ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterford, PA

Waterford restaurant hopes to help the community, businesses

By Corey Morris
YourErie
YourErie
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aVVBH_0hSGW8JL00

(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — One Waterford restaurant is hoping to help its customers and other businesses during these turbulent economic times.

Just on the heels of the COVID-19 pandemic, the world was hit by a period of inflation the likes of which it hadn’t seen in some 40 years. That’s hit everything from fuel prices to grocery store goods.

Carini Restaurant in Waterford is in no way immune to either the pandemic or inflation. In January of this year, much of the staff came down with COVID-19 and the Italian eatery had to close its doors while everyone recovered. Now, the price of goods has skyrocketed.

“I was looking at old records, and the case of fresh mozzarella cheese we buy to grind for our pizza was $74 in February 2020. I just spent $180 for the same case of cheese,” said Kerrick Caldwell, Carini Restaurant owner.

The best sandwich in Waterford, PA

Caldwell took over the restaurant in August 2021. He recently celebrated a year of ownership, however Carini in Waterford has been a town staple for some 30 years (it was started by Caldwell’s cousins). He picked a complicated time to become a restaurant owner (“The worst time to take over a restaurant,” he said), but Caldwell said he’s also mindful that the current financial pressures of the world are also impacting people in their everyday lives.

“It’s not just business owners — it’s everybody. Everybody is feeling it,” he said. “Even if you’re fortunate, you’re still feeling it. Maybe you’re not as bad off as everybody else, but you’re still feeling it when you buy groceries. You’re feeling it when you fill your gas tanks. Some people can’t afford to make rent right now.”

Caldwell said this led him to announce that he would include promotions for nearby businesses with his large pizzas. If all goes to plan, businesses will drop off discount cards, gift cards, or loyalty cards at Carini (118 High St., Waterford). Caldwell and his staff will then tape that discount card or gift card to each large pizza box that goes out the door. Obviously, that will help the businesses, but it will also help Caldwell’s customers and neighbors.

Waterford mural takes form

“It could be a loyalty card with 10% off for a hair cut. From some mothers, that’s a big deal,” Caldwell said. “She didn’t just buy a pizza — she bought a pizza because she didn’t feel like making dinner that night and she thought she’d treat herself and her family.

“I already know how hard it is to run a business, but it’s hard to run a family, too. Why not help them out?”

The plan was only recently announced on the Carini Facebook page, late on Monday, Aug. 22:

“… If you run a produce stand. If you own a bar. It doesn’t matter. You can be from Meadville, Titusville, Erie, Warren… it doesn’t matter. All it costs you is your own cost for these cards. I’ll advertise for you. I will,” Caldwell wrote on his restaurant Facebook page. “Attention Waterford. You’re my neighbors. You can bet we will put one in every large pizza box we send with a pizza.”

As business owners get their promotional materials to Caldwell, customers will start getting them with their pizzas. If he gets several cards from several different businesses, he plans to shuffle the cards and attach them at random.

For news delivered right to you , subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

“It there are people that own a business — even if it’s a pizzeria, and even if it’s a loyalty card — just drop them off at the restaurant,” Caldwell said. “I’ll keep taping them on there until I run out.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YourErie

New Maritime Marketplace to open at Erie’s bayfront

While the tall ships along Erie’s bayfront are a sight to see, inside the Bayfront Convention Center, a Maritime Marketplace is set up to showcase local vendors. Large crowds saw the large ships but also walked through the Maritime Marketplace during day two of Tall Ships Erie. The vendors ranged from local wineries to candy […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

814 Fresh Box brings Erie County farms to your home

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — There is an abundance of locally-produced goods available to Erie County residents. Meat, dairy, produce, soaps and lotions — it’s all here, locally grown or produced and readily available, but the catch has always been access. How does a consumer in Erie get fresh eggs from Waterford, fresh zucchinis from Edinboro, or “this […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Sidewalk Chalk Displays Outside of Erie's Public Schools

It's back to school on Monday for Erie's Public Schools and many students will get a smile before they walk through the doors. Volunteers and children spent Sunday morning outside of Grover Cleveland and other public schools in Erie, making sidewalk chalk drawings for students ahead of the big day on Monday.
ERIE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waterford, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Business
City
Meadville, PA
City
Titusville, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
Warren, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Restaurants
City
Erie, PA
YourErie

