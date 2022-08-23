STOCKTON — A 28-year-old man was killed in Stockton Friday night, and detectives are investigating the incident.At 8:29 p.m., Stockton Police responded to a report of a person shot in the 900 block of Glendale Avenue where they located the victim. Despite live-saving measures, he died on scene.Police have not released any further details, and the man has not been indentified.It was the first of several violent crimes reported in Stockton overnight.Just after 10:30 p.m., a 24-year-old man was stabbed by an unknown person in the 2800 block of Country Club Boulevard. He was treated at an area hospital for non life-threatening injuries.And just after midnight, a 17-year-old was in the 6200 block of Porterfield Court when police say multiple suspects began shooting at each other. The victim was shot in the crossfire and treated for non life-threatening.There are no suspects in any of the incidents.

STOCKTON, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO