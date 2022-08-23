Read full article on original website
Cardinals: A dream package to land Mike Trout
Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno could be selling the team very soon, meaning that Mike Trout could be available for a team like the St. Louis Cardinals. Mike Trout has been in the major leagues with the Angels for parts of 12 seasons and for much of that span, he has been the best player in the sport. The problem is that the support staff around him has been flat-out atrocious, which is why he has been to the playoffs exactly once. In fact, he hasn’t even been on a winning team since 2015.
Look: MLB Pitcher Leaves Game After Getting Hit In Head By Line Drive
Atlanta Braves reliever Jackson Stephens was on the wrong end of a scary play Friday night. During the bottom of the ninth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals, Stephens was hit in the head by a line drive. Despite taking a line drive to the side of the head, Stephens...
numberfire.com
Albert Pujols sent to Cardinals' bench on Saturday
St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Atlanta Braves. Pujols will sit on the bench after Brendan Donovan was picked as Saturday's designated hitter and Nolan Arenado was aligned at third base. According to Baseball Savant on 178 batted balls this season,...
BT takes his turn to play Yankees GM: Stanton, Hicks, Donaldson, gone
Brandon Tierney played Yankees GM on Friday, and says he will be trading two Bombers with big contracts in Giancarlo Stanton and Josh Donaldson.
MLB legend Rod Carew and several other Hall of Famers confronted Rob Manfred in Cooperstown
MLB legend Rod Carew led an all-out verbal assault on MLB commissioner Rob Manfred in Cooperstown, and he didn’t handle it well. It’s custom for the commissioner of baseball to have a private dinner with all the Hall of Famers in Cooperstown the weekend of the ceremony. Typically, the conversation is predictably about baseball, and the state of the game today.
MLB・
Jim Edmonds needs a bigger role in St Louis Cardinals booth
Jim Edmonds’ lack of appearances in the St. Louis Cardinals’ booth lately is disappointing. Jim Edmonds is the superior color commentator for the St. Louis Cardinals, and the fact that he hasn’t done too many games in recent series is a bummer. While Edmonds and the other...
numberfire.com
Dylan Carlson starting for St. Louis Sunday
The St. Louis Cardinals listed Dylan Carlson as their starter in centerfield for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Carlson will bat seventh and start in centerfield for Sunday's game against the Braves while Tyler O'Neill takes a seat. Carlson has a $2,700 salary on FanDuel and is projected to...
FOX Sports
Braves reliever Jackson Stephens hit in head by line drive
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Atlanta Braves reliever Jackson Stephens was hit in the side of the head by a line drive Friday night and was headed to a hospital for tests. Stephens walked off the field in the ninth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals and appeared to be unhurt.
numberfire.com
Cal Raleigh catching for Seattle on Sunday
Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Raleigh will catch for left-hander Robbie Ray on Sunday and bat seventh versus right-hander Aaron Civale and Cleveland. Curt Casali returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Raleigh for 9.5 FanDuel points on...
ESPN
St. Louis Cardinals place slugger Nolan Arenado on paternity leave, add rookie Juan Yepez
The St. Louis Cardinals have placed star third baseman Nolan Arenado on the paternity list to be with his wife for the birth of their first child. The Cardinals also recalled rookie infielder/outfielder Juan Yepez from Triple-A Memphis on Friday. They also welcomed the return of reliever Ryan Helsley from a week on paternity leave, including a stint on the restricted list after he extended his absence because his child needed some extra tests.
Trout sets Angels scoring record in 12-0 rout of Blue Jays
TORONTO (AP) — Mike Trout hit a two-run home run to become the highest-scoring player in Angels history, Reid Detmers and four relievers combined on a six-hitter, and Los Angeles halted a six-game losing streak by routing the Toronto Blue Jays 12-0 on Friday night. Jo Adell hit two home runs, Andrew Velasquez had a two-run blast, and Shohei Ohtani hit a two-run triple for the Angels, who came in having lost nine of 10. Trout scored his 1,025th run with the Angels with his 27th homer off left-hander Yusei Kikuchi in the eighth. With the homer, Trout passed Garret Anderson to become the franchise leader in runs scored. “We’ve had a lot of great hitters in this franchise and, obviously, Mike’s going to go down as one of the best,” interim manager Phil Nevin said. “Special player and pretty and special to be able to manage him, too.”
MLB players’ association trying to unionize minor leaguers
NEW YORK (AP) — The Major League Baseball Players Association is attempting to unionize minor leaguers, reversing decades of opposition. The players’ association said Monday it is circulating union authorization cards among players with minor league contracts to form a separate bargaining unit from the big leaguers. While...
MLB・
numberfire.com
Nicky Lopez batting eighth for Royals on Sunday
Kansas City Royals infielder Nicky Lopez is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the San Diego Padres. Lopez will start at second base on Sunday and bat eighth versus left-hander Sean Manaea and the Padres. Michael Massey moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Lopez for 10.1 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon batting third on Sunday
Colorado Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the New York Mets. Blackmon will start at designated hitter on Sunday and bat third versus right-hander Max Scherzer and the Mets. Elehuris Montero returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Blackmon for 8.0 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Mark Mathias sitting for Rangers on Sunday
Texas Rangers infielder Mark Mathias is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Mathias will move to the bench on Sunday with Brad Miller starting at designated hitter. Miller will bat seventh versus right-hander Drew Hutchison and Detroit. numberFire's models project Miller for 10.6 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
James McCann in Mets' lineup on Sunday
New York Mets catcher James McCann is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. McCann is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Rockies starter German Marquez. Our models project McCann for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Yadier Molina catching for Cardinals Sunday
The St. Louis Cardinals will start Yadier Molina at catcher for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Molina will bat eighth and handle catching duties Sunday while Andrew Knizner moves to the bench. Our models project Molina to score 5.8 fantasy points against the Braves.
numberfire.com
Sebastian Rivero catching for Royals on Sunday
Kansas City Royals catcher Sebastian Rivero is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the San Diego Padres. Rivero will catch for right-hander Jonathan Heasley on Sunday and bat ninth versus left-hander Sean Manaea and the Padres. Ryan O'Hearn returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Rivero for 3.2...
numberfire.com
Jonah Heim sitting for Rangers on Sunday
Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Heim will move to the bench on Sunday with Meibrys Viloria catching for right-hander Kohei Arihara. Viloria will bat eighth versus right-hander Drew Hutchison and Detroit. numberFire's models project Viloria for 7.8...
numberfire.com
Eddie Rosario in Braves' Sunday lineup
Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario is starting Sunday in the team's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Rosario is getting the nod in left field, batting sixth in the order versus Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright. Our models project Rosario for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI and...
