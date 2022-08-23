ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama man sentenced for producing child pornography

By Odessa American
 5 days ago

ALPINE An Alabama man was sentenced yesterday to 210 months in prison for producing child pornography, the Department of Justice announced on Tuesday.

According to court documents, Matthew Jacob Metzler, 32, traveled to Arizona to pick up a minor and then brought the child to Pecos where he engaged in sexual acts with the child. A search warrant was executed on Metzler’s cellular phone where child pornography photos along with a sexually explicit video Metzler made with the minor were found.

“Those who engage in crimes against children will be held accountable for their actions,” U.S. Attorney Ashley C. Hoff stated in the press release. “In February 2022, Metzler traveled to Arizona to pick up a minor and transported the child across state lines to Pecos, Texas. While in Pecos, Metzler, who was living out of his car, engaged in sexual acts with the child. The child was ultimately located by law enforcement and reunited with family in Arizona. This was a great example of multiple agencies in the West Texas community working together to bring justice for a minor victim. The U.S. Attorney’s Office will continue to work tirelessly to protect minor victims.”

On March 24, Metzler pleaded guilty to one count of production of child pornography.

Metzler has remained in federal custody since his arrest on Feb. 7.

HSI, along with assistance from the Pecos Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Division, investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Amy Greenbaum prosecuted the case.

