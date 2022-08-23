A new romance? Angelina Pivarnick, the self-proclaimed ‘Kim Kardashian of Staten Island,’ wants to meet Pete Davidson

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Shots Fired! Every Time Kanye West Dissed Pete Davidson After Kim Kardashian Romance Started
Continuing the feud. As Kim Kardashian’s romance with Pete Davidson heated up, her estranged husband, Kanye West, attacked his ex’s relationship on social media and in song. The Yeezy designer made headlines in February 2022, claiming his Donda 2 partnership with Kid Cudi had been terminated over the Ohio native’s friendship with the Saturday Night Live star. “Just […]
Bye Mom: Eric Trump CAUGHT Helping Throw Away Late Mother Ivana's Belongings From NYC Townhouse—Including Her Most Prized Possesion
Eric Trump was seen at his late mother’s New York City townhouse this week helping to discard and oversee the removal of Ivana’s belongings, Radar has learned.Eric was spotted at Ivana’s Upper East Side townhouse on Wednesday, marking the second time the 38-year-old Trump visited his mother’s home since she passed away on July 14 at the age of 73.But according to photos obtained by Daily Mail, Ivana’s youngest son who she shared with Donald Trump wasn’t only there to oversee the safe removal of her belongings, because he also took part in the disposal of certain items.Among the hundreds...
realitytitbit.com
Kim Kardashian reveals she 'can't walk' as she continues killer body transformation
Kim Kardashian first showed off her much more slender figure at the Met Gala, when she lost weight to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress. Since then, the reality TV personality has continued to embark on a weight loss journey. She took to Instagram to tag her personal trainer, Melissa...
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Reacting to Resident Evil Cancellation, Lance Reddick Offers Up Many Thanks, Says: 'We Made a Helluva Show'
Resident Evil star Lance Reddick this weekend delivered a video message in response to the Netflix series’ cancellation after one season. In the tweeted video show below, Reddick thanks the fans, named costars, Resident Evil‘s executive producers and the assorted execs who made the video game adaptation possible. “We worked our asses off, we had a great time, and we made a helluva show,” he professed. “Onward and upward.” Resident Evil centered on Dr. Albert Wesker’s (played by Reddick) creation of the pharmaceutical drug Joy (containing the T-virus) and the apocalyptic aftermath it creates 14 years later. The eight-episode series followed Albert’s daughter...
16 Things To Know About "House Of The Dragon" Actor Milly Alcock
This newcomer is just getting started.
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
57K+
Followers
38K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 0