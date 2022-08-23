Danny Kanell of CBS Sports talked about who he thinks has the best WR group in all of college football. The answer may shock you. Ohio State has the best WR room, according to Kanell. He believes that the Buckeyes will once again have a dominant group of receivers even after losing Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson to the NFL Draft. Kanell even went as far to say that Ohio State is going to have the best offense in the country.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO