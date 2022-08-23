Read full article on original website
msn.com
Two men dead in separate shootings in Oakland
Two men were shot dead Saturday and Sunday in Oakland. The Sunday shooting occurred just past 1:30 a.m. in the 2400 block of Park Boulevard near the Ivy Hill neighborhood, according to the Oakland Police Department. Reports of a traffic collision sent officers to the area, and upon arriving, they...
KTVU FOX 2
'Senseless and tragic': Violent weekend leaves 5 dead in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. - Another violent weekend in Oakland has left 5 people dead, according to police. The most recent shooting happened Sunday, when a man was found dead in his car at 1:40 a.m. in the 2400 block of Park Boulevard. Police said they did not know how long the...
Bicyclist run over, killed during Oakland shooting
The Oakland Police Department is conducting an investigation after a confrontation in Oakland left three people dead, including a bicyclist.
NBC Bay Area
Man Found Shot to Death in Car in Oakland: Police
Oakland police are investigating an early morning shooting death Sunday in the 2400 block of Park Boulevard. Police received reports of a vehicle collision in the area just after 1:30 a.m. They found a man in a car suffering from an apparent gunshot wound who died at the scene. An...
KTVU FOX 2
2nd suspect arrested in fatal Brentwood gym shooting
BRENTWOOD, Calif. - A second man is facing murder charges for the fatal shooting of a man at a Brentwood gym earlier this month, Brentwood police said. Faatino Tauane, 20, of Pittsburg, was arrested peacefully at a residence in Antioch on Wednesday and booked into the Martinez Detention Facility. According...
Stockton shooting leaves one man dead
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department said they responded to reports of a person being shot on Friday in the 900 block of Glendale Avenue. Officers said when they arrived on scene around 8:30 p.m. they found a 28-year-old man had been shot. Life-saving measures were performed on the man by first responders, […]
Two males stabbed in SJ, 16-year-old dead
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Two males were stabbed early Saturday morning, and police are calling it a homicide, according to a tweet by San Jose Police Department. The stabbing occurred around 1:36 a.m. in the area of Quimby Road and Caraston Way. One victim was a 16-year-old male and the other was an adult […]
'My plan is get the hell out of Oakland' -- Deadly street violence pushing residents to move
OAKLAND -- As Oakland police flooded the streets with extra officers after four people were killed in two separate shootings just blocks apart, some residents were saying they've had enough.Just over 12 hours after a particularly violent incident Oakland, police were investigating a fatal shooting that left one male victim dead Saturday morning, according to authorities.The Oakland Police Department received a call regarding a person shot on the 600 block of Sycamore Street near I-980 and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard just before 9:30 a.m. Arriving officers located a adult male Oakland resident in a car who was suffering from...
KTVU FOX 2
One man dead following Oakland shooting
Police say one man is dead following a shooting on the 600 block of Sycamore St. in Oakland. On Saturday morning, police say they received a call about a person who had been shot. When officers arrived they found a male with gunshot wounds, he was pronounced dead on scene.
thesfnews.com
Two Suspects Identified In Police Chase
SAN FRANCISCO—A police chase transpired on Wednesday, August 24, that resulted in the arrest of 29-year-old Tiara Raina Hewitt, and 33-year-old Demarco Ransom, both from San Francisco. Hewitt is wanted for a myriad of charges and has outstanding warrants in multiple cities. The chase began around 3:15 p.m. that...
One injured in overnight shooting, Union City
Officers are investigating a shooting that took place early Saturday morning, according to a statement from Union City Police Department.
Man fatally stabbed at BART plaza above 24th Street Mission station, police say
A man has died after being stabbed at the 24th Street BART plaza in San Francisco's Mission District, BART police said Sunday afternoon.
