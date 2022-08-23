Read full article on original website
Sporting News
Little League World Series 2022 results: Fueled by defense, Curacao wins LLWS international championship
The ball barreled toward the center field wall, seemingly destined to clear the fence. You couldn't blame Curacao fans for holding their collective breath. Then, like a salmon leaping out of a creek, Davey-Jay Rijke rose. He stretched his arm out, reaching towards the heavens. And as the ball fell into his glove, he was relaxed.
