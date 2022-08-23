School District of La Crosse hosting referendum informational sessions Wednesday and Thursday

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The School District of La Crosse will hold informational sessions Wednesday and Thursday regarding their $194.7 million referendum on the November 8 ballot.

Two two-hour sessions will take place beginning at 6:30 p.m. Each provides the opportunity to ask questions about the referendum. Wednesday’s meeting is virtual . Thursday’s meeting takes place at Longfellow Middle School.

The district’s $194.7 million plan to consolidate two high schools into one new building at a former Trane building has proved controversial. In a letter to parents and staff earlier this summer, Superintendent Aaron Engel suggested that if the referendum did not pass, the district would have little choice but to go ahead with a consolidation plan by eventually sending all future high school students to Central High School. The letter caused a backlash, culminating in the abrupt resignation of a school board member. In a subsequent letter, Engel later clarified his message , saying that consolidation “is not guaranteed” if the school district’s financial situation were to change.

Engel says declining enrollment over a long-term period of time combined with limited state funding are driving forces behind the desire to consolidate La Crosse’s high schools into one building.

To learn more about the referendum and to find a full list of community informational sessions, you can visit www.lacrosseschools.org/referendum .

