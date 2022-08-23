Masked burglars damage Truman High School in Bristol Township

Two masked burglars cause damage to parts of Harry S. Truman High School in Bristol Township on Sunday morning.

Bristol Township School District spokeswoman Kellie Dietrich said two males entered the school early Sunday morning and caused damage throughout. The two wandered around the school and caused small damage in various places, she said.

They smashed a camera, desktop monitor and a window, she said. They also kicked in the door to the custodial room, causing damage to the door.

Additionally, a set of keys were stolen from a desk. Dietrich said all the exterior doors are brand new, so the keys are not for any exterior doors.

She said Tuesday that more items may be identified as damaged.

Dietrich said Bristol Township police are investigating and assessing the damage.

Bristol Township Lt. Ralph Johnson said the department has assigned a detective to work with school police on the case.

The high school has undergone various renovations and work to make the building more energy efficient this summer. Some of that work includes heating system repairs, a new chiller and replacing exterior doors.

Not all of the work has been completed, Dietrich said Tuesday.

Bristol Township School District schools students return to school Sept. 6.

