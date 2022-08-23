ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcallen, TX

McAllen church apologizes for unauthorized production of Hamilton

By Jesse Mendez
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TrNYZ_0hSGTkSx00

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The pastor of The Door Christian Fellowship McAllen Church said he would like to give a personal apology to Hamilton creator, Lin-Manuel Miranda.

HPD: 14 weapons, 2000 rounds of ammunition seized

The church’s social media post said, in addition to Miranda, the pastor extended an apology to the producers and numerous others who contributed intellectual property for the play, and for unauthorized production that infringed on the rights and copyrights of many, said the post.

STC to host industry expo for students and alumni

The pastor added they will use this moment as a learning opportunity about protected artistic works and intellectual property.

Upon hearing the news of the church paying for damages, Hamilton will donate all monies to the South Texas Equality Project (STEP).

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ValleyCentral

DPS hosts Trooper Sanchez obstacle run

LA FERIA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Department of Public Safety hosted their second annual Trooper Moises Sanchez Obstacle Run. The event was held on Saturday, Aug. 27 at La Feria High School Stadium, and had more than a dozen participants. For the military, commissioned and noncommissioned law enforcement officers its a way to come together […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Weslaco announces Lighted Christmas Parade

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Weslaco Area Chamber of Commerce announced preparation for its annual Christmas parade is underway. The chamber’s social post said the parade is set for Dec. 10. This year’s float theme is “Favorite Christmas Songs”. Registration will open on Sept. 16. For more information contact the Weslaco Chamber of Commerce at […]
WESLACO, TX
ValleyCentral

STXCC: Superhero cosplayers wanted for charity event

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Friends of Hope is in partnership with South Texas Comic Con to host a children’s cancer charity event. According to a Facebook post by STXCC, the organization is searching for 10 to 15 superhero cosplayers to walk down the parade, hand out gifts and brighten the patients’ day. The event will […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

RGV True Crime: Deaf couple murdered after quinceañera

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Michael Jason Buckelew and Enedelia Benavides, a deaf couple who met in college, were murdered during a trip to Edinburg. Two days after the 20 year anniversary of the murder, the case remains unsolved. ValleyCentral spoke with officers with the Edinburg Police Department, the lead agency in the investigation, to get […]
EDINBURG, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Society
City
Hamilton, TX
Mcallen, TX
Society
Local
Texas Sports
Mcallen, TX
Sports
City
Mcallen, TX
ValleyCentral

Winds spread Primera fire from garage to house

PRIMERA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen Fire Department battled a house fire near Primera Road and Hand Road late Sunday afternoon. Harlingen Fire Chief Rafael Balderas tells ValleyCentral, a detached garage at the home caught fire late this afternoon, but the high winds caused the flames to spread to the home nearby. He said the […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Brownsville ranked as the most humid city in the U.S.

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — You don’t have to live in the Valley long to know just how humid it is. A new study found Brownsville ranked as one of the cities with the highest humidity in the nation. According to a study conducted by House Method, Brownsville has been placed, along with five cities, as […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
US105

Child Dies After Being Found Left In A Car in Mission, TX

The Mission, Texas community is mourning the loss of a young child left in a car. According to KENS5 news, the child was found dead inside a vehicle outside of an elementary school. The child has not yet been identified, but what we do know is the child was at least five years of age.
MISSION, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lin Manuel Miranda
ValleyCentral

HCISD: Teen threatens elementary via text to 9-1-1

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A teen accused of making a threat against a Combes Elementary was arrested on Wednesday. According to a message sent by HCISD to families of students at Dishman Elementary, the threat was sent via text to 9-1-1 at 7:44 p.m. on Aug 24. Combes PD along with local law enforcement and […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Brownsville man accused of stalking teenager

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police arrested a man on stalking charges. Andre Franco, 24, was arrested on Aug. 25 after “a history of several violations” led to stalking charges, a press release from the Brownsville Police Department stated. On Nov. 19, 2021, Franco was arrested on charges of burglary of a building at the […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

5-year-old La Joya student found dead in car

LA JOYA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Administrators with the La Joya Independent School District say a 5-year-old student was found dead inside a vehicle parked at Paredes Elementary on Thursday afternoon. At a news conference Friday morning, LJISD police chief Raul Gonzalez said the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Department received a call at 4 p.m about an […]
LA JOYA, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

5-Year-Old Who Was Left in Car Dies Outside Texas Elementary School

A 5-year-old died in a vehicle outside his Texas elementary school Thursday as triple-digit heat was recorded in the region, officials said. The boy is related to a staff member at Dr. Americo Paredes Elementary School in Mission, a city of around 85,700 on the U.S.-Mexico border near McAllen, the school district police chief said Friday.
MISSION, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Copyrights#South Texas#Stc#Nexstar Media Inc#Kveo Tv
ValleyCentral

Harlingen Police investigating home invasion

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen police say they are currently investigating an alleged home invasion. According to the Harlingen PD Facebook post, the incident occurred in the area of the 2800 block of North 7th Street. Police say there are no reported injuries at this time. One suspect was arrested during a traffic stop on […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

La Joya to host a blood drive this week

LA JOYA. Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of La Joya has partnered up with Vitalant to host a blood drive. According to a Facebook post by the City of La Joya, the blood drive is taking place at 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 25, at 701 E. Expressway 83. Organizers of the event […]
LA JOYA, TX
anjournal.com

Former Edinburg mayor takes the stand to explain

Beyond a reasonable doubt. That’s what the trial of former Edinburg Mayor Richard Molina will come down to when all is said and done. Reasonable doubt. In other words, can his attorneys convince the 12 jurors (11 women and one man) that any reasonable person would think that if they lived in say, Mission, Weslaco, or Pharr, that they could vote in an Edinburg municipal election as long as they had some tie to the city?
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Edcouch host event to meet local enforcements

EDCOUCH, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Edcouch, in partnership with local law enforcement from La Villa and Hidalgo County, are hosting “National Night Out” event. According to a Facebook post by the City of Edcouch, the event will start at 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Aug 25 at Sgt. Juan Rodriguez Community Center, […]
EDCOUCH, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Sports
ValleyCentral

Officer found guilty for misuse of information

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An officer was found guilty this morning in Brownsville for misuse of official information. After a one-week trial, Alfredo Avalos was found guilty by a jury on two counts of misuse of official information. Avalos was sentenced by Judge Ricardo Adobatti to four years probation and a $1,000 fine to be […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Murder victim’s body dumped near Donna business

DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The body of a woman was found Saturday at about 8 a.m. near an auto parts business located at 1000 block W. Expressway 83. Donna Police Department confirm an employee from R&R Auto Parts found the body of 43-year-old Monica Coronado De Leon of Pharr.   Police tell ValleyCentral they believe the […]
DONNA, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

20K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy