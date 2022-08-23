It’s always nice to see land remaining greenspace and usable for the residents to enjoy (instead of housing developments or retail). That is exactly what’s happening with the land at the corner of Riegelsberger and Jaycox roads. The Lorain County Metro Parks acquired the property in 2016. Over the past few years, work has been done to create a park-like setting including trails within the 57 acre space. Section one also ties into Queen Anns Way and Livingston Drive.