28-year-old man killed in overnight shooting in Stockton
STOCKTON — A 28-year-old man was killed in Stockton Friday night, and detectives are investigating the incident.At 8:29 p.m., Stockton Police responded to a report of a person shot in the 900 block of Glendale Avenue where they located the victim. Despite live-saving measures, he died on scene.Police have not released any further details, and the man has not been indentified.It was the first of several violent crimes reported in Stockton overnight.Just after 10:30 p.m., a 24-year-old man was stabbed by an unknown person in the 2800 block of Country Club Boulevard. He was treated at an area hospital for non life-threatening injuries.And just after midnight, a 17-year-old was in the 6200 block of Porterfield Court when police say multiple suspects began shooting at each other. The victim was shot in the crossfire and treated for non life-threatening.There are no suspects in any of the incidents.
KTVU FOX 2
Petaluma suspect shoplifts, threatens employees at 7-Eleven
PETALUMA, Calif. - Petaluma police are looking for a man they believe shoplifted at a 7-Eleven twice earlier this month and threatened clerks with bodily injury during the second incident. Police say the man entered the store at Petaluma Blvd. at D St. Aug. 6 and stole several items of...
Eville eye
Suspect Arrested, Charged in Emeryville Apartment Complex Double-Shooting
Emeryville police arrested a 23-year-old man suspected of shooting and injuring two people in an incident at the Courtyards on 65th apartment complex last Thursday evening. The two victims are in stable condition and recovering from their injuries according to Emeryville police. Photos from the crime scene showed a substantial...
Officer kills gunman during exchange of fire following Oakley domestic dispute
OAKLEY -- Police in Oakley shot and killed a man during an exchange of gunfire following a standoff with officers early Friday morning, authorities said.The shooting happened several hours after the initial call to police about a domestic dispute on the 1800 block of Teresa Lane in a neighborhood between Main Street and Village Parkway. The caller reported her boyfriend had a gun and had been driving around with her in the car, not letting her leave. She also told police her boyfriend said he was going to kill her and himself. After arriving at the residence, the woman ran away...
eastcountytoday.net
3 People Stabbed, 1 Struck by Vehicle at Rusty Porthole on Bethel Island
At approximately 10:15 pm Saturday, the Contra Costa County Sheriffs Office responded to the Rusty Porthole on Bethel Island on a report of a male who was cutting people. Located at 3895 Willow Road, a total of five sheriffs’ units were dispatched along with Oakley Police. A sheriff’s helicopter, STARR1, also responded. The responsible person was described as a 40-year-old Hispanic male.
Lyft driver injured during violent San Francisco carjacking
SAN FRANCISCO -- A Lyft driver was recovering Saturday from injuries suffered in a violent daylight carjacking in San Francisco's SoMa neighborhood, authorities said. San Francisco police tweeted that the incident took place just before 1 p.m. on Thursday as the driver was dropping off a passenger at Market and Fremont.The 30-year-old driver told police that the suspect assaulted him, stole both his phone and vehicle before speeding off. Detectives did not say whether the suspect was a passenger or approached the vehicle as it was stopped on the street.Responders rendered assistance to the driver who was transported to Chinese Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. His condition was not released.The incident came to an end when the suspect was arrested following a vehicle pursuit by Fairfield police and the California Highway Patrol in Solano County.Marvin Sexton, 39, was booked in jail for carjacking, felony battery and a probation violation. The San Francisco Police Robbery Unit was handling the investigation.
KTVU FOX 2
Police arrest man accused of throwing puppy in trash
The Solano County Sheriff’s Office says they arrested a Vallejo man accused of throwing a puppy in a trash can and leaving it to die. Officials say a gas station employee called Animal Control on August 18 after a customer found a small dog in a Dumpster. When officers arrived they found a young French Bulldog puppy unresponsive, but say when they checked for signs of life they determined the puppy was still alive.
2nd arrest made in deadly shooting at Brentwood 24 Hour Fitness
BRENTWOOD – A second person has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with a shooting that killed one man and injured three others at a Brentwood gym earlier this month. Brentwood Police announced Friday that they identified a 20-year-old Pittsburg man as one of two people who opened fire at the 24 Hour Fitness on Lone Tree Way on the morning of August 11. Around 4:45 a.m. Wednesday, police found the man at a home in Antioch, where he was peacefully taken into custody.The man, identified as Faatino Tauane, was booked into the Martinez Detention...
