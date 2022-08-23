ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Flood concerns, rising rivers with afternoon storms

By Zoe Mintz
 5 days ago

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Scattered to isolated afternoon showers and storms are expected into this afternoon once again, forming over higher elevations and over mountains before pushing over lower elevations. The general storm motion will be from north to south, but locally slow moving and erratic winds may allow for localized heavy rainfall.

Flash flooding over already saturated soils, especially over burn scars, remains a concern into this afternoon once again. A Flood Watch is in effect for all recent burn scars (over the Sangre de Cristo, Jemez, Gila, and Sacramento Mountains) through tonight.

River flooding remains a huge concern, with the Pecos River above Lake Arthur expected to surge and crest at record levels early this afternoon. A flood warning remains in effect until further notice. River levels should get back down to normal by late tonight.

Afternoon showers and storms are likely each day of the work week ahead. Wednesday and Thursday, the Four Corners high will begin to build, recycling moisture and allowing for thunderstorm action across the northwestern portion of the state. A disturbance will push east near the NM/CO border, allowing more widespread monsoon moisture by the later parts of the work week.

