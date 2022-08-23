Read full article on original website
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 7 arrests over the weekend of August 26, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a Missouri City resident was arrested early Sunday in Clinton County. Thirty-seven-year-old Justin Marrant, and accused of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and exceeding the posted speed limit by 20 to 25 miles an hour. Marrant was taken to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department on a 12-hour hold.
kchi.com
Troopers Arrest Three In Area Counties
Three arrests in the area counties are reported by State Troopers for Friday. At about 9:30 pm in Chariton County, troopers arrested 49-year-old Gary L Owens of Buckner for alleged driving while suspended. He was held at the Chariton County Jail, pending the posting of bond. At about 10:20 pm...
kchi.com
Bookings For Livingston County Agencies
Three bookings for Livingston County authorities are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. Wednesday, 42-year-old William Joseph Peniston of Chillicothe was arrested by Caldwell County officers for alleged DWI. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center. Thursday, 39-year-old Brian Wayne St. Onge of Denver, Colorado was...
kttn.com
Livingston County Sheriff provides details as to why detainees were moved from Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail
Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox has provided additional details as to why Livingston County detainees were moved from the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail to other facilities. He first reported the move on August 17th. Cox says Missouri law places the sheriff with the custody and care of detainees. The sheriff has...
northwestmoinfo.com
Weed, Warrants and Lack Of Licenses Lands Independence Man In Clinton County Jail
A combination of driving issues, marijuana, and warrants landed an Independence, Missouri man in the Clinton County Jail Thursday morning. According to an arrest report from Troop H of the Highway Patrol, 23-year-old Independence resident Coleton D. Robinson was arrested at 8:10 A.M. Thursday on charges of failing to display valid license plates, not having a valid drivers license, possession of less than 10 grams of marijuana, and two misdemeanor arrest warrants from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office for failing to appear.
ktvo.com
Southeast woman arrested for failing to appear on drug charges
UNIONVILLE, Mo. — A southeast Iowa woman has been arrested in northeast Missouri for failing to appear on drug related charges. Mackinzie Rae Huffman, 33, of Centerville, Iowa, was taken into custody by Putnam County, Mo., sheriff's deputies on Wednesday morning. Huffman was arrested for failing to appear on...
kttn.com
Court news for Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court for Tuesday, August 23, 2022
Preliminary hearings were waived by three defendants on Tuesday in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court. Each had their cases bound over to September 8th for Division One of the circuit court. Daniel Lee Harding of Trenton is charged with a 3rd-degree domestic assault on June 28th. James...
northwestmoinfo.com
Chillicothe Man Arrested On Felony Parole Violation Warrant
A Chillicothe man was arrested on a felony level parole violation warrant Thursday. Troop H of the Highway Patrol says 41-year-old Chillicothe resident Gonzalo J. Esqueda was arrested at 12:54 P.M. Thursday for a felony warrant for a parole violation issued by the Board of Probation and Parole District 29 in Sedalia.
4 Missouri women injured after UTV overturns
kchi.com
Chillicothe Police Report For Thursday
Chillicothe Police responded to 167 calls for service Thursday. Some of the calls include:. 10:28 am, Subject acting strangely at a business in the 200 block of N. Washington Street. Officers to that location to check the subject’s well-being. Officers transported the person to Hedrick Medical Center for medical evaluation.
kttn.com
Four injured in Saturday night UTV crash, driver accused of DWI
Four people were hurt Saturday night when a UTV overturned. Two of the passengers, 31-year-old Crystal Hosman of Cameron and 34-year-old Melody Steele from King City received serious injuries. The driver, 32-year-old Rochelle Howard of Cameron, and a passenger, 33-year-old lacy McCannon of Turney received minor injuries. Steele was taken to Liberty Hospital and the other three injured to Cameron Regional Medical Center.
kttn.com
Embers from controlled burn cause roof to smolder on Park Lane in Trenton
Embers from the controlled burning of yard waste and shrubbery landed on a shed at 1793 Park Lane in Trenton causing the roof and truss area of the roof to smolder. Firefighters returned approximately five hours later when the fire rekindled. Firefighters from Trenton on Saturday afternoon extinguished the embers...
kchi.com
Booked On Drug Charges
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department booked 32-year-old Savannah Kathryn Jimenez into the Randolph County Jail following her arrest on Wednesday for alleged possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond is set at $7,500.
kmmo.com
A WARRANT ISSUED FOR A MARSHALL MAN FOR TWO FELONIES
A Marshall man has been charged with felonies for stealing and resisting arrest by fleeing after an incident on Tuesday, August 24. According to a probable cause statement, officers from the Marshall Police Department were advised that a vehicle was stolen from Conoco in Marshall. An officer located the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop. Duancy Smith, the driver of the vehicle proceeded to flee out of city limits. The vehicle was disabled by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Smith fled on foot and a Marshall Police Officer chased him on foot. A K-9 unit attempted to track him but was unsuccessful.
kchi.com
Two Area Communities Awarded Community Development Block Grants
Community Development Block Grants have been awarded to 40 communities across the state3. The total is $17 million. In the local area, two communities are receiving grants. They include. Recipient Project Description CDBG Award Amount. City of Cameron Fully fund the replacement of portions of Harris Street and install storm...
kchi.com
Corrections Reports Death Of Offender At Chillicothe Prison
A woman held at the Chillicothe Correctional Center died of apparent natural causes. The Missouri Department of Corrections reports 51-year-old Paula Stark was pronounced dead at St. Luke’s Hospital in Kansas City on Monday. Stark was serving a seven-year sentence for first-degree endangering the welfare of a child. The conviction was in 2021 in Jackson County.
kttn.com
Teen from Cowgill injured in Caldwell County crash
A teenager from Cowgill, driving a utility vehicle, received minor injuries in a Caldwell county accident early Thursday evening. 18 year old Austin Cummings was taken by EMS to Liberty Hospital. A vehicle was northbound on Route B while the UTVwas headed west in a private drive. Tthe UTV was...
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Amber Nicole Gann
Amber Nicole (Price) Gann – age 29 of Trenton, MO passed away Monday, August 22, 2022, in Trenton. Amber was born on October 22, 1992, in Chillicothe, MO. She grew up in Jamesport and Trenton and attended Tri-County Schools in Jamesport. She was a CNA and Med Tech at Sunnyview Nursing Home in Trenton. Amber enjoyed working on cars, drawing, making TikTok videos, and spending time with family and friends, especially her children. Amber also loved spending time at I35 Speedway, watching her favorite racecar drivers. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
KCTV 5
More than 25 animals rescued from Clinton County home
CLINTON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - More than 25 animals were rescued from a Clinton County home by the Humane Society of Missouri’s Animal Cruelty Task Force, according to a release from the HSMO. Local law enforcement assisted in the recovery process which included 10 cats, nine dogs, five chickens,...
kttn.com
North Missouri man arrested on multiple allegations
The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Callao man in DeKalb County on Tuesday, August 23rd. Sixty-one-year-old Robert Shiflett was accused of driving while intoxicated as a chronic offender, possession of a controlled substance, careless and imprudent driving, and having no seat belt. He was taken to the Daviess DeKalb Regional Jail on a 24-hour hold.
