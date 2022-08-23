Read full article on original website
Felony and gross misdemeanor arrests
Robert R. Burns, 41, of Spring Creek was arrested Aug. 20, 2022, at Stockmen’s Casino for buying, possessing, receiving or withholding stolen property, and felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $25,000. Maurilio D. Dejesus, 54, of West Wendover was arrested Aug. 20, 2022, on a felony warrant for...
Elko killer to be released from prison
ELKO – An Elko man convicted of killing his wife will be released from prison in October, after serving 20 years. Joan Gillian-Bassett, 47, was found dead in her home on Oct. 12, 2002, by an Elko police officer. Her throat had been cut and the suspected murder weapon — a butcher knife — was found in the kitchen with the body.
Ohio man jailed in Elko rape, kidnapping case
ELKO – An Ohio man was jailed Thursday on rape and kidnapping charges, more than a year after the Elko District Attorney’s Office filed a criminal complaint against him. The Elko Police Department was contacted on April 18, 2021, when a woman with her arms bound behind her back showed up at a neighbor’s apartment. Court records did not indicate the age of the alleged victim.
What you missed this week in notable Elko crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Elko Daily Free Press. (14) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Fatal motorcycle crash on US-93 north of Ely
ELKO – One person was killed and another injured in a motorcycle crash on U.S. Highway 93 near the Elko-White Pine county line. Troopers with the Nevada State Police were called to the scene about 53 miles north of Ely at 11:20 a.m. Aug. 7. “Preliminary investigation determined that...
Virginia "Ginger" Perry
Virginia “Ginger” Perry passed away peacefully from complications from dementia, August 5, 2022 in Grand Junction, Colorado surrounded by the love of her nurses and her daughter, Gina by her side. Ginger was born July 27, 1943 to Thad and Marion Rogers in Elko, NV. Ginger spent her...
4-day week would entice teachers, supporters say
ELKO – A four-day school week would help in the recruitment and retention of teachers and substitutes, supporters of a shortened school week in Elko and Spring Creek emphasized in a presentation to the Elko County School District Board of Trustees. “This is not about receiving extra days off...
Hank Ispisua
Hank Ispisua was born in Boise, ID on July 4, 1941 to Henry and Miren Ispisua. He was the oldest of four siblings. Hank lived with his parents on the Petan Ranch as a small child before moving to Winnemucca, NV where he lived until 8th grade. They moved again to Elko, NV and he graduated from Elko High School in 1960. After graduation, Hank served in the Air Force from 1960 to 1964 and then returned to Elko where he settled, met his wife Wendy, married in 1966, and started a family.
Not much spending in Elko City Council races
ELKO – Four people are running for city offices this fall but only one had received any campaign contributions as of June 30. Mayor Reece Keener is running for a final term after also serving as a city councilman and on the city planning commission since 2005. According to...
Weekend weather: Breezy Saturday, cooler Sunday
ELKO – Dry weather is forecast for the first weekend of the Elko County Fair, but conditions will be unfavorable in the event of a wildfire. The National Weather Service has issued a fire weather watch for Saturday afternoon and evening across all of northern Nevada. Southwest winds could gust up to 35 mph with relative humidity as low as 7%. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.
Spartans blow through Greenwave, 4-0
SPRING CREEK — In its second game of the Spring Creek Cup, the Spring Creek boys soccer team bounced back from a 2-1 Thursday loss to SECTA. On Friday morning, the Spartans went through Fallon like a dose of salt — opening a 3-0 first-half lead and cruising to a 4-0 victory.
Spartans start fast, hang on against Panthers
SPRING CREEK — The Spring Creek football team showed everything Friday night: dominance, a fast start, big plays, breakdowns, mistakes and even resolve. The Spartans opened a 20-0 lead but needed to hold on against a game-ready North Valleys effort for a 34-27 victory. The Spartans began the game...
