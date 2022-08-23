ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennett Square, PA

papreplive.com

Upper Dublin’s Pensabene finds a way to be seen as Cardinals top Kennett in season opener

LOWER GWYNEDD >> Griffin Pensabene spent all summer preparing for Friday night. The Upper Dublin senior turned in untold hours running routes and catching balls from classmate Colin O’Sullivan, making sure his ascent to starting wide receiver would be a smooth one. It definitely helped the two have known each other for a long time and that Pensabene had a couple big games last season, but he really went out and proved it in his team’s season-opener by hauling in eight balls for 152 yards and two scores.
DUBLIN, PA
papreplive.com

A quick first start for QB Koehler in Perkiomen Valley’s 66-6 blowout of Penn Wood

GRATERFORD >> Danny Koehler’s first career start lasted only a half. That was a good thing, not bad, for Koehler and the Perkiomen Valley football team. Koehler, the new Vikings’ starting quarterback after backing up Ethan Kohler the past two seasons, earned himself a spot back on the bench in the second half of Friday’s 66-6 opening night win over Penn Wood at Thomas J. Keenan Stadium.
COLLEGEVILLE, PA
papreplive.com

The Reporter/Montgomery Media/Times Herald Boys Soccer Previews

Trips to the state title match are starting to become routine for boys’ soccer teams in The Reporter/Times Herald/Montgomery Media area. Last fall, Archbishop Wood and Faith Christian Academy represented the area in the PIAA 3A and A title games respectively while La Salle was a win away, falling in the 4A semifinals. North Penn and Abington also qualified for states in 4A, as did Lansdale Catholic in 2A, making for plenty of representation in all the state tournaments and that’s before including Germatown Academy’s appearance in the PAISAA title match.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
papreplive.com

Delco Football Roundup: Garnet Valley rallies late

Garnet Valley dug deep to give Eric Van Wyk his first win as head coach. Trailing with 6:18 to play, the Jaguars drove 61 yards to win it on a one-yard run by Jason Bernard with 16 seconds left, handing a 14-7 defeat to Central Bucks West. Quarterback Matt Mesaros...
GARNET VALLEY, PA
papreplive.com

Mistakes doom WC East as Vikes fall to Manheim Central in opener

WEST GOSHEN >> In the end, Manheim Central clearly established they were the better team at Harold I . Zimmerman field, Friday night. Any chance West Chester East had to at least compete and gain some grit, however, was denied by self-inflicted mistakes. The visiting Barons scored four non-offensive touchdowns...
MANHEIM, PA
papreplive.com

Coatesville rolls over Pennsbury in season opener

CALN >> Even though Coatesville was were hit hard by graduation, Friday night at Red Raider Stadium the Coatesville football team fired a very loud warning shot to the rest of the Ches-Mont League and District 1 that they are poised to stay at or near the top District 1 again this season.
COATESVILLE, PA
papreplive.com

Spring-Ford scores opening win over Gov. Mifflin, 21-10

SHILLINGTON >> Spring-Ford started its season with a win on Friday night. The Rams were stout on defense and relied on the arm of sophomore quarterback Matt Zollers to earn a 21-10 win over Gov. Mifflin in a non-league game. “Overall, we’ll take the W,” Spring-Ford coach Chad Brubaker said....
SHILLINGTON, PA
papreplive.com

2022 Mercury Boys and Girls Golf Team-by-Team Preview

Athletes to watch: Chase Dillman, Soph.; Josh Bardsley, Sr.; Deven Bhatia, Will Swartley, Chase Kline. Outlook: Josh Bardsley and Chase Dillman are returning All-PAC performers and will be looked to lead the Bears this fall with Final Four qualification in their sights. “I feel we can shave a few strokes off each of these players and the rest of the team which should put us in a good position to compete with the rest of the league,” said coach Joe McClelland.
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
papreplive.com

Football: Griffin, gritty Sun Valley run past Penncrest

MIDDLETOWN — Sun Valley opened the season with a 27-19 non-league win over Penncrest, snapping an eight-game losing streak dating to last year. The Vanguards never trailed in the game and made big plays each time the Lions rallied. Noah Griffin rushed for 126 yards, including a 68-yard touchdown...
PENN, PA
papreplive.com

Great Valley rallies to defeat Phoenixville in season opener

East Whiteland >> Great Valley made its football season opener a good one for the home fans, defeating Phoenixville, 27-20, Friday evening. The Patriots started slowly, falling behind 13-0 in the first quarter and gaining not a single first down in the opening stanza. Fortunately for the home crowd, Patriot...
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
papreplive.com

Jenkintown’s defense leads the way in season-opening win

JENKINTOWN >> It was Jenkintown senior captain James Martin’s 17th birthday Friday and the Drakes celebrated the best way they knew how – with a 28-7 season-opening victory over the George School at Jenkintown Middle/High School. Martin, a quarterback and safety, threw for 114 yards and a touchdown...
JENKINTOWN, PA
papreplive.com

Back-to-back: Brunson, Caffrey carry Pottsgrove past Methacton

POTTSGROVE >> Good things come to those who wait, according to the old saying. So after a scoreless first half, the fans at Pennypacker Field on Friday night found themselves plenty entitled to an exciting finish. Pottsgrove running backs Amir Brunson and Bryce Caffrey provided the fireworks. Brunson rushed for...
NORRISTOWN, PA
papreplive.com

CB South turns Plymouth Whitemarsh mistakes into touchdowns

WHITEMARSH >> As Plymouth Whitemarsh’s mistakes multiplied, so did the Central Bucks South lead. The Titans turned three Colonial mistakes into touchdowns and, with the way their defense played, that was more than enough to start the season with a road win, 21-6, Friday night at Plymouth Whitemarsh High School.
PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA

