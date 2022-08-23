Driver arrested after hitting pedestrian on East Lincolnway

CHEYENNE – A local man was arrested after hitting a pedestrian with his vehicle early Monday evening, according to a Tuesday news release from the Cheyenne Police Department.

Bryan Ciccone, 45, of Cheyenne is accused of driving under the influence and striking a man who was walking along the side of East Lincolnway, severely injuring the pedestrian.

Ciccone was contacted at the scene by responding officers. He was initially taken to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center for evaluation, but upon his release was booked into the Laramie County jail on charges of driving under the influence with serious bodily injury, leaving the roadway and possession of marijuana.

The pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported by ambulance to CRMC.

Ciccone was the sole occupant of the vehicle and did not suffer any injuries, according to the release.

At about 5 p.m. Monday, CPD officers were dispatched to a report of a vehicle incident involving a pedestrian near the intersection of East Lincolnway and Pinion Drive. The preliminary investigation shows the incident occurred when Ciccone, driving a Lincoln MKZ, was traveling west on Lincolnway and veered off of the roadway. He struck the man, who was walking along the shoulder of the road.

According to his jail booking sheet, Ciccone told the responding officer he had smoked marijuana earlier in the day and that he had a "big party" at his house the night before, during which he smoked a lot of marijuana. He said he couldn't be certain there wasn't any other drug in the marijuana he smoked at the party.

Due to the severity of the pedestrian’s injuries, CPD's Major Crash Unit has taken over the investigation, which is ongoing.