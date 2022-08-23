ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Show’ Episode 14: Brian Cashman opens up on Yankees’ turbulent run since trade deadline

By Jake Brown
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago
Getty Images

Yankees GM Brian Cashman decided to address the media Monday following what has been a rough month-plus stretch and a presser that saw manager Aaron Boone slamming the table. Cashman spoke again on Tuesday… this time, to Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman on a new episode of “The Show” podcast.

The Yankees took the first game of part two of the Subway Series on Monday in the Bronx. Heading into Sunday, it felt like the Bronx was burning. After two straight wins, things have calmed down a bit.

The Show with Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman Opening Segment:
  • YANKEES: Do the Yankees have a Gerrit Cole problem? Is their bullpen a big issue? Can Aroldis Chapman be trusted at all in big spots?
  • METS: Jacob deGrom pushed back to Thursday. Is this a concern? Why not pitch him against the Yankees over Taijuan Walker? Will deGrom stay with the Mets in the offseason? Will the Mets hold onto the NL East lead?
Brian Cashman Interview:
Yankees GM
  • PRESS CONFERENCE MONDAY: Spoke to the media for the first time in a while on Monday. What was the reasoning?
  • NOT TRADING FOR LUIS CASTILLO: Why didn’t they get Castillo?
  • TRADING JORDAN MONTGOMERY: What was the reason to trade him for Harrison Bader?
  • PAYROLL: Are the Yankees spending enough money? Is their payroll high enough?
  • AARON JUDGE: Will they work on re-signing Judge?
  • HIS OWN JOB: Will also be a free agent. Does he want to remain GM? Is it tough to hear boos from the crowd?
