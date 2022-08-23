ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Governor addresses steps to reduce violent crime

Today I’d like to talk about the steps we are taking to reduce violent crime in Arkansas. In 2017, there was a shooting at the Power Ultra Lounge in Little Rock. It was a senseless, violent tragedy that occurred right here in our capital city, and it caught the attention of everyone.
Associate Editor’s Message: Arkansas ‘Good Cops’

Every time a police officer is recorded beating the hell out of (or killing) someone for no reason, and the community demands police reform, the Blue Lives Choir sings its standard tune: “But most cops are good cops. It’s just a few bad apples that give cops a bad name.” Okay, if we extend that logic to Derek Chauvin’s murder of George Floyd, at least three of those four cops who stood by and did nothing were the good cops. Right?
Ouachita River Correctional Unit inmate dead in apparent suicide

MALVERN, Ark. — An inmate at the Ouachita River Correctional Unit was found dead in an apparent suicide on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. Staff found 42-year-old Jason Bramlett hanging in a locked single-man cell that morning. They transferred him to the infirmary, where he was pronounced dead shortly after.
Urban League CEO: Police brutality is ‘a human issue’

Scott Hamilton has seen his organization, the Urban League of the State of Arkansas, tackle a variety of societal issues during his two-and-a-half years at the helm. Working on everything from hunger relief during the pandemic to gathering school supplies for underserved kids to reaction to police force in the wake of the George Floyd protests, Hamilton is disturbed by the recent viral video of three law enforcement officers in Crawford County violently subduing a suspect at a convenience store.
Missing Arkansas teen could be in either Pulaski County or Columbia

A sheriff’s department in Arkansas is asking for your help in locating a missing teen who may be in mid-Missouri. Joni Templer, 17, of Henderson, Arkansas, was last seen at her residence late Sunday morning. She said she was going to a picnic with her boyfriend, Brandon Wheat, but never returned.
Oklahoma executes a man despite the state parole board urging that his life be spared

McALESTER, Okla. — Oklahoma executed a man Thursday for a 1997 killing, despite a recommendation from the state’s Pardon and Parole Board that his life be spared. James Coddington, 50, received a lethal injection at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester and was pronounced dead at 10:16 a.m. Gov. Kevin Stitt declined to commute Coddington’s sentence to life in prison without parole and rejected his petition for clemency. Coddington was the fifth Oklahoma inmate to be put to death since the state resumed executions last year.
