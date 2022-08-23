INGRAM, Texas — One man suspected in a murder in another state has been arrested in Kerr County, and another suspect, his brother, is wanted by authorities. The Kerr County Sheriff's Office said Alejandro and Gustavo Cantu are wanted in a drug-related murder out of Green Bay Wisconsin, and they received information that the suspects were hiding in Ingram.

KERR COUNTY, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO