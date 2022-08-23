ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, IL

Herald & Review

'Gun is my sword,' man told Decatur police

DECATUR — A Florida man who tried to convince Decatur police he carried a stolen gun for self-protection is now jailed, police report. A sworn affidavit said police had been looking for the 18-year-old man after getting reports he had abducted his 15-year-old sister from their family home in Escambia County, Florida.
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

Police report heavy exchange of gunfire on Decatur street

DECATUR — Police are investigating after a heavy exchange of gunfire on a Decatur street early Sunday. Detective Sgt. Steve Carroll with the Decatur Police Department said officers were called to the 2400 block of East North Street at 12:45 a.m. and found “multiple shell casings” from four different firearms. He said there were no reports of injuries and no obvious signs of bullet damage left by the gunfire.
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

St. Elmo driver dies in head-on collision, police report

ST. ELMO — Illinois State Police report a car driver from St. Elmo was killed Friday afternoon in a head-on collision in rural Fayette County. Beverly A. Crawford, 66, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident on U.S. 40 at Spring Street. A passenger in her vehicle, Rodney E. Crawford, 67, also of St. Elmo, was airlifted to a regional hospital with what police described as life-threatening injuries.
FAYETTE COUNTY, IL
Herald & Review

Harristown motorcyclist airlifted from scene of crash

HARRISTOWN — Firefighters from the Harristown Fire Protection District had to clear a landing zone for a helicopter to swoop in and pick up an injured motorcyclist Saturday afternoon. Gun death of 14-year-old among fatalities probed by coroner's jury. Sgt. Matt Reynolds with the Macon County Sheriff’s Office said...
HARRISTOWN, IL
Herald & Review

Water tower demolition prompts road closure in Mount Zion Tuesday

MOUNT ZION — The demolition of a water tower will result in the partial closure of Broadway Street in Mount Zion on Tuesday, with the shutdown affecting the stretch of road between Main and North streets, the village said in a news release. Take a look inside Mount Zion's...
MOUNT ZION, IL
Herald & Review

Births listed for Aug. 27

SANGSTER-WALKER, Kieshawn Martez and Tasha (Cole), Decatur, girl, Aug. 17. MEINDERS, Daniel Clayton and Kendahl (Lynch), Decatur, boy, Aug. 18. HAMM, Nathan Lee and Briana (Tipsword), Argenta, boy, Aug. 19. GREGURICH, Brian Eldon and Alexandra (Marlana) Hammel, Decatur, boy, Aug. 21. SUZEWITS, Matthew and Chelsea Carter, Decatur, boy, Aug. 23.
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

Clarence W. "Curly" Howard

Nov. 8, 1928 - Aug. 25, 2022. DECATUR — Clarence W. "Curly" Howard, 93, of Decatur, IL, passed away at 3:04 a.m., Thursday August 25, 2022, in St. Mary's Hospital. A service to honor Curly's life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, September 1, 2022, at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church. The family will receive friends for visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. until service time. Burial will be in the Mt. Zion Cemetery with military honors from the Macon County Honor Guard and the US Navy Honors Team. Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion is assisting the family with services. Memorials may be made to the Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at dawson-wikoff.com.
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

Sullivan/Okaw Valley football ends long losing streak with comeback victory against Newton

SULLIVAN -- The Sullivan/Okaw Valley football team ended a more than four-season long losing streak on Friday by staging a fourth quarter comeback to top Newton 33-27 at home. The Redskins opened their season with a victory for the first time since 2016 and were led by sophomore quarterback Cooper Christensen who threw for 238 yards and two touchdowns while running for 109 yard on the ground and two more scores.
NEWTON, IL
