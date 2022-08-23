Nov. 8, 1928 - Aug. 25, 2022. DECATUR — Clarence W. "Curly" Howard, 93, of Decatur, IL, passed away at 3:04 a.m., Thursday August 25, 2022, in St. Mary's Hospital. A service to honor Curly's life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, September 1, 2022, at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church. The family will receive friends for visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. until service time. Burial will be in the Mt. Zion Cemetery with military honors from the Macon County Honor Guard and the US Navy Honors Team. Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion is assisting the family with services. Memorials may be made to the Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at dawson-wikoff.com.

DECATUR, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO