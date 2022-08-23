ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mahoning County, OH

ODOT hiring drivers for winter season

By Patty Coller
 5 days ago

(WKBN) – The Ohio Department of Transportation is looking to put more drivers on the road this winter.

Seasonal drivers with a CDL are being recruited. The job pays $19.15 an hour.

These companies are offering hiring bonuses

To qualify you must have a valid the following:

  • Must have a valid Class A or Class B Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) and no air brake restriction
  • Must have three months of training or three months of experience in the operation of basic equipment
  • Must be able to pass a Physical Ability Test (lift 50-100 lbs)
  • Must pass a criminal background check and pre-employment drug screen
  • Applicants must also have an email address to apply

Open interviews are happening around the state. You can see jobs open in Trumbull, Mahoning and Columbiana counties here. In the search, look for jobs that say Highway Technician 1.

