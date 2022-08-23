Hank Ispisua was born in Boise, ID on July 4, 1941 to Henry and Miren Ispisua. He was the oldest of four siblings. Hank lived with his parents on the Petan Ranch as a small child before moving to Winnemucca, NV where he lived until 8th grade. They moved again to Elko, NV and he graduated from Elko High School in 1960. After graduation, Hank served in the Air Force from 1960 to 1964 and then returned to Elko where he settled, met his wife Wendy, married in 1966, and started a family.

ELKO, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO