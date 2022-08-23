ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grantville, GA

Newnan Times-Herald

Proposed apartment on Newnan Crossing Bypass will not be expanded

The Newnan City Council said no to a request from a developer to expand a proposed apartment building on Newnan Crossing Bypass. The proposal would have added a sixth floor for a proposed residential multi-family apartment building. The building was approved by the Newnan City Council back in May 2020 as part of a larger mixed-use development district.
NEWNAN, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Coweta sets millage, taxes go up

The Coweta County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved the millage for the coming year at 5.28 mills on Tuesday. The new millage rate will lead to a county-wide net tax increase of around $3.7 million. That millage rate is 0.162 mills above the rollback rate of 5.118 mills. According to...
COWETA COUNTY, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Newnan denies townhomes on Highway 34 Bypass

The Newnan City Council denied the rezoning and annexation of land on Roscoe Road that would have been used to construct 135 fee-simple townhomes. The council voted 5-1, with George Alexander voting in favor, to deny the rezoning of around 20 acres of land on Roscoe Road from General Commercial District, or CGN, to Residential Multiple-Family Dwelling - Lower Density District, or RML. The council voted the same way against annexing around 1.1994 acres of land into the city of Newnan.
NEWNAN, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Newnan to hold called meeting concerning 57 East partnership

The Newnan City Council has called a meeting for Aug. 30 at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will concern a public-private partnership for the 57 East development, which will be built on the former site of the old Caldwell Tanks factory. Several weeks ago, at their retreat in Columbus, Georgia, the...
NEWNAN, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Newnan says no to Celebrate Life Mixed Use following CTCA protest

Following opposition from would-be neighbor Cancer Treatment Centers of America, the Newnan City Council unanimously denied a rezoning for a proposed mixed-use complex on Celebrate Life Parkway. The rezoning in question would have changed the currently undeveloped land from Community Shopping Center District, or CCS, and Residential Multiple Family Dwelling...
NEWNAN, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Grantville Kiwanis schedule second walkathon

Members of the Grantville Kiwanis Club are planning their second walkathon fundraiser to benefit St. Jude Hospital for Sept. 19. Ruby Hines, a member of the club and a Grantville City Council member, said they have set the lofty goal of raising $50,000 for the hospital. “I’ve asked for businesses...
GRANTVILLE, GA
11Alive

Person injured in I-75 south crash by Hudson Bridge Road

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Traffic was at a standstill on Interstate 75 southbound in Stockbridge Friday night. The bumper-to-bumper traffic started before exit 224 by Eagles Landing Parkway near Flippen Road just before 6:30 p.m. According to Georgia Department of Transportation cameras, authorities blocked traffic after a semi appeared...
STOCKBRIDGE, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Kelly Duffey Abercrombie

Mrs. Kelly Duffey Abercrombie, 62, of Newnan, GA passed away Thursday, August 25, 2022, at her home surrounded by family. She was born December 10th, 1959 in Fort Pierce, Florida to the late Ray and Nancy Duffey. Kelly was a resident of Newnan, attended Newnan High School, and graduated from...
NEWNAN, GA
WTVM

HUD announces housing vouchers for people with disabilities

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Althea Kimbrough can now tell us all about her bell peppers after qualifying for a government program that helped her keep her home after the pandemic. “I almost ended up homeless,” says Kimbrough. This after being labeled high risk during the pandemic with several health...
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Heard County residential fire leaves one dead

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRBL) – On Thursday, the Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced that a residential fire in Heard County took the life of an unidentified elderly man.  On Aug. 24, the Heard County Fire Department requested additional assistance from Commissioner King’s Arson unit after a report residential fire in Franklin, Georgia. […]
HEARD COUNTY, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Betty Joan Croker Martinell

Betty Joan Croker Martinell, age 93, passed away on August 22, 2022. She was born November 24, 1928, in Birmingham, Alabama. Joan graduated from Girls High School in Atlanta and after raising her children, she returned to college and received her Associate Degree in Nursing from the University of South Carolina. She received her Registered Nurse license and worked at Spartanburg General Hospital for a few years before moving to Mountain View, California. There she served as an Ombudsman at a local nursing home. Joan and her husband Bill returned to Georgia upon Bill's retirement and resided in Newnan, Georgia. She most recently resided at Benton House of Newnan.
NEWNAN, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

The Myth of Mayberry

What do we do about violence in unrestricted, exposed open spaces like parks and streets?. It’s a far more difficult problem to solve than keeping places safe with one-entrance access and a metal detector. People have been attacked, shot, stabbed, run over, and blown up in public places all...
NEWNAN, GA
Alina Andras

6 Great Steakhouses in Georgia

What is your favorite thing to order when you go out? If the answer is a good, nice steak then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. If you live in Georgia, I have put together a list of six amazing steakhouses in Georgia that you should definitely visit in case you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list.
GEORGIA STATE
Newnan Times-Herald

Dead, diseased animals reportedly found at private animal shelter

A Heard County animal shelter owner who held pet adoption events in Coweta was arrested this week on charges of animal cruelty after authorities discovered the state of the shelter. Wendy Brewer, owner of the Dogs Rock animal shelter, was charged with two counts of felony aggravated animal cruelty and...
HEARD COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

Police: 3 shot at warehouse south of Atlanta

McDONOUGH, Ga. (AP) – Police say three people were shot at a warehouse south of Atlanta. Henry County police said on Twitter they responded to multiple calls of a shooting at the warehouse in McDonough just before 12:30 p.m. Thursday and found three people suffering from gunshot wounds. McDonough is about 30 miles south of […]
MCDONOUGH, GA

