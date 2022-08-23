Read full article on original website
Eating More Vitamin D Might Help Tame Chronic Inflammation, One New Study Suggests
Even though it's not actually a vitamin—it's technically a prohormone, a substance our bodies convert into hormones to aid in various tasks—vitamin D is a pretty apt name. That's because it's a pretty big Deal. Vitamin D helps our bodies absorb calcium to bolster bones, may reduce risk for developing certain mental illnesses and plays a part in lowering susceptibility to several chronic diseases, the National Institutes of Health confirms.
The 5 Worst Foods for Sleep, According to a Sleep Expert
Food gives you the energy you need to function. That said, you may want to avoid having certain foods at night: Caffeinated drinks and chocolate are among the worst foods for sleep, just to name a few. With busy lives and so many distractions, it's hard enough to get the...
Levels of the 'stress hormone' cortisol are key indicators as to whether a person will suffer long-Covid, study finds
The 'stress hormone' cortisol could be at the center of the mystery that is 'long Covid' - the puzzling phenomena where a person still experiences symptoms of the virus for months after recovery. Researchers at Yale University found that people who suffer from a case that could be considered 'long...
verywellhealth.com
Restless Legs Syndrome and Sugar: What's the Link?
Restless legs syndrome (RLS) is a condition in which a person feels the urge to move their legs due to uncomfortable sensations during times of rest. RLS is thought to be the fourth leading cause of insomnia. RLS can occur because of nutrient deficiencies and could be a side effect...
Healthline
How to Reverse Fatty Liver Disease
Fatty liver disease occurs when an excess amount of fat is present in your liver. This can be due to several underlying conditions such as:. Lifestyle factors, including a high fat diet and a sedentary lifestyle, can increase your risk of fatty liver disease. While the outlook for people with...
Advice From Leading Gynecologists for How to Feel Your Best During Menopause
(BPT) - During menopause, levels of the female sex hormone estrogen decline dramatically, and this can affect everything from your hair, heart, and bones to your skin — especially your skin down there. While hot flashes and night sweats are the most common symptoms of menopause, over 50% of...
Eating grapes can ward off dementia and extend your life by five years, study finds
Eating grapes can reduce your chances of developing dementia later in life, a new study has found.The finding, which came as part of a series of studies published in the journal Foods, was included in an extensive list of positive impacts that eating the fruit can have on your health.According to researchers, the fruit is especially beneficial so those who live by high-fat western diets, since they are known to be rich in chemicals that boost healthy gut bacteria and lower cholesterol.Grapes are also high in antioxidants which are known to improve health, and prevent disease and cancer in...
MedicalXpress
People with poor sleep behaviors may be at risk for fatty liver disease
People with sedentary lifestyles and unhealthy sleep behaviors could develop fatty liver disease, according to new research published in the Endocrine Society's Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism. Fatty liver disease is the leading chronic liver disease worldwide, affecting about a quarter of the adult population. This type of liver...
Medical News Today
Is there a link between statins and dementia?
Some research suggests a link between statins and cognitive impairment. However, there is currently not enough evidence to support the theory that statins increase the risk of developing dementia. Statins are a type of medication that helps lower high cholesterol levels and reduce the risk of heart disease and stroke.
technologynetworks.com
Vitamin D Supplements' Link to Depression Investigated in New Meta-Analysis
An extensive meta-analysis suggests that vitamin D supplementation may alleviate depressive symptoms in adults with depression. Conducted by an international team of researchers, the meta-analysis includes dozens of studies from around the world. Depressive symptoms cause a significant disease burden worldwide. The therapeutic efficacy of current antidepressants is often insufficient,...
Medical News Today
Vitamin D supplements may help reduce chronic inflammation, study finds
Researchers investigated the effects of vitamin D on systematic low-grade inflammation. They found that vitamin D deficiency leads to higher levels of inflammatory biomarkers. They concluded that improving vitamin D status among deficient patients could lower their risk or severity of chronic illnesses with inflammatory components. Systematic low-grade inflammation is...
GERD diet: The best and worst foods for acid reflux
Acid reflux is a common issue among the American population, with an estimated 14-20% of adults suffering from a condition called gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD). Following a GERD diet may help to control this condition and generally help to reduce symptoms of acid reflux in those who experience it less frequently.
One Green Planet
Chemicals Produced in Our Gut After Eating Red Meat Could Explain Increased Risk of Cardiovascular Disease, New Study Finds
Chemicals that are produced by our gut microbes after eating red meat could help explain the increased risk of cardiovascular disease, a new study finds. The study published in the American Heart Association’s peer-reviewed journal Arteriosclerosis, Thrombosis, and Vascular Biology found that when humans eat red meat such as beef, pork, bison, and venison, the gut microbes produce a certain chemical in the digestive tract. This chemical can be linked to the increased risk of cardiovascular disease that is associated with higher red meat consumption.
E. coli outbreak linked to Wendy's lettuce sickens 84 people
A total of 84 people across four states have now been made ill by E. coli, in an outbreak possibly tied to contaminated lettuce used in sandwiches sold at Wendy's restaurants.
The 5 Best Teas for Anxiety and Stress, According to Dietitians
Dietitians recommend these best teas for anxiety, including green tea, ashwagandha root and more. Find out how these calming teas might help with stress.
ScienceBlog.com
Religious practices, spirituality associated with higher levels of heart health among African Americans
A research study of African Americans with cardiovascular disease suggests religious practices and spirituality may contribute to heart health. The study’s authors assert that recognizing the importance of religious practices and spirituality in the lives and health of African Americans may be key to improving patient care and reducing heart health disparities in African American communities.
DOE awarding $540 million to ramp up clean energy research
Following the passage of President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act, the U.S. Department of Energy allotted over $500 million to research organizations across the country to study clean energy solutions. Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio and Dartmouth College in Hanover, New Hampshire, are among the universities receiving funds.
MedicalXpress
Sleep disturbances common among COVID long-haulers, data shows
Sleep disturbances among COVID-19 long-haulers appear to be quite common according to data from Cleveland Clinic. "A lot of patients are complaining of non-restorative sleep, fatigue, brain fog, restless sleep, and insomnia. These are the most common complaints that we see in the clinic every day," said Cinthya Pena, MD, sleep specialist for Cleveland Clinic.
How Did Herbal Remedy Kill Lori McClintock?
According to a coroner's report, the California senator's wife had white mulberry leaf herbal supplements in her stomach.
Fatty Tissue Inflammation in Dogs: Symptoms, Causes, & Treatments
Fatty tissue inflammation in dogs causes the fat cells underneath the skin to swell up. The condition is often caused by too much fat in a dog's diet. The post Fatty Tissue Inflammation in Dogs: Symptoms, Causes, & Treatments appeared first on DogTime.
