a place that once held a huge piece of Grovetown’s history. They will begin rebuilding the old train...
The Post and Courier
Weekly top residence sales for Aiken County July 29 through Aug. 4
This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com. According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for July 29 through Aug. 4. This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest. 389 Woodlake Drive – $800,000. Aiken...
Aiken Summerfest one of many events held at Bruce's Field
Equestrian events in Aiken are a normal occurrence. But do you know how many and how often they are held? Bruce's Field at Aiken Horse Park is constantly busy with events, many of which are open to the public. Kate Boggan, director of marketing and communications with the Aiken Horse Park Foundation, said the organization is a nonprofit and they work to promote the equestrian way of life in Aiken.
WRDW-TV
One Richmond County man found, but another still missing
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in locating 72-year-old Eddie Ruffin. Ruffin was last seen walking in the Castle Pines subdivision near the mailboxes around 4 p.m. on Saturday. He weighs 220 pounds, is 6 feet 4 inches tall,...
Mother pleads for return of missing son
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A mother is pleading for her son’s return after his disappearance four weeks ago. “I know I’d tell him I love him and I’ve missed him and I would give him a big hug,” Sally Williams told NewsChannel 6 as she waits for her son’s return. It’s been more than four […]
Two shot on Nordahl Drive in Augusta
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — An investigation is underway following a shooting in Augusta. Authorities say on Sunday, August 28, at 12:36 a.m., Richmond County Deputies responded to the 2400 block of Nordahl Drive, near Windsor Spring Road, and found two male victims with gunshot wounds, both non-life-threatening. Both victims were transported to Augusta University […]
Crash involving dirt bike leaves one dead in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office reports a crash involving a car and a dirt bike left one dead. The incident happened Sunday night just before 8:00 p.m. on the 3000 block of Peach Orchard Road. The person driving the dirt bike was taken to Augusta University Medical Center and died there […]
wfxg.com
Hotel shooting in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Saturday night, a man allegedly destroyed his hotel room and fired a gun several times, striking a man in another hotel room. At 6:44pm, deputies with the Richmond County Sheriffs Office responded to the Hampton Inn at 306 Timbercreek lane. They found one victim who had...
WRDW-TV
Hephzibah Rebels using discipline to push through the season
HEPHZIBAH, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s been a few years since the Hephzibah Rebels last made the playoffs, and because of that, they have their hearts set on bringing that postseason drought to an end. “We’re gonna take care of business,” said Head Coach Daniel Dorsey. A new...
WRDW-TV
Family fears for Aiken County mom who’s been missing 6 days
WAGENER, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A family is worried about a woman who’s been missing for several days in Aiken County. The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information about Krystal Anderson, a mother of four who lives in the Wagener area. She was reported missing Wednesday by...
WRDW-TV
Shots fired at Hampton Inn on Gordon Highway
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Saturday, August 27th at 6:44 pm, Richmond County Deputies responded to a call of shots fired at the Hampton Inn at 306 Timbercreek Lane, in the 2100 block of Gordon Highway. Upon arrival, Deputies found a man who had been shot in his arm while...
wfxg.com
UPDATE: Missing man found in Richmond County
(AUGUSTA, GA) - Richmond County Sheriff's Office investigators are seeking the public's help in finding a missing Augusta man. Mark Cole was last seen leaving his residence on the 2200 block of Tubman Home Road, on foot, around 8:45 a.m. Sunday morning. Investigators say Cole was last seen wearing a grey collared shirt, black shorts, and grey shoes.
WRDW-TV
I-TEAM: One-stop shop for homeless opens in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta commission approved forming a homeless task force a year ago as the city’s homeless population skyrocketed 150 percent in just a few months during the pandemic. Now a new plan is being put into action to combat the homeless and affordable housing crisis...
