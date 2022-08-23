ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paris, TX

Paris Police Report For Friday (Aug 26)

Paris Police responded to a theft at 10:04 Thursday morning in the 1300-block of Clarksville St. Officers arrested Sandra Louise Jaime, 59, of Sumner, for robbery. They booked Jaime and transferred her to the Lamar County Jail. During the arrest, Jaime had at least two prior convictions for theft, so they enhanced the charge to a felony.
PARIS, TX
Paris daily crime report || Aug. 26, 2022

PARIS, TX
Denison police report historic drug bust

DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Denison police are reporting the biggest traffic stop drug bust in the department's history. Officers seized 32 kilograms of methamphetamine from a vehicle following a brief pursuit that ended in a crash, the department said in a Facebook post on Thursday. The chase was prompted...
DENISON, TX
Paris Police Report For Thursday (Aug 25)

Paris Police arrested Autumn Woods, 34, of Paris, in the 200-block of NW 24th St at 1:51 Wednesday afternoon on a felony Lamar County warrant charging her with possession of a controlled substance of more than one gram but less than four. Woods identified herself by giving a false name. Officers added charge of failing to identify, booked Woods, and later placed her in the Lamar County Jail.
PARIS, TX
Paris, TX
Paris, TX
Lamar County booking report || Aug. 25, 2022

WILLIAMS, TYRIC DASHUN – INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQ FOR ASSISTANC; ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY MEM. WIDENER, MINDY MARIE – POSS DANGEROUS DRUG; THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K. RAPER, MATTHEW HENRY – VIOL OF PAROLE. REASNO, KENDARRIUS ZITWAN – BOND SURR // POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G; BOND SURR //...
LAMAR COUNTY, TX
Hopkins County Jail Bookings

On Wednesday, Hopkins County arrested 62-year-old Truman Leon Pope, Jr. on a Hopkins County warrant for Bond Forfeiture on a charge of Possession of a Controlled Substance. They did not set a new bond. Deputies arrested Chelsea Debra Lynn Wortham for Possession of a Controlled Substance. She’s in the Hopkins...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
Major Drug Bust In Hunt County

Hunt County Deputies executed a search warrant at a residence on County Road 3512 in Quinlan. Deputies arrested four men ages 22 to 37 and two women ages 29 and 19 on multiple charges, including possession of drug paraphernalia, controlled substance, and Manufacture and Delivery of a Controlled Substance. They seized over 700 fentanyl pills, nine grams of methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.
HUNT COUNTY, TX
Matthew Henry
Christopher Bryan
Local doctor becomes President of State Oncology Society

Dr. Sucharu Chris Prakash has been nominated as the President of Texas Society of Clinical Oncology (TxSCO), the largest oncology professional organization in the state. Dr. Sucharu Chris Prakash has been nominated as the President of Texas Society of Clinical Oncology (TxSCO), the largest oncology professional organization in the state. He will lead a powerful community of oncologists, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, pharmacists, and other multidisciplinary care providers involved in the treatment of patients with cancer throughout Texas. “This is an honor, and a recognition of my efforts to fight for our patients and providers” Prakash said. TxSCO collaborates with other organizations across the state to support its mission of improving patient outcomes and the treatment of cancer in the State of Texas.
TEXAS STATE
Sandra Denise Pivonka || Obituary

Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, August 28, 2022, in the chapel of Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home with Rev. Blade Stogsdale officiating. Sandra Denise Pivonka, 53, passed away Friday, August 26, 2022. Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, August 28, 2022, in the chapel of Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home with Rev. Blade Stogsdale officiating. Burial will be at the Highland Cemetery in Deport. Family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. till 8:00 p.m. Saturday at the American Legion in Deport, Texas.
DEPORT, TX

