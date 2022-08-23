Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Christian McCaffrey: Baker Mayfield is showing up to Panthers practice at 5 a.m. every day
Baker Mayfield is now the starting quarterback for the Carolina Panthers. This is his second chance in the NFL, and the former No. 1 overall pick is apparently taking it very seriously. Mayfield is so serious that he's put himself on the Michael Jordan or Kobe Bryant workout plan. Kobe,...
NFL World Reacts To Steelers' Surprising Cut Decision
In the weeks leading up to the 2022 NFL season, hundreds of players are getting released around the league. As teams cut down to their 53-man rosters, they have to make difficult decisions along the way. That's the unfortunately reality for many players just hoping to land a roster spot.
Browns QB Jacoby Brissett’s blunt response to absolutely bizarre Deshaun Watson question
Few players are in a more awkward spot than Jacoby Brissett. The seven-year pro has the handle on the Cleveland Browns’ starting quarterback job — but just until Deshaun Watson serves his 11-game suspension following a lengthy legal battle with the NFL. Playing with the specter of Watson hovering over him, it’s no surprise that […] The post Browns QB Jacoby Brissett’s blunt response to absolutely bizarre Deshaun Watson question appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Panthers rookie gets major injury update amid Baker Mayfield’s ascension to QB1
The Panthers were dealt a massive blow last week when rookie quarterback Matt Corral suffered a season-ending Lisfranc tear to his foot in Carolina’s 20-10 loss to the New England Patriots. The injury to the Ole Miss product was so severe that Corral underwent surgery on Tuesday to fix the Lisfranc tear, according to NFL […] The post Panthers rookie gets major injury update amid Baker Mayfield’s ascension to QB1 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Browns Fan Goes Viral Over Offensive DeShaun Watson Shirts
A Cleveland Browns fan recently went viral for peddling offensive Deshaun Watson T-shirts supporting his alleged behavior, and the NFL team reportedly can’t do anything about it. Cleveland Browns fans can’t control their excitement for Deshaun Watson hopefully make them a winning team again and they’re showing that excitement...
5 unexpected Cleveland Browns who could be gone by the start of the season (and how)
The Cleveland Browns have to cut 27 players. The Cleveland Browns, like the other 29 teams in the NFL, have to make some pretty tough decisions in the coming weeks. The team has to find 27 players worth cutting, or more specifically 53 players worth keeping, by the start of next week. We know most of the names getting cut, as they’re late camp additions, undrafted free agents, or occupy positions that have plenty of depth.
College Basketball World Reacts To Bronny James, Ohio State News
The sweepstakes for Bronny James are starting to heat up. The son of NBA star LeBron James has already received an offer from Memphis. According to Joe Tipton of On3, James is eyeing a visit to Ohio State. A date hasn't been scheduled for James' visit to Columbus, but the...
SB Nation
The block on Kayvon Thibodeaux wasn’t illegal, but was it dirty?
The most scrutinized play of the preseason led to the injury of Giants’ rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux, the No. 5 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. The immediate reaction to the block in Bengals vs. Giants was almost unanimous: It was dirty. At the very least it felt dirty, and especially unnecessary in a preseason game where nothing really mattered.
AthlonSports.com
Ohio State Football: Game-By-Game Predictions for 2022
Ohio State went 11-2 in 2021, with a comeback Rose Bowl win over Pac-12 champion Utah. And in Columbus, the feeling was one of disappointment. For the first time in Ryan Day's tenure as head coach, Ohio State did not win the Big Ten or qualify for the College Football Playoff. The most bitter feeling of all was losing on the road at Michigan, "That Team Up North," for the first time since 2011.
FOX Sports
Panthers rookie QB Corral's season over after foot injury
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have placed rookie quarterback Matt Corral on season-ending injured reserve after he tore ligaments in his left foot in Friday night’s 20-10 preseason loss to the New England Patriots. NFL teams are allowed to bring back up to eight players from...
4-star Tigers defensive line target commits to Alabama
You can’t win ’em all. LSU has had a lot of momentum on the recruiting trail over the last couple of months, but it lost a battle on Monday when four-star Kansas City defensive lineman Edric Hill announced his commitment to Alabama over Missouri, Oklahoma, Oregon, USC and the Tigers.
Myles Garrett Addresses Week 1 Matchup vs. Baker Mayfield
The Cleveland star doesn’t seem to be taking the matchup too personally.
saturdaytradition.com
SEC program reportedly trying to flip elite 4-star WR pledge from Ohio State
Teams celebrate verbal commitments, but, in some cases, a prospect’s recruitment isn’t truly wrapped up until he signs his Letter of Intent and sends it to his college of choice. Carnell Tate appears to be one of those prospects. Tate, a 4-star wide receiver rated in the top-60...
saturdaytradition.com
Greg McElroy picks transfer QB with chance to have 'most significant' impact on the win-loss total
Greg McElroy went on his ‘Always College Football’ podcast to talk about some of the newer faces at QB around college football. He thinks a certain transfer QB in the B1G has what it takes to make a really big impact. McElroy thinks that Texas transfer, and now...
saturdaytradition.com
Danny Kanell dubs B1G WR group best in the country: 'It's a slam dunk'
Danny Kanell of CBS Sports talked about who he thinks has the best WR group in all of college football. The answer may shock you. Ohio State has the best WR room, according to Kanell. He believes that the Buckeyes will once again have a dominant group of receivers even after losing Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson to the NFL Draft. Kanell even went as far to say that Ohio State is going to have the best offense in the country.
SB Nation
Chet Holmgren injury: Thunder rookie to miss season after suffering foot injury in pro-am
Chet Holmgren will miss his entire rookie season after suffering a Lisfranc injury to his right foot, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The Oklahoma City Thunder selected Holmgren with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft out of Gonzaga. Holmgren suffered the injury while playing in...
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State assistant shares latest on USC transfer kicker
Parker Lewis announced his transfer commitment to Ohio State on April 29. Lewis is practicing but doesn’t yet have the green light from the NCAA to play this fall. Buckeyes special teams coach Parker Fleming shared with reporters Wednesday that Lewis is still waiting to be cleared for eligibility.
saturdaytradition.com
Carey Booth, 4-star 2023 PF, announces B1G commitment
Carey Booth, 4-star power forward from the recruiting class of 2023, has announced his commitment. With offers from all across the country and from multiple conferences, literally, Booth has decided to make his commitment to the Nittany Lions of Penn State. This is a commitment that made sense for many...
Urban Meyer reacts to Big Ten media deal, says not being on ESPN could be 'problematic'
The Big Ten’s new multi-billon dollar media deal with CBS, FOX, NBC and Peacock has set a new precedent in how the media rights of college sports will be valued. Having a Big Ten game on multiple networks throughout Saturday will only improve the conference’s exposure. However, Urban Meyer sees a problem with the new agreement.
