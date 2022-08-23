LOWER GWYNEDD >> Griffin Pensabene spent all summer preparing for Friday night. The Upper Dublin senior turned in untold hours running routes and catching balls from classmate Colin O’Sullivan, making sure his ascent to starting wide receiver would be a smooth one. It definitely helped the two have known each other for a long time and that Pensabene had a couple big games last season, but he really went out and proved it in his team’s season-opener by hauling in eight balls for 152 yards and two scores.

DUBLIN, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO