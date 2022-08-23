ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

msn.com

Cousins Maine Lobster makes a stop in Downtown Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Hundreds of Pensacola residents lined up early for a taste of the now famous Cousins Maine Lobster. The popular food truck gained notoriety after appearing on ABC's tv show Shark Tank 10 years ago. Since the airing of the episode, the Miami based corporation has grown to...
PENSACOLA, FL
thefamilyvacationguide.com

5 of the Best Orange Beach Hotels With a Lazy River

Orange Beach is a beautiful resort destination in the southern state of Alabama. The resorts offer a litany of incredible experiences for your whole family– all at an affordable price, if you know how to find it!. One of the best attractions for kids and adults is the waterpark-classic...
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WKRG News 5

Bay Bites, Local Food Truck Festival all for a good cause

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Several events took place in downtown Mobile Saturday, including The Bay Bites Food Truck Festival. According to Mobile Bay Keeper Cade Kistler, this event was full of good local food, all for a good cause. “Supports our work for clean water so we’re working to defend our waterways,” said Kistler. “So our […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Sky 5: 15-20 sharks spotted off Pensacola beach

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — WKRG’s newest tool, the Sky5, picked up some incredible video of sharks swimming off of Pensacola Beach Saturday morning. 15-20 sharks were seen off of Pensacola Beach at around 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27 and according to News 5’s photographer Jason Garcia, the swarm of sharks was just 150 yards from […]
PENSACOLA BEACH, FL
Classic Rock 96.1

Wow! Did You See This Waterspout Caught on Camera in Destin, FL?

Early in the morning on August 16, a waterspout was caught on camera off the coast of Destin, Florida and it's blowing our minds. Have you seen it yet?. I am a sincere lover of nature. In some ways, loving nature is like loving a person. It can be stunningly beautiful and truly awful. On a gentle autumn morning, it can almost seem kind. At other times, such as in the case of hurricanes and tornadoes, it is potentially destructive and merciless.
DESTIN, FL
WKRG

TROPICS: Four Areas to Watch

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – As we near the peak of hurricane season, we are now tracking four possible developments in the Atlantic. All of them do not pose an immediate threat to the Gulf Coast, but we are keeping our eyes on them. One is in the Caribbean and...
MOBILE, AL
thelocalpalate.com

Joining the Second Line in Mobile, Alabama

Parade floats, iridescent beads, and a flood of gold, purple, and green in the early spring often make people think of the seemingly New Orleanian tradition of Mardi Gras, but they’d be shocked to learn that the carnival took root in Mobile, Alabama. In 1703, French settlers joined in...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Rainfall totals hurting Baldwin County farmers

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s no secret farmers depend on rain, but lately there’s been a lot of it in Baldwin County. “You’re looking at tens of millions of dollars of crops that we stand to lose a pile of money. It’s just a disaster down here right now,” said Jeremy Sessions. Parts of […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Why do we get so much rain on the Gulf Coast? Pensacola tops list

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The question I keep getting asked a lot lately is why do we keep getting so much rain?. It comes down to two main ingredients. Number one are these systems that keep coming on down, they stall out, areas of low pressure help to lift and what is it lifting?
PENSACOLA, FL
getthecoast.com

Patti LaBelle to headline event in Miramar Beach in October

Patti LaBelle, an award-winning entertainer, author, and entrepreneur, will headline Sinfonia Gulf Coast’s Annual Gala Event on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. This music legend will grace the stage in the Magnolia Ballroom of Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort located in Miramar Beach, Fla. This highly anticipated one-night-only evening of...
MIRAMAR BEACH, FL
OBA

Labor Day weekend festivities announced for OWA Parks & Resort

Foley, Ala. – (OBA) – Labor Day Weekend is here, and OWA has a full lineup of events to celebrate the holiday. Start your weekend with the return of the OWA Labor Day Car Show, featuring more than 100 classic cars spread throughout the streets of Downtown OWA. Plan to spend your whole day with an entire weekend of kid’s activities, live music and an epic firework show to close out the evening.
FOLEY, AL
niceville.com

Okaloosa, Walton traffic advisory includes U.S. 98 lane closures

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Okaloosa and Walton counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Okaloosa County:. — State Road 20 (John Sims Parkway) Resurfacing Project. Drivers will encounter the following...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Northwest Florida fair returns with $5 entry

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Northwest Florida Fair Association will hold its fair from Sept. 27 to Oct. 7 at the Northwest Florida Fairgrounds in Fort Walton Beach. Fair operations manager Brian Sparling told WKRG News 5 that the 2022 fair will not be a free entry like 2021. Entry will cost a […]
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

MOBILE, AL
WEAR

New movie films in Pensacola, features 60 local actors

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A new movie production is filming in Pensacola. The film features 60 local actors in scenes across 20 locations throughout the city. The movie is a drama about a family who owns a fictional hospital that’s based in Pensacola. Executive Producers, LaDaron Clardy and Bill Marshall,...
PENSACOLA, FL
