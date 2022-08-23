Read full article on original website
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report For Friday (Aug 26)
Paris Police responded to a theft at 10:04 Thursday morning in the 1300-block of Clarksville St. Officers arrested Sandra Louise Jaime, 59, of Sumner, for robbery. They booked Jaime and transferred her to the Lamar County Jail. During the arrest, Jaime had at least two prior convictions for theft, so they enhanced the charge to a felony.
eparisextra.com
Paris daily crime report || Aug. 26, 2022
Paris Police responded to 74 calls for service and arrested 3 persons on August 25, 2022. Paris Police responded to a theft at 10:04 A.M. on August 25, 2022, in the 1300 block of Clarksville St.. Officers arrested Sandra Louise Jaime, 59, of Sumner, Texas for theft. During the arrest, Jaime was found to have at least two prior convictions for theft so therefore, this charge was enhanced to a felony. Jaime was booked and then transferred to the Lamar County Jail.
KTEN.com
Denison police report historic drug bust
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Denison police are reporting the biggest traffic stop drug bust in the department's history. Officers seized 32 kilograms of methamphetamine from a vehicle following a brief pursuit that ended in a crash, the department said in a Facebook post on Thursday. The chase was prompted...
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report For Thursday (Aug 25)
Paris Police arrested Autumn Woods, 34, of Paris, in the 200-block of NW 24th St at 1:51 Wednesday afternoon on a felony Lamar County warrant charging her with possession of a controlled substance of more than one gram but less than four. Woods identified herself by giving a false name. Officers added charge of failing to identify, booked Woods, and later placed her in the Lamar County Jail.
eparisextra.com
Lamar County booking report || Aug. 25, 2022
WILLIAMS, TYRIC DASHUN – INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQ FOR ASSISTANC; ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY MEM. WIDENER, MINDY MARIE – POSS DANGEROUS DRUG; THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K. RAPER, MATTHEW HENRY – VIOL OF PAROLE. REASNO, KENDARRIUS ZITWAN – BOND SURR // POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G; BOND SURR //...
easttexasradio.com
Hopkins County Jail Bookings
On Wednesday, Hopkins County arrested 62-year-old Truman Leon Pope, Jr. on a Hopkins County warrant for Bond Forfeiture on a charge of Possession of a Controlled Substance. They did not set a new bond. Deputies arrested Chelsea Debra Lynn Wortham for Possession of a Controlled Substance. She’s in the Hopkins...
easttexasradio.com
Major Drug Bust In Hunt County
Hunt County Deputies executed a search warrant at a residence on County Road 3512 in Quinlan. Deputies arrested four men ages 22 to 37 and two women ages 29 and 19 on multiple charges, including possession of drug paraphernalia, controlled substance, and Manufacture and Delivery of a Controlled Substance. They seized over 700 fentanyl pills, nine grams of methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.
eparisextra.com
9/11 National Day of Service and Remembrance: A Tribute Through Service || Content sponsored by Quality Care ER
September 11th is Patriot Day and a National Day of Service and Remembrance. On this day Americans across the country are called to volunteer in their local communities in tribute to the individuals lost and injured in the attacks, first responders, and the many who have risen in service to defend freedom.
eparisextra.com
Local doctor becomes President of State Oncology Society
Dr. Sucharu Chris Prakash has been nominated as the President of Texas Society of Clinical Oncology (TxSCO), the largest oncology professional organization in the state. Dr. Sucharu Chris Prakash has been nominated as the President of Texas Society of Clinical Oncology (TxSCO), the largest oncology professional organization in the state. He will lead a powerful community of oncologists, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, pharmacists, and other multidisciplinary care providers involved in the treatment of patients with cancer throughout Texas. “This is an honor, and a recognition of my efforts to fight for our patients and providers” Prakash said. TxSCO collaborates with other organizations across the state to support its mission of improving patient outcomes and the treatment of cancer in the State of Texas.
eparisextra.com
Sandra Denise Pivonka || Obituary
Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, August 28, 2022, in the chapel of Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home with Rev. Blade Stogsdale officiating. Sandra Denise Pivonka, 53, passed away Friday, August 26, 2022. Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, August 28, 2022, in the chapel of Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home with Rev. Blade Stogsdale officiating. Burial will be at the Highland Cemetery in Deport. Family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. till 8:00 p.m. Saturday at the American Legion in Deport, Texas.
Texas Hog Hunter Drops Massive Boar on Nighttime Stalk
A hog hunter in North Texas killed the biggest pig he’s ever seen from a cornfield not far from the Oklahoma border. It took Dakota Landers two attempts and a little help from his friends, but he eventually dropped the 350-pound boar under the cover of darkness on Aug. 18.
