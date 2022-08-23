Read full article on original website
Erik ten Hag gives brilliant answer when asked about Manchester United's recruitment strategy
Erik ten Hag explained about Manchester United's long term recruitment strategy in his latest press conference and it was brilliant. The United manager spoke to journalists ahead of a visit to Southampton in the Premier League, where the Reds will be looking to win their second game in a row.
Mohamed Salah produces miss of the season contender for Liverpool against Bournemouth
Mohamed Salah somehow produced probably the worst miss of his career, as Liverpool face Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon at Anfield. It's been far from the ideal start to the season for Liverpool, with last Monday's loss to Manchester United really rubbing salt in the wound, even if Jurgen Klopp felt his team deserved to win.
Manchester United offered stunning swap deal including Cristiano Ronaldo, but it'll cost them
Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly the subject of a stunning swap deal between Manchester United and Serie A side Napoli. According to Sky Sports, Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes has approached Napoli to offer them the chance to sign the five time Ballon d’Or winner. Mendes has been working around...
BREAKING: Antony slams Ajax in bombshell interview, demands they let him leave
Manchester United target Antony has spoken about the speculations surrounding his Ajax future. The Brazilian winger has been linked with a move to Old Trafford for the large majority of the transfer window. With a deal said to be inching ever closer, Antony has spoken about his situation during an...
Revealed: Manchester United's 2 potential Cristiano Ronaldo replacements includes Chelsea target
It seems that Manchester United are preparing for the possibility of Cristiano Ronaldo leaving the club, with them keeping tabs on two potential replacements. The Red Devils have been aware of the 37-year-old's wish to leave Old Trafford since early in the window. However, with many clubs not interested in...
Footballer 'beat ex to death with a hammer after leaving team to wait for her'
Former Napoli youth player Giovanni Padovani allegedly beat his ex-girlfriend to death with a hammer and a baseball bat after leaving his team's training sessions citing 'personal reasons', a court heard.The Italian player is currently on trial on suspicion of attacking and murdering his former partner Alessandra Matteuzzi. Prosecutors have...
“It’s a good record" - Pep Guardiola refuses to focus on shock Manchester City stat against Crystal Palace
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has been quizzed about his thoughts on an incredible stat involving his club’s losing streak against Crystal Palace in very specific circumstances. After succumbing to a 3-3 draw against Newcastle United last Saturday, Manchester City dropped their first points of the new Premier League...
Liverpool's sale of Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich branded 'the worst bit of business ever seen in football'
Paul Merson believes Liverpool's sale of Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich is "the worst bit of business" he has ever seen in football. The Senegalese forward ended a glorious six-year stint at Liverpool in the summer, joining Bayern Munich in a £35 million switch and penning a three-year deal.
"Need some more players" - Thomas Tuchel sends Todd Boehly transfer message ahead of summer transfer window deadline
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has sent Todd Boehly and the Blues owners a message regarding transfers as the window comes to a close. Chelsea have until Thursday night to bring in additional reinforcements as they look to build a squad capable of challenging at the top of the Premier League.
You may have missed Lisandro Martinez’s reaction after David de Gea’s save against Southampton
Manchester United new boy Lisandro Martinez produced a passionate reaction after David de Gea made a stunning save against Southampton. Bruno Fernandes gave Erik ten Hag’s side a 1-0 lead in the 55th minute after an expertly taken volley. With the Saints chasing an equaliser, United’s concentration levels had to be at its peak.
Footage has emerged showing Juventus legend Pavel Nedved partying with three scantily clad women
Juventus legend Pavel Nedved has been filmed partying intimately with three scantily clad women, days before his 50th birthday. The footage posted online showed Nedved dancing with the three women, who had all removed their shirts. They danced in a line, swaying side to side with Nedved in the middle of them.
Sadio Mane didn't pose with a beer in Bayern Munich's traditional squad photo due to Muslim beliefs
Sadio Mane did not pose with a beer in Bayern Munich's annual squad photo due to his religious beliefs. As part of a partnership with local brewery Paulaner, every year the Bavarian outfit get dressed up in Lederhosen and pose with three litre beers. This year was no different for...
Thomas Tuchel delivers Chelsea verdict on Southampton and Ralph Hasenhuttl
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has delivered his verdict on Southampton and Ralph Hasenhuttl ahead of the Premier League clash on Tuesday. The Blues came out 2-1 victors last time out against Leicester City despite being reduced to 10 men after Conor Gallagher's dismissal. They will travel to the south coast...
Fans can't believe what cars Manchester United stars drive as footage goes viral
Footage has emerged showing Manchester United's stars driving out of training, and as expected, the cars on show were spectacular. The video was posted on social media claiming to show the cars that United players drive. You can watch the footage here. Captain Harry Maguire had a Range Rover, which...
Manchester United only have 2 successes from 12 deadline day signings
Manchester United have signed 12 players on deadline day before and not so many have been successful at Old Trafford. The Reds are approaching the transfer window closure and Erik ten Hag is still looking for more signings. Whilst an agreement in principle has been made for the signing of...
Chelsea receive £27 million bid for midfielder Conor Gallagher
Chelsea have reportedly received an offer for Conor Gallagher amid the uncertainties surrounding the midfielder’s future. According to The Times, Crystal Palace have made a bid in the region of £27 million as they step up their efforts to resign the 22-year-old from the Stamford Bridge club. Gallagher...
Sir Alex Ferguson 'never spoke' to final Man Utd signing who 'didn't get a lot of help'
Sir Alex Ferguson 'never spoke' to Wilfried Zaha, who was his final signing as Manchester United manager. Ferguson signed off on a transfer for Crystal Palace winger Zaha in January 2013 before retiring the following May. Zaha was loaned back to the Eagles for the rest of the season and...
Manchester United are paying £18 million to Sao Paulo this summer
Manchester United are paying £18 million to Brazilian club Sao Paulo this summer thanks to transfer clauses. Widespread reports on Sunday night claimed United had reached an agreement to sign top target Antony from Ajax in a whopping £84 million deal - a record for an Eredivisie transfer.
How to watch Manchester United vs Leicester City (Premier League) Kick-off times, live streams and TV channel
Manchester United are looking for their third win in a row as they travel to the King Power Stadium to face Leicester City on Thursday evening. Erik ten Hag's side have turned around a poor start to the Premier League season with back-to-back wins against Liverpool and Southampton. They now...
Cristiano Ronaldo unhappy with wage reduction clause he agreed last year
One of Cristiano Ronaldo's reason for wanting to leave Manchester United is to do with a clause he signed in his contract just a year ago. It's nearly exactly a year ago that United fans were panicking and some even burning shirts, as Ronaldo looked on the verge of moving to rivals Manchester City.
