'Gun is my sword,' man told Decatur police
DECATUR — A Florida man who tried to convince Decatur police he carried a stolen gun for self-protection is now jailed, police report. A sworn affidavit said police had been looking for the 18-year-old man after getting reports he had abducted his 15-year-old sister from their family home in Escambia County, Florida.
Police report heavy exchange of gunfire on Decatur street
DECATUR — Police are investigating after a heavy exchange of gunfire on a Decatur street early Sunday. Detective Sgt. Steve Carroll with the Decatur Police Department said officers were called to the 2400 block of East North Street at 12:45 a.m. and found “multiple shell casings” from four different firearms. He said there were no reports of injuries and no obvious signs of bullet damage left by the gunfire.
St. Elmo driver dies in head-on collision, police report
ST. ELMO — Illinois State Police report a car driver from St. Elmo was killed Friday afternoon in a head-on collision in rural Fayette County. Beverly A. Crawford, 66, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident on U.S. 40 at Spring Street. A passenger in her vehicle, Rodney E. Crawford, 67, also of St. Elmo, was airlifted to a regional hospital with what police described as life-threatening injuries.
What you missed this week in notable Decatur and Macon County crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Herald and Review. (22) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Harristown motorcyclist airlifted from scene of crash
HARRISTOWN — Firefighters from the Harristown Fire Protection District had to clear a landing zone for a helicopter to swoop in and pick up an injured motorcyclist Saturday afternoon. Gun death of 14-year-old among fatalities probed by coroner's jury. Sgt. Matt Reynolds with the Macon County Sheriff’s Office said...
Water tower demolition prompts road closure in Mount Zion Tuesday
MOUNT ZION — The demolition of a water tower will result in the partial closure of Broadway Street in Mount Zion on Tuesday, with the shutdown affecting the stretch of road between Main and North streets, the village said in a news release. Take a look inside Mount Zion's...
Births listed for Aug. 27
SANGSTER-WALKER, Kieshawn Martez and Tasha (Cole), Decatur, girl, Aug. 17. MEINDERS, Daniel Clayton and Kendahl (Lynch), Decatur, boy, Aug. 18. HAMM, Nathan Lee and Briana (Tipsword), Argenta, boy, Aug. 19. GREGURICH, Brian Eldon and Alexandra (Marlana) Hammel, Decatur, boy, Aug. 21. SUZEWITS, Matthew and Chelsea Carter, Decatur, boy, Aug. 23.
Terry Reed survives wild 47-lap Osman Memorial feature at Macon Speedway
MACON -- It was full of excitement with three different leaders but Terry Reed won the 7th Annual John Osman Memorial Presented by FloRacing at Macon Speedway on Air King night. The 47-lap race for $2,000-to-win was enough for race fans to get their fill for more than 30 minutes...
Monday, August 29 weather update for central Illinois
Just isolated activity during the day, but as a cold front approaches and works over us tonight, showers and storms are likely and some could be severe. The latest on the timing and hazards here.
Clarence W. "Curly" Howard
Nov. 8, 1928 - Aug. 25, 2022. DECATUR — Clarence W. "Curly" Howard, 93, of Decatur, IL, passed away at 3:04 a.m., Thursday August 25, 2022, in St. Mary's Hospital. A service to honor Curly's life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, September 1, 2022, at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church. The family will receive friends for visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. until service time. Burial will be in the Mt. Zion Cemetery with military honors from the Macon County Honor Guard and the US Navy Honors Team. Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion is assisting the family with services. Memorials may be made to the Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at dawson-wikoff.com.
Week 1 high school notebook: Shelbyville runs over Toledo Cumberland to win season opener
SHELBYVILLE — Shelbyville head coach Bill Duckett had missed the feeling of getting a season off on the right foot but his team was able to do that against Toledo Cumberland on Friday. "It had been several years since we had a Week 1 win and we wanted to...
Sullivan/Okaw Valley football ends long losing streak with comeback victory against Newton
SULLIVAN -- The Sullivan/Okaw Valley football team ended a more than four-season long losing streak on Friday by staging a fourth quarter comeback to top Newton 33-27 at home. The Redskins opened their season with a victory for the first time since 2016 and were led by sophomore quarterback Cooper Christensen who threw for 238 yards and two touchdowns while running for 109 yard on the ground and two more scores.
Watch now: Arcola's Nick Lindsey talks about his team's loss to Tuscola
Tuscola beat Arcola 30-13 to open the season on Friday. Check out highlights and interviews here.
