John Carroll University student and owner of 440 Kicks donates over 100 pairs of shoes to kids in need
CLEVELAND — Over 100 kids received new Nike shoes ahead of the upcoming school year, thanks to one local entrepreneur. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Hayden Speeth, John Carroll University junior and the owner/founder...
cleveland19.com
Lorain elementary school closing Monday due to heat
LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Summit Academy Lorain Elementary will be closed Monday, Aug. 29 due to heat. School officials said the building does not have central air. Classes will resume on Tuesday, Aug. 30. 19 News Meteorologist Jon Loufman said temperatures are expected to be in the 80′s Monday.
Rabid bat found in NE Ohio
The Lake County General Health District has confirmed that a bat found in the Kirtland area has tested positive for the rabies virus.
coolcleveland.com
Immerse Yourself in Hungarian Culture at the 66th Hungarian Festival in Parma
Sun 9/4 @ 10AM-9PM The Cleveland area is packed with an increasingly diverse group of ethnicities, as the expanding number of gardens at the Cleveland Cultural Gardens shows. And while we celebrate newcomers, we should also take the time to honor the earlier waves of immigrants who settled here. Among...
cleveland19.com
Rabid bat found in Lake County, health officials say
LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - According to Lake County Health officials, a bat found in Kirtland was recently confirmed to be rabid. This is the first rabid bat found in Lake County since 2020, according to the Ohio Department of Health. A Geauga County resident who had contact with the...
cleveland19.com
Lorain family pushing for stricter punishments for juveniles
LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Back in December the unimaginable happened to a one year old boy. According to family Jessie Webber was being watched by a 13-year-old neighbor while his mother ran next door. “When I came back home I found my son unresponsive, “ said Heather Banbury. “he beat...
Homeless advocates call downtown flier 'disturbing'
Two local organizations aren’t on the same page of how to best help the homless community on downtown Cleveland.
Week 2 Game Balls: Area high school football top performers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Game balls go out to the following players for their Week 2 performances of the high school football season. Check them out and vote for who you think is the player of the week:. ⦁ Zachary Baglia, Green: Baglia scored four times in Green’s 51-41 win...
Cleveland apartment to fill void for young adults experiencing homelessness
The 50-unit apartment building in Cleveland’s St. Clair - Superior neighborhood is designed for transition age youth (TAY) between 18-24 years old who have been experiencing homelessness.
Heading to Cleveland’s garlic festival? We peeled off the details
It's probably the stinkiest thing happening in Cleveland this weekend, and it's filling Shaker Square with some of the city's top chefs, Ohio craft beers, live music and plenty of fun that's ripe for the picking for families and children. The Cleveland Garlic Festival is happening from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday and from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday at the North Union Farmers Market, 13111 Shaker Square.
msn.com
Metros sending the most people to Cleveland
Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Cleveland-Elyria, OH Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Cleveland from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
Ohio Town Proposes Urban Hunt to Reduce Surging Whitetail Deer Population
A small Ohio city just south of Cleveland has become a serious whitetail deer hotspot—but not in a good way. According to city officials, the town of Medina, Ohio—population 26,000—is home to about 600 resident deer. That’s approximately 60 deer for every square mile within the city. For comparison, there are only 20 deer per square mile in more rural parts of the state, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR).
Miller Nature Preserve Avon Wetlands park nearly complete: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville
It’s always nice to see land remaining greenspace and usable for the residents to enjoy (instead of housing developments or retail). That is exactly what’s happening with the land at the corner of Riegelsberger and Jaycox roads. The Lorain County Metro Parks acquired the property in 2016. Over the past few years, work has been done to create a park-like setting including trails within the 57 acre space. Section one also ties into Queen Anns Way and Livingston Drive.
The Best Homemade Pierogis Can Be Found In This Ohio Diner
Here in Ohio, we're fortunate enough to have access to tons of authentic cuisines from around the world. You'll find Italian, African, and of course, amazing Eastern European restaurants throughout the Buckeye State but there's one little unassuming diner that stands out from the rest.
Cuyahoga, Lorain, Ashtabula counties red for high COVID-19 spread; masks advised: CDC map for Aug. 25
CLEVELAND, Ohio — More than half of Ohio’s 88 counties — including Cuyahoga, Lorain and Ashtabula — are red, or designated as having high COVID-19 transmission on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Cuyahoga and Lorain counties have remained red since late...
cleveland19.com
Doctors see rise in cervical cancer cases throughout Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cervical cancer cases, both early and advanced stages, are rising in Northeast Ohio. That’s according to the director of gynecologic oncology at the Cleveland Clinic, Dr. Robert DeBernardo. “We have seen a huge uptick in cervix cancer,” said Dr. DeBernardo. According to the Ohio...
cleveland19.com
Several OVI checkpoints in and around NE Ohio this weekend
NORTHEAST, Ohio (WOIO) - Several OVI checkpoints have been announced for counties in and surrounding Northeast Ohio. OSHP, in conjunction with the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office, announced that an OVI checkpoint will be held from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. tonight, oh SR 60 in Vermillion Township. CUYAHOGA COUNTY:
The scores are in for FNTD Week 2
Friday Night Touchdown is back! Week 2 of high school football features some exciting and intriguing non-conference matchups.
Pearl Crossing gains final Middleburg Heights commission approval
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio – Redevelopment plans for a 3.8-acre former Ganley collision center site at the corner of West 130th St. and Pearl Road received Middleburg Heights Planning Commission’s final approval at its Wednesday (Aug. 24) meeting. The $6 million planned mixed-use (PMU) development, called Pearl Crossing, will...
Watch: Cleveland zoo’s baby rhino gets the zoomies
A sweet moment in the rhino exhibit at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo was caught on camera this weekend.