Beast on the Bay preparations underway

The Barber Institute volunteers are preparing to set up the course for Beast on the Bay. Preparations are underway for Barber Beast on the Bay. It’s a fundraising event for the Barber National Institute that includes a 10-mile obstacle course on the beaches of Presque Isle. Friday, volunteers are moving the obstacles from the warehouse, […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Frontier Park giant slides shut down

The Griff Slides at Frontier Park have been shut down for safety reasons. The giant slides at Frontier Park opened in Oct. 2021, and are now closed after injury claims. Those claiming they have been injured say they could file lawsuits against the city. Later Friday, an insurance company is going to investigate the slides […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Tall Ships Erie festival opens to public

Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The four-day celebration of all things maritime opened Thursday afternoon with the Parade of Sail. Friday morning, Tall Ships Erie festival grounds opened to the public at 10 a.m. The fleet of tall ships from North America and Spain will be in Erie all weekend long: U.S. Brig Niagara (Erie) Lettie […]
ERIE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Pizza Box#Loyalty Cards#Mozzarella Cheese#Food Drink#Italian#Carini Restaurant
YourErie

Visitors react to day two of Tall Ships Erie

It’s day two of the Tall Ships Erie festival and thousands of visitors are experiencing Erie’s bayfront. We spoke with visitors excited about getting the chance to take tours of the ships and take a day-sail on the bay. On the second day of the Tall Ships festival, many visitors said they enjoyed the Parade […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie Sports Center rebuilds dome with additional technology

The Erie Sports Center has rebuilt its sports dome that collapsed after heavy snow fell this past January. The dome was built last week and still has a few weeks until sports teams can compete inside. This dome is larger, wider and taller than the previous one, with a new cable system and dome technology. […]
ERIE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
YourErie

Be a Tourist: Events around town August 26-28

Looking for some fun things to do this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend! Port Farms Flower Festival Immerse yourself in five acres of vibrant sunflowers and zinnias and the sweet smells of summer every August at Port […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Tall Ships Erie: Empire Sandy ship profile

Tall Ships Erie, brings in money, tourists, and of course some really nice ships, and with those ships comes some really fascinating nautical history. Brian Wilk joined us from Dobbins Landing with more on the Empire Sandy. According to Tall Ships Erie, the Empire Sandy has been called Canada’s largest sailing tall ship for over […]
ERIE, PA
Titusville Herald

‘Spartansburg Events’ organization supports community

Ben Byler and Amanda Slaney, of Spartansburg, have established a new nonprofit organization called Spartansburg Events with the goal of making a difference in the Spartansburg community. While the Spartansburg Community Foundation continues to work on the big things — renovating and restoring the Sparta Grange Hall, an annual community...
SPARTANSBURG, PA
YourErie

Tall Ships Erie 2022 reaches final day of the weekend

Tall Ships Erie has reached it’s final day and is coming to a close. In it’s last day, guests are taking advantage of the time that they have left with the historic vessels. The captain of the Flagship Niagara League told us that he has been happy with the turnout thus far. The captain is […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Crawford County Fair Concludes

The Crawford County Fair wrapped up on Saturday night with a roar, the roar of the Demolition Derby. This is always a fan favorite event at the Crawford County Fairgrounds. There were prizes on the line from $600 to $1,200. They competed from street stock compact cars to full size, mini-vans and hobby stock trucks.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Pedestrian struck on East 10th Street

One person is in the hospital after getting struck by a vehicle this afternoon. This happened around 3:30 p.m. on the 400 block of East 10th Street. There were reported serious injuries to the victim’s legs. When our crews arrived on scene, the found a number of police vehicles in the neighborhood. We reached out […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Final touches made for Zabawa festival

Friday, crews put together the final touches ahead of the 29th annual Zabawa Polish Festival. The final preparations were in full swing this afternoon as people worked to get ready for this year’s Zabawa polish festival. Outside the Holy Trinity Catholic Church, volunteers worked to set up chairs, tables and the stage ahead of Friday’s […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

YourErie

13K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy