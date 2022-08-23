Read full article on original website
1 killed in East Nashville shooting
One person was killed in a shooting Sunday evening in East Nashville.
1 killed, 2 injured in shooting at Donelson bar
An investigation is underway after one man was killed and two others were injured at a bar in Donelson early Saturday morning.
Two men charged in connection with car stolen from Nashville, MPD says
MEMPHIS, TN. — A dispatch call regarding 30 cars blocking an intersection, reckless driving, and doing donuts led to police chasing two men on foot. Police said it happened on August 27 around 9:49 p.m. at Mallory and Riverport. When police arrived they saw multiple cars leaving the scene...
Car reported stolen on West 18th Street
A car was reported stolen Saturday afternoon on West 18th Street. A man told Hopkinsville police that his gold 1999 Toyota Camry was stolen by an unknown suspect from a parking lot in the 300 block of East 18th just before 7 p.m. Friday. The car has a driver’s side...
Police Investigate Fire On Thomas Street As Arson
A fire at the Parks and Recreation building on Thomas Street in Hopkinsville has led to an arson investigation Saturday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say around 7 pm a juvenile set fire to a trash can inside a bathroom damaging a towel dispenser and the wall. Hopkinsville Fire Department Spokesman Payton...
Lane and Road Closures 8-27-31, 2022
TDOT Lane Closure Report for Middle Tennessee, August 25-31, 2022. The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals and paving on I-24 at the EB exit ramp to SR 254 (Bell Rd., Exit 59)(LM 23.25 – LM 24.30) · Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Excluding weekends, There...
One dead after shooting in East Nashville Sunday evening
One person is dead after a shooting in East Nashville Sunday evening. The shooting took place in the South 5th Street near the Cayce Homes.
Man Injured In Hopkinsville Single-Vehicle Crash
A man was injured in a single-vehicle crash on Fort Campbell Boulevard near Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way in Hopkinsville Saturday morning. Hopkinsville Police say just after 6 am an SUV was northbound when the driver had some kind of medical issue and struck a guardrail. The driver was...
1 critically injured in single-vehicle crash on Broadway
One person was critically injured in a crash along Broadway early Saturday morning.
Body found during search for Sumner County man
Human remains were discovered during a search for a Sumner County man reported missing recently.
Metro Police work to identify victim found carrying Italian passport killed in hit-and-run
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 57-year-old pedestrian was killed Thursday afternoon in a hit-and-run collision on McGavock Pike near Brownwood Drive. Authorities said when Nashville Fire Department medics arrived at the scene, they found the victim lying on the side of the road just before 2:30 p.m. A witness told police they had seen a white Nissan Altima, possibly a 2014 to 2018 model, fleeing the area at a high rate of speed around the time of the collision believed to have occurred.
La Vergne police chase ends with suspect vehicle hitting school bus
Injuries have been reported after a police pursuit ended in a crash in La Vergne.
Man arrested for vehicle burglary, other charges
Hendersonville police have arrested a man for vehicle burglary.
News 2 viewer helps identify Subway burglary suspect
A News 2 viewer may have helped Gallatin police crack a case where a thief was hiding inside a Subway store and ended up stealing money.
Vacant house damaged by overnight fire in New Providence
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A vacant house was damaged in a fire early Friday morning in New Providence. Clarksville Fire Rescue responded to the call at 1:41 a.m. at 413 Plum St. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire by 2:02 a.m., Assistant Chief Michael Rios told Clarksville Now.
One person dead in East Nashville apartment complex shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — An 18-year-old man died in a shooting Thursday night in East Nashville. Metro Police say it happened at Berkshire Place Apartments on Porter Road. Police identified the victim as Omaron Starks. The man was found in the driver's seat of a car with multiple gunshot...
Man found in blanket in Hermitage identified, was shot
Nashville police identified a dead man found wrapped in a blanket Thursday morning, and authorities said he was shot.
Wedding rings found in Nissan Stadium parking lot
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three wedding rings were found in a parking lot outside Nissan Stadium on Saturday night. A Nashville man reported he was leaving a wedding at The Bridge Building near the stadium at 11 p.m. when a friend he was with spotted the rings sitting on the ground in Parking Lot R.
Pink stretch limo stolen from Old Hickory found torched
Metro police are looking for a brazen thief who stole a pink limousine which was later found miles away, presumably torched by those who took it.
Metro police search for man suspected of 4-day robbing spree
Four businesses have been robbed in two days, and Metro police are looking for one man who they say is responsible.
