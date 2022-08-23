ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lorain elementary school closing Monday due to heat

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Summit Academy Lorain Elementary will be closed Monday, Aug. 29 due to heat. School officials said the building does not have central air. Classes will resume on Tuesday, Aug. 30. 19 News Meteorologist Jon Loufman said temperatures are expected to be in the 80′s Monday.
Rabid bat found in Lake County, health officials say

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - According to Lake County Health officials, a bat found in Kirtland was recently confirmed to be rabid. This is the first rabid bat found in Lake County since 2020, according to the Ohio Department of Health. A Geauga County resident who had contact with the...
Lorain family pushing for stricter punishments for juveniles

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Back in December the unimaginable happened to a one year old boy. According to family Jessie Webber was being watched by a 13-year-old neighbor while his mother ran next door. “When I came back home I found my son unresponsive, “ said Heather Banbury. “he beat...
Heading to Cleveland’s garlic festival? We peeled off the details

It's probably the stinkiest thing happening in Cleveland this weekend, and it's filling Shaker Square with some of the city's top chefs, Ohio craft beers, live music and plenty of fun that's ripe for the picking for families and children. The Cleveland Garlic Festival is happening from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday and from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday at the North Union Farmers Market, 13111 Shaker Square.
Metros sending the most people to Cleveland

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Cleveland-Elyria, OH Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Cleveland from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
Ohio Town Proposes Urban Hunt to Reduce Surging Whitetail Deer Population

A small Ohio city just south of Cleveland has become a serious whitetail deer hotspot—but not in a good way. According to city officials, the town of Medina, Ohio—population 26,000—is home to about 600 resident deer. That’s approximately 60 deer for every square mile within the city. For comparison, there are only 20 deer per square mile in more rural parts of the state, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR).
Miller Nature Preserve Avon Wetlands park nearly complete: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville

It’s always nice to see land remaining greenspace and usable for the residents to enjoy (instead of housing developments or retail). That is exactly what’s happening with the land at the corner of Riegelsberger and Jaycox roads. The Lorain County Metro Parks acquired the property in 2016. Over the past few years, work has been done to create a park-like setting including trails within the 57 acre space. Section one also ties into Queen Anns Way and Livingston Drive.
Doctors see rise in cervical cancer cases throughout Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cervical cancer cases, both early and advanced stages, are rising in Northeast Ohio. That’s according to the director of gynecologic oncology at the Cleveland Clinic, Dr. Robert DeBernardo. “We have seen a huge uptick in cervix cancer,” said Dr. DeBernardo. According to the Ohio...
Several OVI checkpoints in and around NE Ohio this weekend

NORTHEAST, Ohio (WOIO) - Several OVI checkpoints have been announced for counties in and surrounding Northeast Ohio. OSHP, in conjunction with the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office, announced that an OVI checkpoint will be held from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. tonight, oh SR 60 in Vermillion Township. CUYAHOGA COUNTY:
OHIO STATE

