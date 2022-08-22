ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

No rest for Manchester United stars after beating Liverpool... with coach Steve McClaren leading training as the Red Devils look to build momentum ahead of Saturday's clash at Southampton

Manchester United have returned to training less than 24 hours after their 2-1 triumph against bitter rivals Liverpool on Monday. Erik ten Hag's Red Devils squad were hard at work preparing for their next Premier League clash against Southampton at St Mary's on Saturday. Despite kick-starting Ten Hag's reign as...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Battle of Britain for Klopp! Jurgen's Liverpool land Rangers in their Champions League group - and it's a Borussia Dortmund reunion for Manchester City's Erling Haaland

Liverpool and Rangers will clash in an historic Battle of Britain after being drawn in the same Champions League group on Thursday night. Giovanni van Bronckhorst's Rangers qualified for the group stage of the competition for the first time since 2010 with a euphoric victory over PSV Eindhoven in Wednesday's play-off.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

Phil Foden lauds ‘unbelievable’ Mikel Arteta as Man City star hails old coach after taking Arsenal to top of the Prem

MIKEL ARTETA has been lauded as "unbelievable" and a "great coach" by Phil Foden following Arsenal's stunning start to the season. The Gunners sit top of the Premier League table having won their opening three Premier League games after outclassing Crystal Palace, Leicester and Bournemouth. Arsenal have earned rave reviews...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Man United ready €90m Antony bid, Alexander Isak nears Newcastle move

In the latest summer transfer news, Manchester United are set to make an improved offer for Ajax winger Antony, reportedly in the region of €90m, while Chelsea remain in pursuit of Wesley Fofana and Anthony Gordon. It comes after United considered a shock move to bring Memphis Depay back to the club, but Antony is the clubs’s priority with two weeks of the window remaining - however, PSV’s exit from the Champions League could also determine Cody Gakpo’s future. Arsenal have been linked with Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans and Wolves forward Pedro Neto, with Nicolas Pepe set to depart...
PREMIER LEAGUE
FOX Sports

West Ham signs Italy left back Emerson Palmieri from Chelsea

LONDON (AP) — Italy left back Emerson Palmieri joined West Ham from Chelsea for a reported fee of 15 million pounds ($17.75 million) on Tuesday. The 28-year-old Emerson spent 4 1/2 years at Chelsea but was never a regular and was on loan at French club Lyon last season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Everton revive talks with Brighton for £15m striker Neal Maupay after moving on Dele Alli as Frank Lampard desperately seeks attacking reinforcements... but Toffees face competition from Fulham for signature

Everton have revived talks with Brighton over a £15million deal for striker Neal Maupay. The 26-year old has been courted by Fulham and Nottingham Forest in recent weeks while Salernitana also made a bid. Fulham have agreed a deal with Brighton for Maupay but the French forward is keen...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Champions League draw: Liverpool face Rangers while Man City’s Erling Haaland gets Dortmund reunion

Liverpool will face Rangers in an all-British clash in the Champions League group stages, as the draw also set up an immediate reunion between Manchester City striker Erling Haaland and his former side Borussia Dortmund.Liverpool and Rangers were also drawn with Ajax and Napoli in a tough Group A, while Manchester City will face Sevilla and Copenhagen as well as the Bundesliga side Dortmund.Champions League draw LIVE: Full groups and reactionBut the English sides were handed a fair draw overall. Chelsea will play Italian champions AC Milan but their group also includes FC Salzburg and Dinamo Zagreb - while Tottenham...
UEFA
Yardbarker

Inter vs Juventus – Former Serie A ace names the better-equipped team

Inter Milan and Juventus are two of Italy’s biggest clubs and they have maintained their rivalry until now. The Bianconeri and the Nerazzurri have been competing for the biggest prizes in Italian football for some time and they remain two of the favourites to win the league title this season.
UEFA
The Independent

Man City’s Champions League draw: PL champions to play Dortmund, Sevilla and FC Copenhagen in group stage

Manchester City have drawn Borussia Dortmund, Sevilla and FC Copenhagen in the Champions League group stages, handing an immediate return to Dortmund for Erling Haaland. Pep Guardiola’s side suffered a spectacular collapse to Real Madrid in the semi-finals last season and remain on the hunt for an elusive Champions League title, in what will be their 12th attempt this season.City have added Haaland over the summer with the striker having a ridiculous goalscoring record in the Champions League. The Norwegian has scored 15 goals in 13 matches in the competition across previous spells at Dortmund and Red Bull Salzburg...
UEFA
BBC

Transfer news: Bayern turned down Ronaldo

Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has revealed that the club's board voted against signing Manchester United and Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, this summer. (Bild via Mail), external. A new offer for Ajax forward Antony, 22, is expected to be submitted by United as the club push to sign...
PREMIER LEAGUE

