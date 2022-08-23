ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whopam.com

Car reported stolen on West 18th Street

A car was reported stolen Saturday afternoon on West 18th Street. A man told Hopkinsville police that his gold 1999 Toyota Camry was stolen by an unknown suspect from a parking lot in the 300 block of East 18th just before 7 p.m. Friday. The car has a driver’s side...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clarksville, TN
Accidents
City
Clarksville, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Clarksville, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Accidents
wkdzradio.com

Police Investigate Fire On Thomas Street As Arson

A fire at the Parks and Recreation building on Thomas Street in Hopkinsville has led to an arson investigation Saturday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say around 7 pm a juvenile set fire to a trash can inside a bathroom damaging a towel dispenser and the wall. Hopkinsville Fire Department Spokesman Payton...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Rutherford Source

Lane and Road Closures 8-27-31, 2022

TDOT Lane Closure Report for Middle Tennessee, August 25-31, 2022. The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals and paving on I-24 at the EB exit ramp to SR 254 (Bell Rd., Exit 59)(LM 23.25 – LM 24.30) · Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Excluding weekends, There...
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
wkdzradio.com

Man Injured In Hopkinsville Single-Vehicle Crash

A man was injured in a single-vehicle crash on Fort Campbell Boulevard near Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way in Hopkinsville Saturday morning. Hopkinsville Police say just after 6 am an SUV was northbound when the driver had some kind of medical issue and struck a guardrail. The driver was...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Traffic Accident#Clarksville Police
WSMV

Metro Police work to identify victim found carrying Italian passport killed in hit-and-run

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 57-year-old pedestrian was killed Thursday afternoon in a hit-and-run collision on McGavock Pike near Brownwood Drive. Authorities said when Nashville Fire Department medics arrived at the scene, they found the victim lying on the side of the road just before 2:30 p.m. A witness told police they had seen a white Nissan Altima, possibly a 2014 to 2018 model, fleeing the area at a high rate of speed around the time of the collision believed to have occurred.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
clarksvillenow.com

Vacant house damaged by overnight fire in New Providence

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A vacant house was damaged in a fire early Friday morning in New Providence. Clarksville Fire Rescue responded to the call at 1:41 a.m. at 413 Plum St. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire by 2:02 a.m., Assistant Chief Michael Rios told Clarksville Now.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
fox17.com

One person dead in East Nashville apartment complex shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — An 18-year-old man died in a shooting Thursday night in East Nashville. Metro Police say it happened at Berkshire Place Apartments on Porter Road. Police identified the victim as Omaron Starks. The man was found in the driver's seat of a car with multiple gunshot...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Wedding rings found in Nissan Stadium parking lot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three wedding rings were found in a parking lot outside Nissan Stadium on Saturday night. A Nashville man reported he was leaving a wedding at The Bridge Building near the stadium at 11 p.m. when a friend he was with spotted the rings sitting on the ground in Parking Lot R.
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy