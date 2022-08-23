Read full article on original website
Mohamed Salah produces miss of the season contender for Liverpool against Bournemouth
Mohamed Salah somehow produced probably the worst miss of his career, as Liverpool face Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon at Anfield. It's been far from the ideal start to the season for Liverpool, with last Monday's loss to Manchester United really rubbing salt in the wound, even if Jurgen Klopp felt his team deserved to win.
Erik ten Hag gives brilliant answer when asked about Manchester United's recruitment strategy
Erik ten Hag explained about Manchester United's long term recruitment strategy in his latest press conference and it was brilliant. The United manager spoke to journalists ahead of a visit to Southampton in the Premier League, where the Reds will be looking to win their second game in a row.
Manchester United offered stunning swap deal including Cristiano Ronaldo, but it'll cost them
Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly the subject of a stunning swap deal between Manchester United and Serie A side Napoli. According to Sky Sports, Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes has approached Napoli to offer them the chance to sign the five time Ballon d’Or winner. Mendes has been working around...
You may have missed Lisandro Martinez’s reaction after David de Gea’s save against Southampton
Manchester United new boy Lisandro Martinez produced a passionate reaction after David de Gea made a stunning save against Southampton. Bruno Fernandes gave Erik ten Hag’s side a 1-0 lead in the 55th minute after an expertly taken volley. With the Saints chasing an equaliser, United’s concentration levels had to be at its peak.
Cristiano Ronaldo unhappy with wage reduction clause he agreed last year
One of Cristiano Ronaldo's reason for wanting to leave Manchester United is to do with a clause he signed in his contract just a year ago. It's nearly exactly a year ago that United fans were panicking and some even burning shirts, as Ronaldo looked on the verge of moving to rivals Manchester City.
celebsbar.com
Footballer 'beat ex to death with a hammer after leaving team to wait for her'
Former Napoli youth player Giovanni Padovani allegedly beat his ex-girlfriend to death with a hammer and a baseball bat after leaving his team's training sessions citing 'personal reasons', a court heard.The Italian player is currently on trial on suspicion of attacking and murdering his former partner Alessandra Matteuzzi. Prosecutors have...
Thomas Tuchel delivers Chelsea verdict on Southampton and Ralph Hasenhuttl
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has delivered his verdict on Southampton and Ralph Hasenhuttl ahead of the Premier League clash on Tuesday. The Blues came out 2-1 victors last time out against Leicester City despite being reduced to 10 men after Conor Gallagher's dismissal. They will travel to the south coast...
How to watch: Southampton vs Chelsea (Premier League): TV channel, live-stream, kick-off time
Chelsea play Southampton at St. Mary's Stadium in the Premier League on Tuesday night, and all the details of how to watch the match have been revealed. Thomas Tuchel will be back on the touchline after his one-game ban during their 2-1 win over Leicester City and will be hoping to clinch consecutive wins in the Premier League for the first time this season.
Fans can't believe what cars Manchester United stars drive as footage goes viral
Footage has emerged showing Manchester United's stars driving out of training, and as expected, the cars on show were spectacular. The video was posted on social media claiming to show the cars that United players drive. You can watch the footage here. Captain Harry Maguire had a Range Rover, which...
Chelsea receive £27 million bid for midfielder Conor Gallagher
Chelsea have reportedly received an offer for Conor Gallagher amid the uncertainties surrounding the midfielder’s future. According to The Times, Crystal Palace have made a bid in the region of £27 million as they step up their efforts to resign the 22-year-old from the Stamford Bridge club. Gallagher...
Manchester United only have 2 successes from 12 deadline day signings
Manchester United have signed 12 players on deadline day before and not so many have been successful at Old Trafford. The Reds are approaching the transfer window closure and Erik ten Hag is still looking for more signings. Whilst an agreement in principle has been made for the signing of...
Revealed: Manchester United's 2 potential Cristiano Ronaldo replacements includes Chelsea target
It seems that Manchester United are preparing for the possibility of Cristiano Ronaldo leaving the club, with them keeping tabs on two potential replacements. The Red Devils have been aware of the 37-year-old's wish to leave Old Trafford since early in the window. However, with many clubs not interested in...
Footage has emerged showing Juventus legend Pavel Nedved partying with three scantily clad women
Juventus legend Pavel Nedved has been filmed partying intimately with three scantily clad women, days before his 50th birthday. The footage posted online showed Nedved dancing with the three women, who had all removed their shirts. They danced in a line, swaying side to side with Nedved in the middle of them.
Sir Alex Ferguson 'never spoke' to final Man Utd signing who 'didn't get a lot of help'
Sir Alex Ferguson 'never spoke' to Wilfried Zaha, who was his final signing as Manchester United manager. Ferguson signed off on a transfer for Crystal Palace winger Zaha in January 2013 before retiring the following May. Zaha was loaned back to the Eagles for the rest of the season and...
Lionel Messi's reaction to being substituted in PSG's draw with Monaco was telling
Lionel Messi's face was an absolute picture after he was substituted in Paris Saint-Germain's 1-1 draw with Monaco. A second half penalty from Neymar cancelled out Kevin Volland's opener to ensure the Ligue One champions remain unbeaten and top of the table after four games. And after playing the full...
'Destroyed mentally' Harry Maguire told he should join Chelsea this summer
Harry Maguire has been told to swap Manchester United for Chelsea this summer after a tough year at Old Trafford. The United captain was dropped from the starting XI for Monday's 2-1 win over Liverpool and faces a fight to win his place back. Chelsea raised the possibility of signing...
How to watch Manchester United vs Leicester City (Premier League) Kick-off times, live streams and TV channel
Manchester United are looking for their third win in a row as they travel to the King Power Stadium to face Leicester City on Thursday evening. Erik ten Hag's side have turned around a poor start to the Premier League season with back-to-back wins against Liverpool and Southampton. They now...
Barcelona registering Jules Kounde has relegated one of their players to the THIRD division
Barcelona have finally registered Jules Kounde - but it's created a massive problem for another member of their squad. The 23-year-old joined Barcelona from Sevilla last month but has missed their opening two La Liga games due to the Catalan giants being over the league's wage cap limit. It was...
Yann Sommer made record 19 saves against Bayern Munich, it was an all-time goalkeeping performance
Yann Sommer made a record 19 saves for Borussia Monchengladbach as they held on for a 1-1 draw against Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich on Saturday evening. Hansi Flick's side, who are chasing an 11th consecutive league title, absolutely battered their opponents at the Allianz Arena. But they needed an 83rd...
Predicted Chelsea XI to face Southampton: Kalidou Koulibaly set for return as Conor Gallagher suspended
Chelsea face Southampton at St Mary’s on Tuesday night as Thomas Tuchel seeks back-to-back wins after victory over Leicester City. The Blues were down to 10 men following Conor Gallagher’s dismissal for two yellow cards in the first half. However, this did not stop Tuchel’s side, with Raheem...
