Warren, OH

27 First News

Roberta Ann Holbrook, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Roberta Ann Holbrook, of Warren, passed away on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at 3:27 p.m. in Mercy Health – St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital. She was 55 years old. Roberta was born in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania on July 11, 1967, the daughter of Robert and Carol...
WARREN, OH
27 First News

Mary Margaret (Giblin) Delahunty, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Margaret Delahunty, 84, died Friday afternoon, August 26, 2022, surrounded by her family, at Briarfield Place. Mary was born April 6, 1938, in East Cleveland, a daughter of the late Patrick and Margaret Golden Giblin. She graduated from Ursuline Academy of the Sacred Heart...
CANFIELD, OH
27 First News

Canfield Fair rides to be inspected

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Canfield Fair is around the corner and inspectors are coming to check the rides. The rides have to meet industry standard rules and regulations. The rides must show no signs of corrosion or metal fatigue. Ohio now has Tyler’s Law, which went into effect...
CANFIELD, OH
27 First News

John H. Kanetsky, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John H. Kanetsky, age 70, of Hubbard passed away at home on Monday, August 22, 2022. John was born July 11, 1952, in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Albert & Mary (Martinko) Kanetsky. He was a 1970 graduate of Ursuline High School. Throughout his life,...
HUBBARD, OH
27 First News

Anthony “Tony” J. Mladenoff, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony “Tony” J. Mladenoff was born January 1, 1955, in Youngstown, Ohio to Pauline (Prodenoff) and Jordan Mladenoff, of Macedonian heritage. Early in life, he served as an altar boy at the Macedonian Bulgarian Holy Ghost Orthodox Church. Before graduating from Austintown Fitch...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Eleanor R. Novotny, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eleanor R. Novotny, 98, of Warren passed away on Monday morning, August 22, 2022 at Crossroads Hospice in Warren. Eleanor was born on March 13, 1924 in Oliver, Pennsylvania to Nicholas and Anna (Rabatin) Dolney. She was one of nine children, five boys and four girls.
WARREN, OH
27 First News

Daryl Lafran Hood, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Daryl Lafran Hood, Sr. will be held Friday September 2, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at New Bethel Baptist Church. Mr. Hood transitioned to his heavenly home on August 20, 2022, at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Hospital. Daryl arrived...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

John Stanley Zelinka, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Stanley Zelinka, 87, passed away peacefully Sunday, August 21, 2022, at Omni Manor. John was born December 12, 1934, the son of the late Stanley Patrick Zelinka and Jennie Pauline Cikovich Zelinka and lived in the area most of his life. He was a...
AUSTINTOWN, OH
27 First News

Eleanor L. Donatiello, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eleanor L. Donatiello, 84, passed away peacefully Tuesday afternoon, August 23, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family. Eleanor was born July 21, 1938, in Morgantown, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Ralph and Hannah Owens Morris and came to the Youngstown area after her marriage.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Charles Grimm, Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles Grimm, 71, died Wednesday, August 24,2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital. Born February 4, 1951 in Bedford, Ohio, he was a son of the late Marcel N. and Ruth E. (Raymond) Grimm. He worked in the propane gas industry his whole career. Chip was a...
LISBON, OH
27 First News

Benjamin James Phillips, Newton Falls, Ohio

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Benjamin J. Phillips, age 79 of Canton, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at the Canton Christian Home in Canton, Ohio. He was born on September 30, 1942 in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Kenneth W. Phillips...
NEWTON FALLS, OH
27 First News

Donna Jean Parrott, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donna Jean Parrott, 78, of 2932 Clearwater Street NW, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Monday, August 22, 2022 at 3:20 a.m. at Trumbull Regional Medical Center, following a brief illness. She was born November 22, 1943 in Zanesville, Ohio, the daughter of William T. and...
WARREN, OH
27 First News

Harriet I. “Babe” Demidovich, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Harriet I. “Babe” (Seres) Demidovich, 80, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. Harriet was born on February 12, 1942, in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of John and Harriet (McMichael) Seres. Harriet was united in marriage to Steve Demidovich...
AUSTINTOWN, OH
27 First News

Richard England, East Palestine, Ohio

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard England of East Palestine, Ohio fell asleep in death on Sunday, August 21, 2022, with his wife, Marlene, family and friends by his side. He was born in Ellsworth, Ohio on September 7, 1932, to Herbert and Ethel England. He was raised on...
EAST PALESTINE, OH
27 First News

Watch: Chaney's Hewlett lays massive hit on Boardman QB

Jason Hewlett's hit was caught by our cameras. Watch: Chaney’s Hewlett lays massive hit on Boardman …. After Youngstown woman’s murder, family seeks justice. Sharpsville snaps Wilmington’s opening week win streak. 2nd half shutout leads Cardinal Mooney to win over …. Mathews stays unbeaten in rout of...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Highlights: Padua Franciscan vs. Ursuline

Ursuline Fighting Irish high school football. After Youngstown woman’s murder, family seeks justice. Sharpsville snaps Wilmington’s opening week win streak. 2nd half shutout leads Cardinal Mooney to win over …. Mathews stays unbeaten in rout of Sebring. Music fills the air for a cause at Pabstolutely 15. Kayakers,...
PEPPER PIKE, OH
27 First News

Player of the Game: Salem's Jackson Johnson

Salem senior quarterback Jackson Johnson was named Player of the Game for his efforts in the Quakers’ 40-27 win over Beaver Local. 1 dead after Youngstown shooting, suspect turns himself …. Highlights: Hickory vs. Harbor Creek. Jackson Johnson helps Salem improve to 2-0; tops …. Highlights: Mercer vs. Iroquois.
SALEM, OH
27 First News

Jackson Johnson helps Salem improve to 2-0; tops Beaver Local

Salem topped Beaver Local 40-27 in the WKBN High School Football Game of the Week. Jackson Johnson helps Salem improve to 2-0; tops …. 16-year-old murder victim’s family celebrates birthday. Senate candidate John Fetterman speaks in Hermitage. Youngstown church flag ceremony shows Ukraine support. Cancer survivors share stories after...
SALEM, OH
27 First News

Sharpsville snaps Wilmington's opening week win streak

Quarterback Caullin Summers leads the Blue Devils to a convincing win. Sharpsville snaps Wilmington’s opening week win streak. 16-year-old murder victim’s family celebrates birthday. Senate candidate John Fetterman speaks in Hermitage. Youngstown church flag ceremony shows Ukraine support. Cancer survivors share stories after 13th Panerathon. Youngstown church remembers...
SHARPSVILLE, PA

