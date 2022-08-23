ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkhart, IN

Vixen Composites moves into new, larger Elkhart facility

By Larry Avila
Northwest Indiana Business Magazine
Northwest Indiana Business Magazine
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CEgxD_0hSGcuIi00
Caption: Vixen Composites is a maker of fiberglass reinforced plastics.

Vixen Composites of Elkhart has more room to grow.

The company moved into its new 60,000-square-foot facility in the Aeroplex Industrial Park on John Weaver Parkway near I-80/90. The new space provides room for additional production capacity for the company’s line of fiberglass reinforced plastics.

The new site also includes new office space and on-site warehouse facilities. The location, specifically chosen for its proximity to makers of recreational vehicles, also is adjacent to the Elkhart airport.

“When looking for the new space we specifically looked to stay in Elkhart because we wanted to keep that close connection with our customers in the RV industry,” said Mark Brunner, general manager of Vixen Composites. “Being in Elkhart now with a larger space allows us to continue to personally serve our customers in a timely manner while also being responsive to the ever-changing needs of the RV industry.”

Since Vixen launched in 2010, interest in its products steadily expanded in the RV community and other specialized markets. Its new Elkhart facility provides increased space for product line extensions to meet growing customer demand.

“We’re incredibly excited to grow Vixen Composites during this pivotal time in the RV industry,” said Brunner. “With Airxcel’s support we’ve been able to invest in growth rather than scaling back ensuring that in the future we’re set up to better meet the needs of our OEM customers and take advantage of new opportunities as they arise.”

Vixen Composites is a supplier for fiberglass reinforced plastic and a manufacturer of custom composite panels for use in a variety of applications. The company has been part of the Airxcel family of brands since 2016.

Wichita, Kansas-based Airxcel Inc. is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of assorted products for the RV industry. It operates 11 facilities across the U.S. and Europe.

The post Vixen Composites moves into new, larger Elkhart facility appeared first on Northwest Indiana Business Magazine .

Comments / 0

Related
WWMTCw

I-94 bridge to be demolished

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A major road between Kalamazoo and Portage closed Friday at 8 p.m. and is scheduled to remain closed until Monday morning. Road crews are expected to demolish the westbound I-94 bridge at Portage Road starting Saturday at 6 a.m. Portage Road will be closed between Milham...
KALAMAZOO, MI
hometownnewsnow.com

Door Opens for Hotel Construction

(La Porte County, IN) - The door has opened to construct a 100-room hotel and restaurants near an Interstate 94 interchange outside Michigan City. The La Porte County Council Monday night approved $1.5 million to run water and sewer lines to the site, also close to U.S. 20 and U.S. 35. The Michigan City Sanitary District will provide the utility service.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
abc57.com

Motorcyclist killed in Friday crash

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at approximately 9:48 p.m., law enforcement was called to a crash at the intersection of South Michigan Street and Ewing Avenue. The initial investigation found that Branden Wright, 27, of Michigan City was northbound on Michigan Street in an SUV and was turning left onto Ewing Avenue when his vehicle and a southbound motorcycle driven by Steven Kendrick Loy, 42, of Elkhart collided in the intersection.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Elkhart, IN
Industry
Elkhart, IN
Business
Local
Indiana Industry
Indiana State
Indiana Cars
City
Elkhart, IN
Local
Indiana Business
Elkhart, IN
Cars
1077 WRKR

Long John Silvers On W. Main In Kalamazoo Has Been Condemned; Closed Indefinitely

It turns out another Kalamazoo area fast food restaurant has had to close down and this time, the Long John Silvers On W. Main In Kalamazoo will close for what a "Condemned" sign says for weeks, but they may not operate again even after the building is safe to operate in. Earlier in the year, we saw an abrupt close to the McDonald's on Riverview in Kalamazoo, but this closure may be due to a fire that occurred inside a few months back, according to a post on Vanished Kalamazoo:
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Bangor auto repair shop receives cease and desist letter from state

BANGOR, Mich. — An automotive repair facility in Bangor was issued a cease and desist order Aug. 18 for having an expired registration and mechanic certification. From the governor's desk: Michigan auto insurers will begin issuing $400 refunds. Lenard's Automotive, located at 622 West Monroe St., after a state...
BANGOR, MI
Times-Union Newspaper

