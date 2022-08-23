Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Washington
DC Extends Deadlines for Student COVID-19 Vaccination, Routine Immunizations
As students begin to return to the classroom, D.C. is making major changes to the timeline for proof of vaccinations, including against COVID-19. The District will give families more time to submit immunization records. Updated guidance released Friday for students in D.C. Public Schools, charter schools and private schools says families will have until next year to prove that students are vaccinated against COVID.
NBC Washington
Crist Announces Miami-Dade Teachers' Union President as Running Mate
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist announced Saturday that has chosen United Teachers of Dade President Karla Hernandez-Mats as his running mate in the upcoming election against Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in November. The announcement was made at Hialeah Middle School where Hernandez-Mats taught children with special needs for 10 years...
NBC Washington
DC Police Officer Exchanged Gunfire With Carjacking Suspect
A D.C. police officer exchange gunfire with a man in Southeast D.C. Thursday night. Joseph Hall, 24, faces several charges, including assault on a police officer. Hall attempted an armed carjacking, police said. The officer saw the gun and told Hall to drop it. Hall allegedly pointed the gun, and...
Comments / 0