Week of Aug. 15 Basic Cable Ranker: Fox News Remains Most-Watched Network Despite Comparatively Quiet News Week
The three major cable news networks—Fox News, MSNBC and CNN—shed viewers during what was a relatively quiet summer news week of August 15.
MSNBC’s Tiffany Cross slams ABC for reportedly hiring Alyssa Farah Griffin to co-host ‘The View’
On MSNBC’s "The Cross Connection" Saturday morning, host Tiffany Cross blasted ABC over reports that the broadcast network was planning to hire former Trump administration official Alyssa Farah Griffin as a permanent co-host of "The View." Griffin has served as a frequent guest co-host for the popular daytime talk...
'The View' Fans Are Screaming and Shouting Over the Big Hosting Shakeup News
Daytime TV fans, The View is about to change in a major way. The long-running ABC talk show is famous for its revolving door of co-hosts, which recently included Meghan McCain's exit in July 2021. But now, two new stars are joining the table full-time. And here's the best part: viewers are already familiar with them.
Why Rachel Maddow Isn't on MSNBC Tonight
Journalist Alex Wagner's new MSNBC show debuts Tuesday night, replacing Rachel Maddow at 9 p.m. ET. Wagner, who rejoined NBC News in February following a four-season stint at CBS News and Showtime's The Circus, will host Alex Wagner Tonight four times a week. The Rachel Maddow Show will now only air on Mondays.
‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Notice Curious Detail About One Character
Have you ever watched a show like Blue Bloods and wondered if you’d missed a clue about a character on there? It might have happened with this show or another one that you love to watch. Well, when it comes to one specific recurring character on the CBS police drama, some fans are asking questions. Which one is this confusing situation being asked about right now? It revolves around Archbishop Kevin Kearns, played by the magnificent Stacy Keach. We take a closer look at what fans are curious about through a thread on Reddit.
Trevor Noah Has Best Explanation Yet For What Just Happened To Alex Jones' Face
The "Daily Show" host spots "one of the funniest moments" of Jones' defamation trial.
Alex Wagner Draws Solid 2 Million Viewers To Debut Of MSNBC Primetime Show; ‘Hannity’ Tops Timeslot
Alex Wagner’s debut as MSNBC’s Tuesday to Friday successor to Rachel Maddow drew an estimated 2 million viewers. That was a solid number for the network, and its most watched show on Tuesday. It topped CNN Tonight, which had 866,000. Fox News’ Hannity still handily won the timeslot with 3.1 million, a figure that was more than its two cable news rivals combined. Wagner’s debut audience was a 27% dropoff from the 2.75 million for The Rachel Maddow Show on Monday. But that is not as big of an audience decline from MSNBC’s previous Tuesday to Friday occupant, MSNBC Prime, which featured a...
Fox News Anchor Uma Pemmaraju Dies at Age 64 — Details on Her Cause of Death
The Fox News team is mourning as they have been forced to say goodbye to widely acclaimed journalist Uma Pemmaraju. News of her death was made public in early August 2022, and now viewers are curious about what happened to the Indian-American anchor. So, what was Uma's cause of death?...
No longer in the big league! NewsNation knocks down report that Chris Cuomo will start hosting his $700K-a-year show on October 3 and will tape it from his $2.9 Hamptons home - but will not comment on his clothing or travel budget
NewsNation is knocking down a report that disgraced CNN host Chris Cuomo is taking a $700,000 yearly salary at his new gig with the fledgling media outfit and that he'll be working from his home in the Hamptons. The Daily Beast reported that the once-high-flying newsman - who boasted a...
Uma Pemmaraju dead at 64 – Founding Fox News Channel anchor who was on air on launch date is mourned by fans
NEWS host Uma Pemmaraju, the founding Fox News Channel anchor who was on air during its 1996 launch date, has died at 64. Pemmaraju, who anchored Fox News' America's News Headquarters from the station's base in New York City, died on Tuesday morning. "We are deeply saddened by the death...
NBC NEWS’ CHUCK TODD AND KRISTEN WELKER RETURN FOR TONIGHT’S ‘MEET THE PRESS: ELECTION NIGHT SPECIAL’ ON NBC NEWS NOW AT 9 P.M. ET
Special to Focus on Florida and New York Primary Races. Features Interviews with Florida Gubernatorial Candidates Rep. Charlie Crist, Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried and More. August 23, 2022 – NBC News NOW will present special coverage of the Senate, congressional and gubernatorial primary races in Florida and New...
