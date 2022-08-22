Read full article on original website
Burbank rape, burglary suspect arrested in Riverside County
A 24-year-old man suspected of raping a woman in Burbank was arrested Wednesday. Burbank Police Department officers were called about 4:45 a.m. Monday to a residence in the 400 block of South Third Street, near the Golden State (5) Freeway, on reports of the assault and made contact with the victim, who told police she was assaulted in her bedroom by a man she did not know who fled the scene following a struggle.
Fontana Herald News
Man who had been arrested dies at West Valley Detention Center on Aug. 23
An in-custody death investigation is underway after a 67-year-old man suffered a medical emergency at West Valley Detention Center, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. On Aug. 23, a deputy with the Sheriff’s Court Services Division served an eviction order to Kenneth Wolfe at a residence in...
NBC Los Angeles
CHP Investigating Possible Road Rage Incident After Crash in Temecula Kills One
The California Highway Patrol is looking into whether a case of road rage may have led to a deadly crash in Temecula on Wednesday. The crash took place just after 8 p.m. along the southbound 15 Freeway. Two cars slammed into each other, ejecting one of the drivers. The ejected...
Fontana Herald News
Felon on probation is arrested for allegedly stealing catalytic converter in Muscoy
A 60-year-old man who is a felon on probation was arrested for allegedly stealing a catalytic converter in Muscoy, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. On Aug. 24, Central Station deputies and the Sheriff's Aviation Division responded to an in-progress catalytic converter theft in the area of...
Riverside shootout leaves suspect dead, resident wounded after attempted burglary, police say
A suspect was killed and a resident wounded in a shootout that occurred during an attempted break-in at an apartment complex in Riverside, authorities said.
newsantaana.com
The SAPD is searching for a bicyclist who attacked a driver
On 8/14/22, at approximately 3:15pm, the victim positioned his vehicle to make a northbound turn from Edinger Avenue onto Fairview Street. As he waited to make the turn, a bicyclist approached in the bicycle lane and proceeded to hit his vehicle. The victim exited his vehicle and walked towards the...
onscene.tv
DUI Suspected After Car Careens Into House | Moreno Valley
08.23.2022 | 5:30 PM | MORENO VALLEY – Cal Fire Moreno Valley and Riverside County Sheriff responded to a vehicle into a house. A woman who was driving the car was taken into custody after a field sobriety test. The house suffered major structural damage. Two patients were transported...
North Hollywood man arrested for abusing toddler son who suffered head and brain injuries, LAPD says
A man was arrested in North Hollywood for allegedly abusing his 14-month-old son and leaving him with permanent head and brain injuries.
L.A. Weekly
Daniel Soto Dead, Gerald Willis Arrested after DUI Bicycle Crash on Arrow Route [Rancho Cucamonga, CA]
41-Year-Old Cyclist Killed in DUI Accident near Haven Avenue, One Arrested. Police responded to the scene around 2:00 a.m., near Haven Avenue on August 20th. Per reports, the driver of a black 2019 Jeep Compass struck Soto while he was riding with a group of cyclists, including his son. At the time, the bicycle group was traveling on the westbound shoulder of Arrow Route towards Haven Avenue.
Teen girl sought for shooting of two people in San Pedro
A boy and woman were hospitalized after being shot in San Pedro, authorities said. The suspect, described as a teenage girl, remained at large.
foxla.com
Aliso Viejo man who killed dad after being told to 'stop drinking beer and get a job' sentenced
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - An Aliso Viejo man who killed two people - including his own father - after he was told to "stop drinking beer and get a job" was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison, according to the Orange County District Attorney's Office. Luke William Ferguson, 31, was...
Man convicted of rampage in 2 OC Cities
A 36-year-old man was convicted Tuesday of going on a rampage on a June morning three years ago, attacking four people in two Orange County cities, including a Fullerton police officer. Kenneth Alexander Heimlich was convicted of two counts of robbery, one count of battery with serious bodily injury and...
‘Just normal Fontana stuff’: Police search for gunman who shot innocent bystander
Authorities are searching for a 22-year-old man who is believed to have fired his gun in Fontana and hit an innocent bystander. The suspect has been identified as Javier Torres who was among two groups who got into a fight at Boston’s Restaurant and Sports Bar on Sierra Lakes Parkway on Aug. 13. The fight […]
vvng.com
Parolee arrested after attempting to rape two women inside a Victorville business
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 34-year-old Pomona man identified as Alfred Vicario was arrested in Victorville after allegedly attempting to rape two women at a business. On Sunday, August 21, 2022, at approximately 10:00 a.m., deputies from the Victorville Police Department were dispatched to an unknown problem in the...
Fontana Herald News
UPDATE: Suspect is identified in connection with shooting of young woman in Fontana on Aug. 13
A suspect has been identified in connection with the shooting of a young woman which took place earlier this month in Fontana, according to the Fontana Police Department. The shooting occurred on Aug. 13 at about 1 a.m. in the parking lot of the Boston’s restaurant in the 16900 block of Sierra Lakes Parkway.
Restaurant worker hit while riding moped home from work in DTLA; police searching for suspect
"He made eye contact with me and decided that I wasn't good enough to stop and help," said the victim. "Honestly, I don't want any negative outcome, but I want him to take accountability for what he did to me."
zachnews.net
Barstow, CA: Man from Apple Valley, California arrested during the night last Monday for first degree robbery of an inhabited dwelling.
Source: Barstow Police Department (Information and Press Release) Picture: Barstow Police Department (Courtesy) Barstow, California: Officers from the Barstow Police Department have arrested a man from Apple Valley, California on Monday, August 22nd, 2022 for first degree robbery of an inhabited dwelling. According to a press release from the Barstow...
Fontana Herald News
Suspect in armed robbery in San Bernardino is arrested in Fontana
A suspect in an armed robbery in San Bernardino was arrested in Fontana, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. On Aug. 22, two suspects entered a 7-11 business and stole merchandise. When confronted by a store employee, one suspect removed a firearm from his waistband and told the employee to get on the ground. Both suspects then fled the area in a vehicle.
Deputies arrest man caught attacking teenager outside Valencia coffee shop
On Tuesday, Los Angeles County deputies arrested the man they say was caught on camera beating up a teenage boy outside a Valencia coffee shop.
KESQ
Five arrested after series of drive-by shootings with a water gel gun, possibly related to recent TikTok trend
Two young adults and three teens were arrested following a series of drive-by shootings with water gel guns in Banning, Beaumont, and Cabazon. The Banning Police Department, Beaumont Police Department, and Riverside County Sheriff’s Department all recently received reports of several subjects shooting from a vehicle. Several victims reported...
