Dolphins make five roster moves, including with two Canes. And McDaniel addresses issues
The Dolphins reached Tuesday’s 80-man roster limit by releasing two former Miami Hurricanes and placing two players on injured reserve.
The Devonta Smith reason Jaylen Waddle was forced out of Dolphins practice
Bonds formed in college are an unbreakable thing. The friendships and brotherhoods you make there are simply irreplaceable. That certainly is the case with Miami Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle and Philadelphia Eagles WR Devonta Smith. The two players linked up in Alabama, and have had a great relationship since. (via Josh Tolentino, Marcel Louis-Jacques)
Former Penn State tight end Mike Gesicki is a fish out of water with the Dolphins
Former Penn State tight end Mike Gesicki made a name for himself in Happy Valley for his acrobatic catches and field-stretching vertical speed. The 6-6, 250-pound athlete is a unique blend of size and skills, with an impressive vertical leap and 35-plus inch arms. In his first four seasons with the Miami Dolphins, Gesicki caught 199 passes for 2,255 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Falcons release Auden Tate, Geronimo Allison
The Falcons have reduced their roster to 80 players, letting go of a pair of veteran receivers in the process. Atlanta announced that receiver Auden Tate, receiver Geronimo Allison, defensive back Lafayette Pitts, outside linebacker Kuony Deng, and defensive lineman Jalen Dalton have all been cut. Dalton was waived with...
Dolphins’ McDaniel addresses Van Ginkel, Needham, Gesicki and other issues as camp ends
On a day that a stomach flu inside the team ended Dolphins training camp prematurely, coach Mike McDaniel said linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel’s mystery absence the past two days was the result of an “appendix issue.”
Report: Dolphins LB Andrew Van Ginkel had appendix removed
During the last few days of training camp, linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel has been noticeably absent, but the team hadn’t disclosed the reason. On Thursday, head coach Mike McDaniel explained that Van Ginkel had been dealing with an appendix issue, and following the coach’s media availability, the Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson reported that the former Wisconsin Badger actually had his appendix removed.
Tua impresses. And news, highlights, from Miami Dolphins training camp practice 16
The final Dolphins-only practice of training camp featured two beautiful deep throws from Tua Tagovailoa, building on a solid preseason opener that featured shorter and intermediate routes.
Duane Brown, other Jets starters will play this week
Veteran left tackle Duane Brown took a big step at Jets practice on Wednesday and he’ll take another one on Saturday. Brown participated in team drills for the first time since signing with the Jets earlier this month. Jets head coach Robert Saleh said he thought Brown looked good and was happy to see the projected starting offensive line together on the field.
NFL Transactions for August 25, 2022 | Presented by the Hula Bowl All-Star Game
Bills restructure LT Dion Dawkins contract, creating 5.6 million cap space. Broncos waived LB Barrington Wade with an injury designation. Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims requested to be traded. Philadelphia Eagles. Eagles re-signed CB Josh Blackwell. Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Buccaneers waive WR Cyril Grayson with injury designation. Buccaneers signed LB...
Eagles trade Ugo Amadi 9 days after trading for him
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Ugo Amadi spent most of his time as an Eagle in Cleveland. The Eagles on Wednesday traded the young defensive back to the Tennessee Titans in a swap of late-round picks in 2024. This trade comes just nine days after the Eagles acquired Amadi in...
Injury Roundup: Updates on La'el Collins, Eli Apple and Isaiah Prince
The Bengals are practicing against the Rams on Wednesday and Thursday
