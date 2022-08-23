Read full article on original website
Arkansas man arrested after being suspected of bank robberies by FBI
GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. — The Garland County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division received information on Friday morning regarding a suspect vehicle in Garland County that had allegedly been involved in various bank robberies in Kentucky and Illinois. According to reports, patrol deputies were able to spot the vehicle...
Arkansas law enforcement warning of dangerous gun modification for mass shootings
Law enforcement in Northeast Arkansas is warning residents of a dangerous illegal gun modification that has found its way into the natural state. Our news content partners at KAIT 8 News said officers of the Jonesboro Police Department conducted a traffic stop where a “Glock switch” was discovered.
Arkansas man sentenced to prison for supporting a terrorist organization
He helped an Al Qa'ida group and was sentenced to prison.
Governor addresses steps to reduce violent crime
Today I’d like to talk about the steps we are taking to reduce violent crime in Arkansas. In 2017, there was a shooting at the Power Ultra Lounge in Little Rock. It was a senseless, violent tragedy that occurred right here in our capital city, and it caught the attention of everyone.
Lawyer for Arkansas deputies seen in violent video say they didn't have tasers
CRAWFORD COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Surveillance video from an Alma gas station shows the scene where police say Randall Worcester threatened a worker with a knife, an event that led to an altercation between him and three Arkansas officers that turned violent. That worker called 911 after Worcester left...
Associate Editor’s Message: Arkansas ‘Good Cops’
Every time a police officer is recorded beating the hell out of (or killing) someone for no reason, and the community demands police reform, the Blue Lives Choir sings its standard tune: “But most cops are good cops. It’s just a few bad apples that give cops a bad name.” Okay, if we extend that logic to Derek Chauvin’s murder of George Floyd, at least three of those four cops who stood by and did nothing were the good cops. Right?
Arkansas mayor convicted for theft, abuse and resigns
A mayor in Arkansas resigned after pleading guilty to charges of theft and abuse of office.
Ouachita River Correctional Unit inmate dead in apparent suicide
MALVERN, Ark. — An inmate at the Ouachita River Correctional Unit was found dead in an apparent suicide on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. Staff found 42-year-old Jason Bramlett hanging in a locked single-man cell that morning. They transferred him to the infirmary, where he was pronounced dead shortly after.
Handcuffed man runs into ditch before Pottsville police arrest
Authorities catch a wanted man just a few hours after he bolted while in Pottsville police custody early Thursday morning, but tracking him down took some time and effort.
Urban League CEO: Police brutality is ‘a human issue’
Scott Hamilton has seen his organization, the Urban League of the State of Arkansas, tackle a variety of societal issues during his two-and-a-half years at the helm. Working on everything from hunger relief during the pandemic to gathering school supplies for underserved kids to reaction to police force in the wake of the George Floyd protests, Hamilton is disturbed by the recent viral video of three law enforcement officers in Crawford County violently subduing a suspect at a convenience store.
Oklahoma family responds after video of man beaten by Arkansas law enforcement goes viral
A father and aunt is heartbroken and livid after seeing a new viral video showing their family member being pinned down and beaten by law enforcement officials in Arkansas.
Two people allege Arkansas sheriff’s deputy in viral arrest video also used excessive force against them
A man and a woman have come forward to allege that one of the Arkansas law enforcement officers seen in a viral video repeatedly punching a man's head and smashing it into the pavement during an arrest Sunday violently assaulted them during separate arrests. Teddy Wallace and Tammy Nelson said...
Mississippi woman charged with filing false police report that triggered statewide Amber Alert
A Mississippi woman has been arrested after officials say she filed a false police report that triggered a statewide Amber Alert Tuesday. Valerie Faye Lord, 43, was arrested and charged with filing a false police report by the Gulfport Police Department. Lord is accused of reporting a kidnapping that didn’t...
Missouri man pleads guilty to multiple fraud schemes in order to buy drugs and gamble
A Missouri man on Tuesday admitted using stolen identities in a series of frauds that cost victims $281,669. From October 2019 through November 2021, Michael Worsham, 33, St. Louis County bought vehicles using stolen identities, took out bank loans in the names of others and stole checks, and then altered and cashed them.
Missing Arkansas teen could be in either Pulaski County or Columbia
A sheriff’s department in Arkansas is asking for your help in locating a missing teen who may be in mid-Missouri. Joni Templer, 17, of Henderson, Arkansas, was last seen at her residence late Sunday morning. She said she was going to a picnic with her boyfriend, Brandon Wheat, but never returned.
Prosecutor orders Little Rock officials to comply with open-record law
The prosecutor in Pulaski County has ordered the City of Little Rock to comply with the state's open-record law.
Oklahoma executes a man despite the state parole board urging that his life be spared
McALESTER, Okla. — Oklahoma executed a man Thursday for a 1997 killing, despite a recommendation from the state’s Pardon and Parole Board that his life be spared. James Coddington, 50, received a lethal injection at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester and was pronounced dead at 10:16 a.m. Gov. Kevin Stitt declined to commute Coddington’s sentence to life in prison without parole and rejected his petition for clemency. Coddington was the fifth Oklahoma inmate to be put to death since the state resumed executions last year.
South Carolina principal found dead in car with suspect still inside, sheriff says
A South Carolina elementary school principal who was shot to death early Sunday morning was found dead inside a car by authorities with the suspect still inside, according to the Dillon County sheriff.
Arkansas man subjected to violent arrest released from Crawford County jail
VAN BUREN, Ark. — The man who was the subject of a violent arrest in Arkansas was released from jail Monday afternoon. Randall Worcester was arrested Sunday morning. A video posted to Facebook shows officers punching Worcester on the sidewalk outside Kountry Xpress near Mulberry. Two Crawford County sheriff's...
