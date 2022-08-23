Read full article on original website
#GoodNews: Crossing Guard Comes Out Of Retirement At 95 To Help Kids
A 95-year-old South Carolina crossing guard is coming out of retirement to help the students. Estella Williams made headlines last year as the oldest serving school crossing guard in the state of South Carolina. The then 94-year-old had been helping to keep the students at Westside High School in Anderson safe for more than two decades and at the end of the year, she decided it was finally time to retire.
Nebraska Named 3rd-Hardest Working State In The U.S.
(Omaha, NE) -- Nebraska has some of the hardest workers in the country. That's according to WalletHub, which says Nebraska is the 3rd-hardest working state in the U.S. WalletHub's rankings are based on 10 factors including average hours spent working and number of workers with multiple jobs. WalletHub says the hardest-working state is Alaska and the least-hard working state is New Mexico. A full list of states is available here.
Governor Declares Wildfire State Of Emergency
Governor Kate Brown declared a state of emergency yesterday due to the imminent threat of wildfire across Oregon. Much of the state continues to experience high temperatures, wind, storms with dry lightning, and persistent drought. With the extended forecast in Oregon calling for continued warm and dry conditions—and with many parts of the state in drought emergencies—the threat of wildfire in Oregon is imminent.
Worlds Strongest Woman is from Maryland
Tamara Walcott broke a Guinness World Record at a Virginia weightlifting competition and set records in the combined lifts of the squat, the bench press and the deadlift. Total weigh combined? She lifted a total 1,620.4 pounds. Walcott said she got started lifting just 4 years ago when she wanted...
Reward Offered For Nebraska Murder Suspect Last Seen In Des Moines
(Omaha, NE) -- U.S. Marshals are looking for a Nebraska murder suspect last seen in Des Moines. The U.S. Marshals Metro Fugitive Task Force in Omaha says 25-year-old Romeo Chambers is accused of murdering someone in Kearney, Nebraska and committing a robbery in Omaha in January 2022. The task force says Chambers is 6'2 with a red "B" tattooed on his forehead that looks like a Boston Red Sox logo. Chambers is considered armed and dangerous and shouldn't be approached. Information that leads to his arrest could lead to a $10,000 reward. Anyone with information is asked to call the U.S. Marshals Service at 877-926-8332 or submit a tip online at usmarshals.gov/tips.
Iowa DNR: Go Fish!
(Des Moines, IA) -- School may be back in session, but the Iowa Department of Natural Resources says fall is an excellent time to take children fishing, because the fish tend to be active. Tyler Stubbs of DNR Fisheries says he tries to make time to take his children fishing....
Florida Woman Tries To Avoid DUI With Irish Folk Dancing
A Florida woman tried to prove she was sober after rear-ending another car by doing an Irish folk dance for the responding officers. Police say she showed several signs of being drunk, including bloodshot, watery eyes, and dilated pupils, so they asked her to walk a straight line. Being “unsteady...
Mystery Respiratory Illness In Dogs Spreading In N.H.
MANCHESTER, N.H. (WBZ NewsRadio) — A mysterious respiratory illness in dogs with symptoms that initially resemble kennel cough but rapidly progress to pneumonia is spreading in New Hampshire. The cases started at a single doggy daycare, but have since spread to other organizations in central and southern New Hampshire....
$25,000 Winning Lottery Ticket Sold In Texas. Are You A Winner?
One lucky Texas resident could be $25,000 richer! All they need to do is claim their lottery ticket. It was sold at Pic N Pac Drive Inn Grocery on South Alton Boulevard in Alton. The claimant has 180 days from the drawing date to claim the ticket. In total, there...
Suspect in Algoma Twp. bank robbery arrested
ALGOMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The Kent County Sheriff's Office says a 27-year-old man from Cadillac for allegedly robbing a Fifth Third Bank in Algoma Township Saturday morning. Authorities say the man, whose name has not been released, was arrested at a Wexford County home following a search warrant, and is expected to be arraigned on charges of bank robbery at a future date.
Toddler Dies After Hiding Under Sink During House Fire
A two-year-old boy from Missouri died in a house fire. While Elijah Martinez's parents and his two siblings managed to escape their home, the young boy tried to hide from the flames by crawling underneath a sink in the bathroom. The family told KSDK that Elijah inadvertently started the fire...
