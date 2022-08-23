Vixen Composites moves into new, larger Elkhart facility

Caption: Vixen Composites is a maker of fiberglass reinforced plastics.

Vixen Composites of Elkhart has more room to grow.

The company moved into its new 60,000-square-foot facility in the Aeroplex Industrial Park on John Weaver Parkway near I-80/90. The new space provides room for additional production capacity for the company’s line of fiberglass reinforced plastics.

The new site also includes new office space and on-site warehouse facilities. The location, specifically chosen for its proximity to makers of recreational vehicles, also is adjacent to the Elkhart airport.

“When looking for the new space we specifically looked to stay in Elkhart because we wanted to keep that close connection with our customers in the RV industry,” said Mark Brunner, general manager of Vixen Composites. “Being in Elkhart now with a larger space allows us to continue to personally serve our customers in a timely manner while also being responsive to the ever-changing needs of the RV industry.”

Since Vixen launched in 2010, interest in its products steadily expanded in the RV community and other specialized markets. Its new Elkhart facility provides increased space for product line extensions to meet growing customer demand.

“We’re incredibly excited to grow Vixen Composites during this pivotal time in the RV industry,” said Brunner. “With Airxcel’s support we’ve been able to invest in growth rather than scaling back ensuring that in the future we’re set up to better meet the needs of our OEM customers and take advantage of new opportunities as they arise.”

Vixen Composites is a supplier for fiberglass reinforced plastic and a manufacturer of custom composite panels for use in a variety of applications. The company has been part of the Airxcel family of brands since 2016.

Wichita, Kansas-based Airxcel Inc. is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of assorted products for the RV industry. It operates 11 facilities across the U.S. and Europe.

