Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Texas Police Chief Says We Need a Shield, Rifle, and AmmunitionTom HandyHouston, TX
Governor Abbott Asked to Change State’s Gun Law - He Said it was UnconstitutionalTom HandyUvalde, TX
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictAsh JurbergUvalde, TX
Beto says, "Abbott has changed nothing since Uvalde to keep kids safe."Ash JurbergTexas State
Related
Bandera County deputies ruled her death as suicide, but medical examiners don't know what killed her
BANDERA COUNTY, Texas — *Warning: Details in this story are graphic. In Bandera County, residents are on edge following multiple reports of people who've disappeared. 33-year-old Brittany McMahon was one of them. Her remains were discovered July 3 in a wooded area in North Bandera County. Evidence led investigators...
Parts of Texas overwhelmed by migrant deaths
MAVERICK COUNTY, Texas — New York City is preparing for more busloads of migrants sent there by Texas Governor Greg Abbott. Many are seeking asylum to escape dangerous conditions in their home countries. But the journey to cross the border is so treacherous that many men, women and children don't survive.
Uvalde CISD fires police chief Pete Arredondo, three months after Robb Elementary massacre
UVALDE, Texas — Pete Arredondo has been fired as Uvalde CISD's chief of police. The decision is effective immediately. The vote by district school board members was unanimous Wednesday evening, in a meeting where the embattled Arredondo – who led the botched law enforcement response at Robb Elementary exactly three months ago – was a no-show.
Uvalde city leaders OK location for permanent memorial honoring Robb Elementary victims
UVALDE, Texas — Uvalde City Council on Tuesday evening approved the establishing of a memorial for Robb Elementary victims in the town square, effectively giving the green light to a committee of community members who will decide on the eventual design. The town square became one of many sites...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
One murder suspect arrested in Kerr County, his brother still wanted
INGRAM, Texas — One man suspected in a murder in another state has been arrested in Kerr County, and another suspect, his brother, is wanted by authorities. The Kerr County Sheriff's Office said Alejandro and Gustavo Cantu are wanted in a drug-related murder out of Green Bay Wisconsin, and they received information that the suspects were hiding in Ingram.
Uvalde parents call for school district superintendent's job
UVALDE, Texas — With the start to a delayed school year about two weeks away, Uvalde CISD trustees provided another chance Monday night for families to ask questions regarding security and protocol after May's mass shooting at Robb Elementary. The public-comment portion of the meeting was followed by the...
One person injured after suspected road rage shooting
SAN ANTONIO — A man is recovering in the hospital after he was shot in his car on Callaghan Road and San Antonio police are investigating what they say may have been a road rage incident. SAPD responded to Callaghan Road near Bandera on the northwest side at around...
KENS 5 Eyewitness News
San Antonio, TX
24K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
San Antonio local newshttps://www.kens5.com/
Comments / 0