No rest for Manchester United stars after beating Liverpool... with coach Steve McClaren leading training as the Red Devils look to build momentum ahead of Saturday's clash at Southampton
Manchester United have returned to training less than 24 hours after their 2-1 triumph against bitter rivals Liverpool on Monday. Erik ten Hag's Red Devils squad were hard at work preparing for their next Premier League clash against Southampton at St Mary's on Saturday. Despite kick-starting Ten Hag's reign as...
BBC
Norway and Barcelona's Caroline Graham Hansen takes international break because of heart
Norway and Barcelona striker Caroline Graham Hansen is taking a break from international football aged 27 because of heart problems and fatigue. Hansen suffered chest pains and a high heart rate while playing for Barcelona in November, missing part of last season as a result. "After a year with heart...
Erling Haaland Praised By Former Manchester City Duo
Erling Haaland was among the goals for Manchester City once more in their 3-3 draw with Newcastle on Sunday, bagging his third goal of the season in a performance that has drawn praise from ex-City pair Steve Howey and Trevor Sinclair.
Battle of Britain for Klopp! Jurgen's Liverpool land Rangers in their Champions League group - and it's a Borussia Dortmund reunion for Manchester City's Erling Haaland
Liverpool and Rangers will clash in an historic Battle of Britain after being drawn in the same Champions League group on Thursday night. Giovanni van Bronckhorst's Rangers qualified for the group stage of the competition for the first time since 2010 with a euphoric victory over PSV Eindhoven in Wednesday's play-off.
Nine Man Utd stars whose futures are in doubt including Cristiano Ronaldo, Maguire and Shaw after Ten Hag rings changes
MANCHESTER UNITED manager Erik ten Hag could be set to wield the axe on up to NINE players before the summer transfer window slams shut. Ten Hag made some bold choices in the crunch derby against Liverpool on Monday as he dropped wantaway star Cristiano Ronaldo and under-fire captain Harry Maguire to the bench.
Michael Owen picks best-ever Premier League XI with Cristiano Ronaldo and rival Alan Shearer… but no Wayne Rooney
MICHAEL OWEN has named his best-ever Premier League side, opting to include rival Alan Shearer but leaving out Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney. The former Liverpool, Real Madrid and Newcastle striker mocked up his team in honour of the Prem celebrating its 30th anniversary over the weekend. He did so...
Celtic land huge draw with Real Madrid in Champions League – and tough trip to face Shakhtar Donetsk in Group F
CELTIC have learned their fate for the Champions League group stage - which includes a clash with Spanish giants Real Madrid. The Scottish champions were put into Pot 4 for this evening's draw. And that meant they were guaranteed to be pitted against some of the European big boys. So...
Phil Foden lauds ‘unbelievable’ Mikel Arteta as Man City star hails old coach after taking Arsenal to top of the Prem
MIKEL ARTETA has been lauded as "unbelievable" and a "great coach" by Phil Foden following Arsenal's stunning start to the season. The Gunners sit top of the Premier League table having won their opening three Premier League games after outclassing Crystal Palace, Leicester and Bournemouth. Arsenal have earned rave reviews...
BBC
Europa League & Europa Conference League draws: Arsenal, Man Utd & West Ham await group stage draws
Arsenal and Manchester United will discover on Friday who they face in the group stage of the Europa League. Thirty-two teams are involved in the draw from 12:00 BST, including the Gunners and the Red Devils. Arsenal are back in the Europa League after missing out on Europe last season,...
Transfer news LIVE: Man United ready €90m Antony bid, Alexander Isak nears Newcastle move
In the latest summer transfer news, Manchester United are set to make an improved offer for Ajax winger Antony, reportedly in the region of €90m, while Chelsea remain in pursuit of Wesley Fofana and Anthony Gordon. It comes after United considered a shock move to bring Memphis Depay back to the club, but Antony is the clubs’s priority with two weeks of the window remaining - however, PSV’s exit from the Champions League could also determine Cody Gakpo’s future. Arsenal have been linked with Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans and Wolves forward Pedro Neto, with Nicolas Pepe set to depart...
FOX Sports
West Ham signs Italy left back Emerson Palmieri from Chelsea
LONDON (AP) — Italy left back Emerson Palmieri joined West Ham from Chelsea for a reported fee of 15 million pounds ($17.75 million) on Tuesday. The 28-year-old Emerson spent 4 1/2 years at Chelsea but was never a regular and was on loan at French club Lyon last season.
Everton revive talks with Brighton for £15m striker Neal Maupay after moving on Dele Alli as Frank Lampard desperately seeks attacking reinforcements... but Toffees face competition from Fulham for signature
Everton have revived talks with Brighton over a £15million deal for striker Neal Maupay. The 26-year old has been courted by Fulham and Nottingham Forest in recent weeks while Salernitana also made a bid. Fulham have agreed a deal with Brighton for Maupay but the French forward is keen...
How Arsenal could line up against Fulham with Jesus and Martinelli in attack as Arteta sticks to winning formula
MIKEL ARTETA is poised to stick to his winning formula when Arsenal face Fulham on Saturday as he is set to name an unchanged team for the fourth match in a row. The Gunners have picked up maximum points from their opening three Premier League games to leave them sitting pretty at the top of the table.
Champions League draw: Liverpool face Rangers while Man City’s Erling Haaland gets Dortmund reunion
Liverpool will face Rangers in an all-British clash in the Champions League group stages, as the draw also set up an immediate reunion between Manchester City striker Erling Haaland and his former side Borussia Dortmund.Liverpool and Rangers were also drawn with Ajax and Napoli in a tough Group A, while Manchester City will face Sevilla and Copenhagen as well as the Bundesliga side Dortmund.Champions League draw LIVE: Full groups and reactionBut the English sides were handed a fair draw overall. Chelsea will play Italian champions AC Milan but their group also includes FC Salzburg and Dinamo Zagreb - while Tottenham...
Yardbarker
Inter vs Juventus – Former Serie A ace names the better-equipped team
Inter Milan and Juventus are two of Italy’s biggest clubs and they have maintained their rivalry until now. The Bianconeri and the Nerazzurri have been competing for the biggest prizes in Italian football for some time and they remain two of the favourites to win the league title this season.
Man City’s Champions League draw: PL champions to play Dortmund, Sevilla and FC Copenhagen in group stage
Manchester City have drawn Borussia Dortmund, Sevilla and FC Copenhagen in the Champions League group stages, handing an immediate return to Dortmund for Erling Haaland. Pep Guardiola’s side suffered a spectacular collapse to Real Madrid in the semi-finals last season and remain on the hunt for an elusive Champions League title, in what will be their 12th attempt this season.City have added Haaland over the summer with the striker having a ridiculous goalscoring record in the Champions League. The Norwegian has scored 15 goals in 13 matches in the competition across previous spells at Dortmund and Red Bull Salzburg...
BBC
Transfer news: Bayern turned down Ronaldo
Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has revealed that the club's board voted against signing Manchester United and Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, this summer. (Bild via Mail), external. A new offer for Ajax forward Antony, 22, is expected to be submitted by United as the club push to sign...
Man Utd ‘have Benjamin Pavard transfer bid rejected by Bayern Munich as Erik ten Hag searches for new defender’
MANCHESTER UNITED had their surprise bid for Benjamin Pavard rejected by Bayern Munich, according to reports. The Red Devils were in a race for the French full-back with Chelsea. Despite attracting other European clubs such as Juventus and Atletico Madrid, Pavard decided to remain with the German giants, L'Equipe reports.
Soccer-Man City's Haaland, Barca's Lewandowski to meet former clubs in Champions League
ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Two of Europe’s leading strikers will take on their former teams as Manchester City’s Erling Haaland faces Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski meets Bayern Munich after the Champions League group-stage draw was made on Thursday.
