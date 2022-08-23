Read full article on original website
Steelers Rumors: Mason Rudolph Has Drawn Trade Interest Ahead of Week 1
The Pittsburgh Steelers have a crowded quarterback room with Mitch Trubisky and Kenny Pickett presumably ahead of Mason Rudolph, and they reportedly could trade the third-stringer. "My understanding is there is some interest around the league in a potential trade of Mason Rudolph," NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported. "It sounds...
Fantasy Football Mock Draft: Overall Drafting Strategy and Cheat Sheet
What better way to spend a Sunday than watching NFL football all day and rooting for the players on your fantasy football team? It's been quite a while since people have been able to do that, as most fantasy seasons ended last December. But it's almost that time of year...
Fantasy Football 2022: Dynasty Mock Draft, Rankings and Tips for Team Names
While not every NFL fan is also a fantasy football enthusiast, a sizeable cross-section does exist. One reason, among many, is that there is a fantasy format for just about every sort of football fan. Casuals can get in on the action with daily fantasy sports (DFS) games. Experienced managers...
Has Jaquiski Tartt Done Enough to Make Eagles 53-Man Roster?
Believed to be the final piece of the Eagles' defensive puzzle, the summer did not go as well as he and the team may have hoped
Fantasy Football Team Name Ideas for the 2022 Season
Fantasy football has become a beloved part of the NFL experience thanks to its ease of access and wide, customizable range of competition levels. If you want a serious league filled with knowledgeable fans, you can find it. And if you're seeking the polar opposite—a group of humor-seeking players with potentially odd scoring settings—you most certainly can locate that, too.
Ranking the NFL's 7 Most Talented Rosters Entering 2022 Season
It's the goal of all 32 NFL franchises to assemble the most talented roster, but there's no denying some have done a better job than others. It takes more than talent to hoist a Lombardi Trophy, but the overall talent level on a roster determines the ceiling of the franchise.
NFL Twitter Hyped After Malik Willis Shines in Titans Preseason Game vs. Cardinals
Tennessee Titans fans got many positive signs from rookie quarterback Malik Willis in his final preseason game Saturday. Willis was given the start against the Arizona Cardinals. The 23-year-old played virtually the entire game, getting pulled late in the fourth quarter. He was coming off an erratic performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Aug. 20, finishing 7-of-17 for 80 yards and one touchdown through the air and 42 rushing yards on five carries.
Jimmy Garoppolo Rumors: Trade Partner 'Does Not Exist' for 49ers Ahead of Week 1
The odds of Jimmy Garoppolo being traded ahead of Week 1 appear to be slim. As of right now, a trade partner for the San Francisco 49ers in a deal to move the veteran quarterback "does not exist," per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The franchise will likely have to decide whether to cut him or find a way to keep him on the roster.
Preseason Week 3 Takeaways: Patriots Offense Is In Trouble With Shaky Mac Jones
With training camps now in the rear-view mirror and the preseason winding down, decisions must be made. All 32 teams must cut their active rosters to 53 by Tuesday, Aug. 30. Choices and compromises are forthcoming, and Friday's action will help in those matters. The Carolina Panthers apparently made the...
Denzel Mims' Updated Fantasy Outlook After Jets WR's Big Day vs. Giants
Denzel Mims hasn't been shy about wanting a bigger role on the New York Jets. On Sunday, he showed why he might deserve one, torching the New York Giants to the tune of seven receptions for 102 yards and a score on eight targets. The question for fantasy players is...
Tomlin defends playing time for Watt, talks O-line—Steelers notes
He said before the game he would play the starters & has no regrets even after injuries to TJ Watt & Diontae Johnson-plus his thoughts on the O-line, WRs and more
Report: Execs from 2 Teams Were Aware of Matt Araiza Allegations Before NFL Draft
Rookie punter Matt Araiza was released by the Buffalo Bills on Saturday night after he was accused of participating in the gang rape of a 17-year-old girl while a student at San Diego State. Bills general manager Brandon Beane said Saturday the team was not aware of the allegations made...
Najee contradicts Tomlin’s explanation of camp injury
Steelers running back Najee Harris was more than willing to talk about his injury in training camp, and directly contradicted the initial explanation given from his head coach, Mike Tomlin.
Report: Deebo Samuel Won't 'Miss Much Time' After Missing 49ers Practice with Injury
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel suffered a bruise behind his knee and is not participating in Sunday's practice. ESPN's Nick Wagoner noted that Samuel is "not expected to miss much time" and could return next week. The 49ers begin their regular season Sept. 11 against the Chicago Bears.
Aaron Rodgers Says Former Teammate Went Under Anesthesia to Take Pain Medicine
Aaron Rodgers has become known for his unconventional approach to healing and recovery. On the latest episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, the Green Bay Packers star quarterback explained how past experiences have influenced him not to rely on prescribed pain medications and instead seek out natural healing methods. "I...
Cam Newton Return ‘Too Early’ to Consider After Sam Darnold Injury, Says Panthers HC
Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule isn't yet ready to pursue a reunion with Cam Newton despite the team's quarterback depth already getting put to the test. Rhule didn't rule out the idea, though. "[General manager Scott Fitterer] and I will talk about that," he told reporters Friday. "Obviously, Cam...
Seahawks Name Geno Smith QB1 over Drew Lock After Russell Wilson Trade
Geno Smith has beaten out Drew Lock for the Seattle Seahawks' starting quarterback job. "He's going to start the opener," head coach Pete Carroll told reporters. "He's earned it. He won the job." Lock, 25, spent his first three years in Denver. In 24 games (21 starts) over three years,...
Trey Lance: 49ers 'Not Going to Make Too Big a Deal' Out of Struggles vs. Texans
If the San Francisco 49ers' preseason finale is any indication, Trey Lance is still a work in progress. The second-year quarterback struggled throughout Thursday night's game, completing seven of 11 passes for 49 yards while failing to lead the 49ers to a scoring drive. Lance said he's not going to allow himself to get frustrated.
Commanders RB Brian Robinson in Stable Condition After Being Shot in Robbery Attempt
Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson was shot multiple times in an attempted armed robbery or carjacking, the team said in a statement Sunday night:. The injuries are non-life-threatening. Mike Garafolo of NFL Network previously reported that Robinson was in stable condition. Head coach Ron Rivera provided an update after...
Diontae Johnson Out for Steelers with Shoulder Injury Suffered vs. Lions
Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Diontae Johnson has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's preseason game against the Detroit Lions after suffering a shoulder injury. Johnson had a 38-yard reception in his only target of the game before the injury:. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin later told the CBS broadcast...