Spared.... for now: Don Lemon and Jim Acosta are 'expected to stay' at CNN despite network turning its back on woke anti-Trump agenda as fired Brian Stelter airs his final show
CNN journalists Don Lemon and Jim Acosta are expected to stay at the network - for now - despite the recent decision to move away from opinion broadcasting and return to its 'more centrist' reporting roots. The decision to spare Lemon and Acosta was revealed to TheWrap by an individual...
Rachel Maddow Rejected $40 Million Offer From SiriusXM in 2021
MSNBC stalwart Rachel Maddow isn’t going anywhere after signing at multiyear contract in 2021 to stay with the company. But such security wasn’t always set in stone. According to a new Vanity Fair profile, the host of “The Rachel Maddow Show” and her new team at Endeavor Talent Agency were actively seeking new opportunities for her career as recently as last year. Maddow and Endeavor president Mark Shapiro were reportedly taking meetings with the likes of Netflix, Amazon, Spotify, Showtime, CNN and others through summer 2021, ultimately turning down offers from the likes of CNN’s then-president Jeff Zucker and a lucrative opportunity with SiriusXM.
Jay Leno Talks ‘The Tonight Show’, Apologizes To Jimmy Kimmel & Discusses Streaming’s Impact On Late-Night
Click here to read the full article. The late-night drama involving Jay Leno is still being discussed. Leno stopped by Bill Maher’s Club Random podcast and his old friend brought up the controversy surrounding his exit from The Tonight Show. Leno left The Tonight Show in May 2009 and was replaced by Conan O’Brien, a deal that had been five years in the making, and Leno moved to 10pm with The Jay Leno Show. However, neither show performed well in the ratings and after a lot of back and forth O’Brien left and Leno returned to The Tonight Show until 2014. Speaking to...
Fox News Gains In Total Day Viewers In July; ‘The Five’ And ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight’ Top Shows
Click here to read the full article. Fox News gained in total day viewers in July in what was otherwise a ratings falloff across the board in the key cable news demographic. Fox News was up 13% in total day viewers to an average of 1.35 million compared to the same month last year. MSNBC was down 1% to 765,000, and CNN was off by 10% to 541,000. All major cable news networks were down in the 25-54 demographic. Fox News averaged 194,000 viewers, down 5%; CNN was at 110,000, down 15% and MSNBC was at 84,000, down 19%. In primetime, Fox News...
Popular 'Good Day L.A.' anchor Michaela Pereira exits newscast
In a memo to the newsroom Wednesday, Pereira said she is leaving for "new opportunities." She is expected to announce the news on air Thursday.
NBC shakes up ‘Meet the Press’ leadership team as streaming push continues
More changes are coming to NBC’s “Meet the Press” as the network dedicates a growing number of resources to streaming. The show’s current executive producer, John Reiss, will serve as executive producer of “Meet the Press Reports,” a political news and talk program on the network’s streaming channel NBC News Now, which launched in 2020. NBC…
Week of Aug. 15 Morning Show Ratings: GMA Extends Win Streak in Total Viewers and Adults 25-54 to 6 Consecutive Weeks
Good Morning America just keeps on winning the morning ratings race. ABC's flagship morning show extended its win streak to six straight...
Final ‘Reliable Sources’ Is CNN’s Most-Watched Sunday Show
Maybe people are interested in watching a show about the media. The final broadcast of CNN’s long-running “Reliable Sources,” a show that examines the media industry and has aired on CNN for about three decades, was the most-watched program on the network’s Sunday schedule. CNN said last week it was canceling the program as it plans a revamp of parts of its Sunday schedule. According to Nielsen, the final broadcast, anchored by host Brian Stelter, generated an average of 769,000 viewers overall, as well as 105,000 viewers between the ages of 25 and 54, the demographic most coveted by advertisers in news...
Broadcasters Boost Afternoon News in Bid To Thwart Streaming Rivals
Thinking about a job in broadcast news? The two top spots have long been co-anchoring one of the nation’s big morning programs or leading an evening newscast. These days, there appears to be room for a third. Each weekday at 1 p.m. on ABC, Amy Robach. T.J. Holmes and Dr. Jennifer Ashton host an afternoon hour of news that seems to be gaining traction. “GMA3: What You Need to Know,” originally launched as an entertainment-focused extension of the Disney network’s “Good Morning America,” but it has evolved. On Monday, the trio opened their hour with a look at how monkeypox is...
