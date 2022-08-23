ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Parts of Texas overwhelmed by migrant deaths

MAVERICK COUNTY, Texas — New York City is preparing for more busloads of migrants sent there by Texas Governor Greg Abbott. Many are seeking asylum to escape dangerous conditions in their home countries. But the journey to cross the border is so treacherous that many men, women and children don't survive.
