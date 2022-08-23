Read full article on original website
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg police seek missing person
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person. According to the Hattiesburg Police Department’s Facebook page, Alexander James Kremer, 23, of Tennessee, was last seen in the 7100 block of U.S. 49, after being dropped off by friends near Tractor Supply.
WDAM-TV
4 counts added to Hattiesburg man’s list of charges
BROOKLYN, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man arrested earlier this week on an aggravated stalking charge saw four additional charges added to his folder Friday. The Forrest County Justice Court added three counts of lustful touching and one count of sexual battery to the case against 33-year-old Justin M. Riche. All five charges stem from allegations of abuse of a minor.
Two wanted for credit card fraud in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Two men are wanted in connection to a credit card fraud case in Hattiesburg. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said the two suspects made unauthorized purchases of more than $500 at Academy Sports and Outdoors on U.S. 98 on Thursday, August 11. They left the store in a white […]
thegazebogazette.com
Long Beach Police Arrest Two Teenagers for Car Burglary
On Friday, August 19th, 2022 the Long Beach Police Department arrested two juveniles (teenagers); from Gulfport and charged both with one count of Burglary of an Automobile. The arrests were the result of a citizen observing suspicious activity in the Pinecrest Subdivision. The witness called and notified the Police Department.
Man injured in shooting at Hattiesburg Raising Cane’s
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A man was injured in a shooting that happened at a Raising Cane’s restaurant in Hattiesburg on Friday, August 26. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said officers responded to the scene around 1:30 a.m. in the restaurant’s parking lot. HPD officials said a man had suffered a minor wound […]
Picayune Item
Juvenile arrested for attempted murder of adult
A juvenile has been arrested for the attempted murder of an adult after a report that a physical altercation occurred in the city limits of Picayune. According to a release from the Picayune Police Department, officers were sent to 1000 South Beech Street on Aug. 22, at about 10:00 p.m. in reference to a physical altercation where someone was possibly shot.
Mississippi woman charged with filing false police report that triggered statewide Amber Alert
A Mississippi woman has been arrested after officials say she filed a false police report that triggered a statewide Amber Alert Tuesday. Valerie Faye Lord, 43, was arrested and charged with filing a false police report by the Gulfport Police Department. Lord is accused of reporting a kidnapping that didn’t...
bobgermanylaw.com
Hattiesburg, MS - First Responders Find One Dead, One Injured After Crash on Beat Four Shubuta Rd
Hattiesburg, MS (August 27, 2022) - One person died and another was injured following a two-vehicle crash on Monday, August 22nd in Wayne County. The collision took place at about 8:00 p.m. on Beat Four Shubuta Road in Hattiesburg. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported that a teenager driving on...
Lucedale woman arrested for allegedly stealing lawnmower
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – A Lucedale woman is in custody after allegedly stealing a lawnmower in George County. Deputies responded to a report of the lawnmower stolen from a business around 10 a.m. Tuesday on Highway 26 West between Highway 63 and Ventura Drive. A citizen told investigators they saw a woman riding a […]
Alligator captured at Mississippi Popeyes restaurant
An alligator must really love that chicken from Popeyes!
Mississippi Press
Four suspects jailed, charged with multiple counts of armed robbery
ST. MARTIN, Mississippi -- Four suspects, one a Vancleave resident, have been charged with robbing six people in the parking lot of a St. Martin motel Monday night. According to Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell, deputies responded to a report of shots fired in the parking lot of the Motel 6 just north of Interstate 10 and the Ocean Springs exit 50 around 9:30 p.m. Monday night.
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg police make Sunday arrest
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man is behind bars after police caught him in the middle of a burglary. The Hattiesburg Police Department arrested 46-year-old O’Brian Brown on one count of residential burglary on Sunday, Aug. 21. Brown allegedly broke into an apartment on Mable Street around 7:00...
WDAM-TV
More than $40K raised for burn victims at recent fundraiser
BROOKLYN, Miss. (WDAM) - More than $40,000 was raised at the latest fundraiser for the six burn victims from Madison County. Friends of the victims held a cookout, auction and “field run” for hunting dogs, with prizes going to the 20 highest-scoring pups. “We had a tremendous turnout...
WDAM-TV
JCSD searching for 13 most wanted individuals
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is seeking several individuals on its most wanted list. Jones County investigators are looking for 13 people with active bench warrants issued by a Jones County Circuit Court judge on unrelated charges. The following people are on the county’s...
Man accused of shooting at three people in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A man faces multiple aggravated assault charges in connection to a shooting that happened in Hattiesburg on Saturday, August 20. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. on James Street. They said Lashaun Brownlow Jr., 33, of Hattiesburg, shot the car of a known […]
bobgermanylaw.com
Waynesboro, MS - Woman Killed, Man Hurt in Collision on Beat 4 Shubuta Rd
Waynesboro, MS (August 25, 2022) - One person was killed and another injured after a car accident on a rural roadway in Waynesboro. The deadly crash was reported on Beat 4 Shubuta Road at around 8 p.m. A teenager was reportedly traveling on the road when they crashed into another...
Weekend guide: Here are the events in Mississippi for Aug. 26-28
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (Aug. 26-28) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Bottom Line for Kids Benefit Dinner and Auction – Friday – Flowood Get excited for a silent auction, premier and […]
WDAM-TV
Petal’s 4th annual Duck Derby draws quite the flock
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Petal’s Excel by Five’s Duck Derby showed that slow and steady wins the race- especially in a lazy river. The coalition held its fourth annual Duck Derby Saturday at Grand Paradise Water Park in Collins saw more than 2,000 plastic water fowl take a trip down the river.
ourmshome.com
Longleaf Leather Company, Handcrafted and Mississippi Made
At Longleaf Leather Company, every piece is handcrafted, one at a time. Their products are made to last a lifetime, with Mississippi at the heart of all they do. Every detail is essential to the owner, Dustin Coats, who began working with leather while on active duty with the Navy. “I would make wallets and belts for people I worked with, and it evolved from there.”
WDAM-TV
Championship-caliber bicyclists take to downtown streets of Hattiesburg
Parent concerns rising over security at Baxterville after rifle man situation. Parents are in an uproar after witnessing a Baxterville man walking past Baxterville School carrying a rifle on several different days. Updated: 23 hours ago. |. Live recording. 10pm Headlines 8/26. Updated: Aug. 26, 2022 at 9:58 PM CDT.
