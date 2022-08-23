ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guatemalan girl, 5, drowns in Rio Grande after river drags her from mother's arms

By Daniel Borunda, El Paso Times
The El Paso Times
 5 days ago
A 5-year-old Guatemalan girl drowned when the waters of the rain-swollen Rio Grande ripped her from her mother's arms while they attempted to cross the El Paso-Juárez border on Monday afternoon, Mexican officials said.

The tragedy unfolded when the turbulent current caused the girl to let go of her mother, who was trying to swim across the river to the United States, Juárez public safety authorities said.

Rescuers on the Mexican side of the river were able to pull the distraught mother to safety, but the child was carried away in opaque, muddy water before being found minutes later downstream east of the giant, red The X monument in Juárez, authorities said.

Video aired by Telemundo Channel 48-KTDO showed a Juárez rescue worker reach down into the muddy water and lift the girl's small body in his arms as he cradles her out of the milk-chocolate-colored water at the river's edge.

Telemundo identified the mother as Silvia García del Carmen and her daughter as Margaret Sofia. Juárez authorities only identified the girl as M.S.G., in keeping with the practice of not naming victims.

The grief-stricken mother was taken to receive medical and psychological assistance. State investigators are looking into the girl's death.

The Rio Grande, or Rio Bravo as it is named in Mexico, between the border cities is often low and dry enough that a person can cross with barely getting wet, but it is currently full due to recent rains.

Juárez and state police, firefighters, Mexican soldiers, National Guard and the migrant air Grupo Beta responded to the Mexican side of the river while the U.S. Border Patrol responded on the U.S. side.

Mexico's immigration agency Grupo Beta reported that four other migrants, including two who gave up due to the rising water, were later found in the river. On Monday night, four other migrants from South America were rescued after they got stuck while attempting to cross the river.

The El Paso region has seen a rash of drownings, usually in canals running next to the Rio Grande, since water-levels rose during the start of the summer irrigation season.

The El Paso Times