Wakarusa Man Airlifted To Hospital After Thursday Crash

A Wakarusa man was airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital after a two-vehicle accident Thursday morning. At approximately 4:36 a.m. Thursday, the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of West CR 800N and North CR 800W in Prairie Township. The preliminary results of...
WAKARUSA, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vixen#Europe#Business Industry#Linus Business#Airxcel
abc57.com

Two found dead inside Elkhart home after apparent gunshot wounds

ELKHART, Ind., --- An investigation is underway after a male and female who suffered from apparent gunshot wounds were found dead inside an Elkhart home. Officials said 911 received a call around 1:15 pm about a male and a female who were believed to be deceased inside a home on the 200 block of North Drive in Elkhart.
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Man dies after single vehicle crash in Goshen

GOSHEN, Ind., --- A single vehicle crash in Goshen claimed the life of one man early Sunday morning. The crash happened Sunday just after 3:00 am in the 2400 block of South Main Street. When officials arrived they said they found a vehicle had left the road, hitting an electrical...
GOSHEN, IN
abc57.com

Body found on Small Road in La Porte County Wednesday

LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. - A body was found in the 3000 west block of Small Road on Wednesday morning, according to the La Porte County Sheriff's Office. At 10:13 a.m., deputies were called to the area and escorted to the body by the property owner. An unidentified person was...
LA PORTE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Cars
95.3 MNC

Man, 21, killed in crash on South Main Street in Goshen

A 21-year-old man died after a single vehicle collision in Goshen. Police were called around 3:10 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28, to the 2400 block of South Main Street. Upon arrival, officers found a vehicle had left the roadway, struck an electrical pole and a tree. The single occupant of...
GOSHEN, IN
WNDU

Elkhart County Homicide Unit investigating death of baby

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating the death of a 4-month-old baby. Goshen Police and paramedics were called the 4300 block of Conifer Lane just after 12:35 p.m. Friday on a report that the child was unconscious and not breathing. According to police, this...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Elkhart Police searching for individual for questioning in theft

ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man who is wanted for questioning in a theft, according to police. The theft took place on August 13 at a local Elkhart business. If you have any information, please contact Detective Lambright at...
ELKHART, IN
95.3 MNC

Two of Indiana’s most endangered buildings are in Michiana

The annual list of the 10 most endangered historic structures in Indiana has been released, and two of them are here in Michiana. Indiana Landmarks has published this year’s list of sites across the state on the brink of extinction. Each faces a combination of problems, such as neglect, abandonment, decay and more. The Birdsell Mansion in South Bend is on this year’s list, as is the Kamm and Schellinger Brewery in Mishawaka.
INDIANA STATE
WANE-TV

Pickup rolls after crash outside Garrett

GARRETT, Ind. (WANE) — A pickup rolled over and was totaled after it was struck by another pickup in a DeKalb County intersection early Friday. The crash happened in the area of S.R. 205 at C.R. 7 south of Garrett around 7:20 a.m. According to a report from the...
GARRETT, IN
inkfreenews.com

Warsaw Woman Arrested On Four Battery Charges

WARSAW — A Warsaw woman was arrested after allegedly battering a man while armed with two knives. Bobbi Jo Williamson, 37, 122 Downy Drive, Warsaw, is charged with domestic battery while armed with a deadly weapon, a level 5 felony; domestic battery with a child under 16 present and domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, both level 6 felonies; and domestic battery, a class A misdemeanor.
WARSAW, IN
22 WSBT

Body found near LaPorte County fairgrounds

A badly decomposed body of a man was discovered in the yard of a home outside a La Porte on Wednesday. La Porte County Coroner Lynn Swanson said the body was found about 12 p.m. in the 3000 block of West Small Road near the LaPorte County Fairgrounds. Swanson said...
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
Northwest Indiana Business Magazine

Northwest Indiana Business Magazine

Indiana State
640
Followers
274
Post
51K+
Views
ABOUT

A regional business magazine that publishes stories about people and ideas that inspire, challenge and educate business and community leaders to improve Northwest Indiana's economy and quality of life.

 https://nwindianabusiness.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy