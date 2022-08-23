Unclaimed Lottery Ticket Worth $7 Million Sold in Jackson Heights, Check Your Tickets

Mega Dream Corp., located at 75-04 37th Ave., where an unclaimed Cash4Life ticket was sold (GMaps)

Hey, you never know – unless you check.

A Cash4Life ticketholder, who bought the ticket at Mega Dream at 75-03 37th Ave. in Jackson Heights., has a winning ticket and has until next month to come forward and present it or it will expire.

The winner, who has a ticket that would pay $1,000 a day for life or $7 million total, bought the ticket last year at the 37th Avenue store. The numbers for the draw were 03-23-30-55-58 and Cash Ball 01. The ticket expires on Sept. 9.

There is also a Mega ticket that was sold in Manhattan, with the ticketholder eligible for a $1 million second prize. The numbers were 18-30-43-68-69 and Mega Ball 22. That ticket needs to be claimed by Sept. 28. or the winner will miss out on the million bucks.

New York lotto rules require ticketholders to claim their prize within a year of the draw. Winning ticket holders are advised to sign the back of the ticket, put it in a safe place and check here for how to claim their prize.